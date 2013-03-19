By John Kemp
LONDON, March 19 High oil and gas prices have
unleashed the biggest drilling boom in 30 years.
OPEC members must prepare for a big increase in oil supplies
in the second half of the decade, as well as heightened
competition from natural gas in some of their core markets, and
a further erosion in demand as conservation and efficiency
measures bite harder.
Outside North America, the number of rigs actually drilling
for oil and gas averaged 1,277 in January and February, the
highest since 1983, and more than double the number operating in
1999, according to rig counts published by oil field services
company Baker Hughes International on its website.
Baker Hughes probably understates the growth in worldwide
drilling since it excludes rigs operating in Russia, the
Caspian, Iran, Sudan and onshore China. It only counts rigs
actually drilling, not those in transit, moving in and rigging
up, or engaged in production testing, completions and well
workovers.
The last drilling surge, which came in response to higher
prices following oil shocks in 1973/74 and 1979/81, produced a
big increase in oil output.
Global production outside the Middle East rose by 3.2
million barrels per day (bpd) (7.1 percent) between 1980 and
1985, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA).
Production surged 52 percent (1.6 million bpd) in Europe as
a result of new fields in the North Sea, and by 9 percent in
North America (1.3 million bpd).
Only a massive drop in output from Middle East producers,
led by Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates,
averted a huge glut and an even steeper fall in prices.
Saudi output was slashed from 10.3 million b/d in 1980 to
just 3.8 million b/d in 1985, according to the EIA. Iraq, Kuwait
and the Emirates cut their own output by a combined 2.2 million
b/d over the same period.
For the time being, supply and demand remain balanced.
Higher production from shale in North America is being
offset by substantial outages elsewhere, principally as a result
of sanctions on Iran. Falling oil consumption in the United
States and Europe is matched by steady, though moderating,
growth in China and the Middle East.
But the medium term outlook is for slow demand growth and a
big increase in supplies as the 30-year high in exploration and
development activity turns into more new production.
HOT PROSPECTS
Much of the growth in oil and gas supplies outside North
America is coming from conventional fields. But unconventional
tight petroleum and deepwater resources will continue to gain in
importance, according to Paal Kibsgaard, chief executive of
field services company Schlumberger, speaking at a
conference on Monday ().
"For unconventional resources, North America will remain the
centre of activity with light tight oil being the primary
objective. In the international unconventional plays, the
short-term focus will still be on pilot projects but activity
and production will likely start to become more meaningful in
the second half of this decade," Kibsgaard predicted.
"Production from deepwater fields will continue to grow as
the successful exploration activities of recent years lead to a
new development cycle."
Like rivals Baker Hughes and Halliburton,
Schlumberger is a bellwether for exploration and production.
Kibsgaard highlighted strong growth in the Middle East
(Saudi Arabia and Iraq), Russia (Sakhalin, the Caspian, Siberia
and the offshore Arctic), and sub-Saharan Africa (following
numerous oil discoveries off the west coast and gas off the
eastern seaboard).
In China, the company sees strong prospects in three areas:
maximising production from conventional resources, accelerating
unconventional gas resources, and pursuing deepwater exploration
and production.
"The customer base in China is ... expanding quickly after
shale activity was opened up to a wide range of companies
outside the traditional E&P industry," Kibsgaard explained.
"While we see solid activity growth in the shale gas basins
in the medium term, we still expect the strongest activity
growth in 2013 to come from offshore areas and complex
conventional land developments."
THE CYCLE TURNS
Concerns about peak oil have proved unfounded. However,
growth in gas and especially oil output continues to be
constrained by shortages of everything from specialist equipment
to experienced personnel.
Cost inflation remains far above other industries, though it
has moderated in the last couple of years.
As exploration and production focuses on more complex
fields, at greater depths, under more pressure, far under the
ocean or in the extreme cold of the Arctic, and with more
challenging geology, the industry is struggling to keep up with
rising demand for highly specialised engineering equipment,
surveying and field visualisation technology.
Nonetheless, the oil boom is nearly a decade old. The large
amount spent on exploration and production, as well as industry
innovation, are starting to yield substantial results. The
biggest impact has been in North America but the doubling rig
count in the rest of the world underlines how fast the
production landscape is changing.
Successive record average prices for Brent in 2011
($110.91), 2012 ($111.68) and so far in 2013 ($113.16) have
concealed the fact the industry is no longer operating in the
short run (where supply and demand are largely fixed) but has
moved well into the medium and long run (where all aspects of
production and consumption become highly variable).
For oil producers, the best years of the oil boom may now be
past. OPEC has an important role to play in helping its member
countries plan for a future where both their market share and
prices may be under more pressure.
Previous attempts at strategic planning, including the
Long-Term Price Policy Committee in the 1970s and 1980s, proved
unsuccessful, and face daunting obstacles today.
But the organisation is ideally placed to help educate
ministers and officials, challenge members to think
realistically about the outlook, and confront overly optimistic
assumptions.
The initial results of the drilling and fracturing boom have
been dramatic in North America but the technology is only now
starting to be deployed globally. The drilling boom's full
impact will only make itself felt over the next decade.
Like the international oil companies, and consuming nations,
OPEC needs to start thinking about the profound changes in the
marketplace still to come.