By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 4 Get ready for a prolonged
slowdown in the major industrial economies.
If Brent crude oil prices stay substantially above $100 per
barrel, the economies of the United States and Western Europe
will almost certainly struggle in the next few months.
At no point in the last five years have U.S. manufacturing
and the wider economy managed to expand strongly when
international oil prices have been above $100.
In every case, prices above $100 have been associated with a
loss of momentum as the Institute of Supply Management (ISM)'s
composite manufacturing index has fallen back towards the
50-point threshold dividing expanding activity from a
contraction, as the attached chart illustrates ().
This analysis is fairly crude and little more than a
restatement of the familiar view that growth slows when the cost
of oil in consuming countries (the "oil burden") climbs much
above 4 percent of GDP.
It uses Brent rather than U.S. crude prices (also
known as WTI) because seaborne, internationally traded Brent
drives the cost of gasoline in the United States and around the
world.
Rising oil prices boost input costs and squeeze incomes for
firms and households, as well as heightening uncertainty and
deterring spending on big ticket items.
The impact is rarely immediate. It takes time for the full
impact of rising prices to be realised by consumers and
businesses - several tank refills and months worth of operating
costs before they appreciate the full hit.
While the analysis is simple, it helps pinpoint the
threshold at which high prices start to have an adverse impact
on economic growth.
Some analysts prefer to express oil's impact in terms of the
rate of change rather than an outright price level. University
of California Professor James Hamilton has famously analysed
slowdowns caused when oil prices surge above the previous peak
set over the last one to three years.
On almost any timescale, current prices do not qualify as a
Hamiltonian oil shock because Brent still remains below the
record closing high set in July 2008 ($146) as well as more
recent peaks in April 2011 ($127) and March 2012 ($126).
Even so, there is compelling evidence that prices above $100
have been associated with a loss of economic momentum.
It suggests the Hamiltonian focus on rates of change should
be supplemented with an emphasis on absolute price levels.
At least in the current environment, it seems the major
industrial economies struggle when prices rise much above $100.
It is no accident that Saudi Arabia identified $100 as its
target price earlier this year.
CRUEL DILEMMA
Leading oil analysts usually downplay the tension between
high oil prices and GDP growth. Oil prices are framed as an
investable "asset class" and a source of increased earnings for
oil exploration and production companies rather than an input
cost for other businesses and burden on consumers. More often
high prices are framed as a consequence of strong demand and a
healthy economy.
The framework is intended to convey the idea that it is
possible to have high oil prices and strong growth. In practice,
that looks difficult. In the past, the International Energy
Agency (IEA) and others have identified $100 as the threshold
above which prices enter the "danger zone," which looks about
right.
It is important not to be too doctrinaire about the
threshold concept. The U.S. and other economies do not suddenly
come to a juddering halt when prices rise from $99 to $101. But
the further prices rise above $100 and the longer they remain
there, the bigger the hit to the economy, all other things being
equal.
One of the unfortunate side effects of quantitative easing
(QE) is that investors tend to respond by bidding up oil prices
- undercutting some of the stimulus intended by policymakers. In
the United States, both the first round of QE in 2010/11 and the
second round launched in 2011 were associated with temporary oil
price increases.
The recent round of oil price rises illustrates the cruel
conundrum. Oil prices have risen, in part, along with
expectations that the Fed and the European Central Bank will
provide further stimulus in the next few months, coupled with
increasingly bellicose rhetoric in the Middle East. But the rise
in energy prices risks undercutting the intended stimulus
effect.
If past experience is anything to go by, the recent rise in
Brent prices to well over $100 per barrel will, if it is
sustained, lead to strong headwinds in the U.S. and European
economies within the next 3-4 months, ensuring that they
continue to struggle through the end of the year.
Of course, this time might be different. Perhaps the economy
will weather price increases more successfully than before. But
no one has presented any convincing evidence for it. It seems
much more likely that the recent rise in prices will eventually
burn itself out by inducing another economic slowdown.