By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 3 Hedge funds and other money
managers have started to ready themselves for another big spike
in oil prices in the next few months, according to positioning
data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
By Aug. 28, hedge funds had accumulated a net long position
in WTI-linked futures and options equivalent to 207 million
barrels, up from 151 million a month earlier, the largest net
long position since May.
The rising drumbeat of war in the Middle East, coupled with
heightened chatter about more quantitative easing from the
Federal Reserve and the steady rise in prices itself has
gradually drawn in more hedge funds on the bullish side.
The number of hedge funds and other money managers running
long positions of at least 350,000 barrels in the main NYMEX
light sweet crude oil contract has risen from 65 at the end of
July to 82 at the end of August.
On the other side, the number of funds running similar-sized
short positions, expecting prices to fall, has been reduced from
53 to 39, according to CFTC records.
Hedge funds are running long rather than short of WTI-linked
futures and options by a margin of 4.48:1, up from 2.90:1 at the
end of July and the widest margin for four months.
*******************************************
Chart 1:Chart 2:*******************************************
The accumulation of net long positions exactly mirrors the
build-ups of hedge fund positions between October 2011 and March
2012 (when U.S. crude prices rose from around $75 to $110) and
earlier between November 2010 and May 2011 (when U.S. prices
increased from around $75 to $113) (Charts 1 and 2).
So far, prices have risen from just over $75 in late June to
just over $95. The past is never a perfect guide to the
future. But if history repeats itself, hedge funds could
accumulate around another 100 million barrels of oil and U.S.
crude prices could rise another $10-15, with a similar increase
in Brent, before the market peaks.
Recent experience from price spikes in 2011 and early this
year suggests prices of $105-$110 (WTI basis) and $120-$125
(Brent) are sufficient to produce a marked decline in growth
with a lag of around three to four months, which implies a price
spike between August and October would start to depress GDP
growth by the end of the year.
HEDGE FUND BULLS
Several factors have come together to draw hedge funds back
into a sector from which many retreated during the second
quarter.
The previous liquidation of speculative positions and drop
in prices cleared out some of the potential selling that was
overhanging the market earlier in the year and has made the
risk/reward ratio much more attractive for bullish investors.
The economic slowdown that started in the second quarter has
proved relatively mild, not deep enough to damage oil
consumption to any serious extent or trigger another financial
panic but just bad enough to convince central banks they should
consider further stimulus, which is a bullish signal for many
investors in "real assets" such as commodities.
Extra crude output by Saudi Arabia and a build-up of stocks
in April, May and June have been reversed as demand has remained
firm and the kingdom's domestic fuel consumption has risen
during the hot summer weather.
Following Saudi Arabia's earlier output increases, the
kingdom's spare capacity to reduce a further spike in prices has
been significantly reduced.
Speculation about a possible unilateral strike by Israel
against Iran is again intensifying as sanctions against Iran
fail to break the diplomatic deadlock.
Consuming nations are deeply divided about whether to employ
strategic stockpiles, which could delay or even prevent an
emergency release. Germany and Italy are resisting pressure from
the United States to agree to a stocks release, limiting the
risks to investors from accumulating a long position in oil and
trying to ride a rally higher.
Hedge funds tend to operate with a strong herding tendency
visible in positions, which can make their views
self-fulfilling, at least in the short term.
The net result is that most hedge funds are positioning
themselves to benefit from a further increase in crude oil
prices.
The only real constraints are (1) the risk of an unexpected
stock release if the United States and some other countries
decide to act on their own; (2) the recognition that price
spikes are inherently unstable and sow the seeds of their own
destruction; and (3) fear that prices have already risen so much
that the top is near.
For the time being, a clear majority of hedge funds and
other money managers believe crude prices are set to rise
further, before any hit to the economy and demand destruction
sets in or policymakers intervene and the spike unravels.