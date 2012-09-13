By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 13 Concern about triggering another
rise in oil prices is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from
embarking on another round of quantitative easing.
Officials believe the stimulus from lower interest rates
will outweigh the drag on growth from higher fuel costs, as my
colleagues Jonathan Spicer and Matthew Robinson have explained
("Benefits of QE3 seen outweighing oil sting" Sep 12).
In any event, the Fed sees rising oil prices as a
microeconomic phenomenon, a shift in relative prices which has
only a temporary impact on the headline inflation rate, rather
than a macroeconomic problem that signals capacity constraints
and deeper inflationary pressures in the economy.
"Accommodative monetary policies ... both traditional and
nontraditional, have provided important support to the economic
recovery while helping to maintain price stability," Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke told his audience at Jackson Hole.
"Despite periodic concerns about deflation risks, on the one
hand, and repeated warnings that excessive policy accommodation
would ignite inflation, on the other hand, inflation (except for
temporary deviations caused primarily by swings in commodity
prices) has remained near the Committee's 2 percent objective
and inflation expectations have remained stable" he explained.
But the chairman's analysis understates the impact of oil
prices on economic performance as well as their significance for
monetary policy.
Crude oil prices have both microeconomic and macroeconomic
aspects. The price of crude and refined products is set in
competitive markets by microeconomic forces of supply and
demand. But price-setting in futures markets is also influenced
by expectations, which have a macroeconomic component.
More importantly, spending on gasoline and other oil
products comprises a large enough part of household and business
spending that it has inevitable spillovers to the rest of the
economy. Changes in oil prices have an impact on real incomes
and not just relative prices.
It is therefore not safe to ignore oil prices when setting
monetary policy. The Federal Reserve, and other central banks,
needs to do much more to integrate oil into its model of the
economy to improve its forecasting performance and provide more
accurate estimates of how various policy options will affect the
economy.
INCOME EFFECTS
In the last twelve months, the cost of filling up at the
pump has been running at around $400 billion per year, according
to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), amounting to about 3.7
percent of all personal consumption expenditure.
The amount spent on motor fuels is small compared with
housing (17 percent of total personal consumption expenditures)
and healthcare (16 percent) but still more than on any other
item other than financial services (7.5 percent), food (6.5
percent) and spending on eating out and drink (5.4 percent).
Consumer spending on motor fuels is much more variable than
on any other category of expenditure, reflecting the huge
variability in oil prices.
The BEA compiles estimates for spending each quarter at
seasonally adjusted annualised rates. The overall seasonally
adjusted annualised rate of personal consumption expenditure has
varied by about $56 billion from one quarter to the next, taking
the standard deviation of quarterly spending rates.
But the rate of spending on gasoline and other motor fuels
has varied by almost $23 billion. No other category comes close.
Annualised spending on new motor vehicles has varied by around
$14 billion. Electricity and gas by about $6.5 billion. Food and
drink for home consumption, hospital fees, and spending on
financial services have all tended to vary by less than $5
billion.
The relatively high share of household spending on motor
fuels, combined with its extreme variability, mean that gasoline
prices have a unique macro impact. Oil prices have a comparable
impact to tax changes and interest rates.
QE SENSITIVITY
There is considerable evidence that previous rounds of
quantitative easing (QE) have been associated with, and perhaps
caused, broad-based increases in the price of commodities.
Policymakers have acknowledged the possibility of a link, but
insist the impact is one-off and temporary.
However, that is a rather incomplete picture. In each case,
commodity prices rose until the effects of QE wore off and the
economy slowed. In fact, many observers have pinned part of the
responsibility for the slowdowns on the rising cost of fuel and
food, which squeezed household spending, maximised uncertainty,
and offset some or all of the early boost from QE policy
actions.
In each case, commodity prices stopped rising because QE
failed to have a sustained impact on the economy. The policy
only had a temporary effect on commodities because it largely
failed to live up to expectations. If QE had actually succeeded
in putting the economy onto a stronger growth trajectory, the
price of fuel and food would almost certainly have continued to
rise, intensifying the income squeeze and with it the hit to
household and business confidence.
Any prediction that QE will have only a temporary impact on
commodity prices, and macro performance, is therefore
conditioned on the expectation that the policy will fail. If it
eventually succeeds, the impact on oil and other commodity
prices would be much larger.
CONDITIONAL FORECASTS
Thinking about forecasts conditionally helps explain the
huge range of views about whether or not QE will result in
rampant inflation.
For much of the last four years, inflationists have worried
low interest rates and money creation would result in a surge in
prices, as more money chases the same volume of goods and
services.
In practice, however, inflation has remained mostly tame,
especially in the United States as reserves have piled up idly
in the banking system.
So were the inflationists just plain wrong, as Nobel
Economics Laureate Paul Krugman has argued openly and Bernanke
appeared to imply?
Not necessarily.
Inflationists predicated their forecasts on the assumption
QE would actually work, with extra reserves moving out of the
banking system and shifting the economy onto a faster growth
path.
In practice, QE has failed to have the impact its advocates
hoped. The result is no inflation, but not much job creation and
growth either.
The anti-inflationists were implicitly forecasting QE would
not have much effect on the real economy and the liquidity trap
would continue to impound excess reserves in the banking system.
QE would not prove inflationary but it would not be much help
either.
The conditional approach to thinking about forecasts helps
explain why the models used by the Fed and other central banks
have proved so hopelessly wrong over the last five years.
The Fed and other central banks treat oil prices as largely
exogenous. Prices are mysteriously determined by non-monetary
forces. They then enter the Fed model via the forward curve.
Understood properly, however, the Fed should treat oil
prices as a partly macroeconomic variable. The Fed should be
able to estimate how much its conventional and unconventional
monetary policies might move oil prices, and how that change
might feed back to the economy through changes in real household
and business incomes.
It needs to do something similar with liquidity preference
and the demand for cash balances and bank reserves.
The current generation of models do not cope well with the
sort of complex conditionalities and indeterminacies raised by
oil prices and liquidity preference. There is no easy way to
incorporate them. But as long as the Fed and other central banks
continue to treat them as exogenous, the models will remain next
to useless as forecasting tools.