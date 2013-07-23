(Repeats JULY 22 story with no change to text. John Kemp is a
Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 22 The decision to shutter "The Oil
Drum", the leading website devoted to peak oil, has come to
symbolise the end of an era - and sparked a furious debate about
whether the theory was all along based on a fundamental mistake.
The site's authors and editors blamed the decision to
archive it on the "scarcity of new content caused by a dwindling
number of contributors," according to a statement on July 3.
"Because of this and the high expense of running the site,
the board has unanimously decided that the best course of action
is to convert the site to a static archive," they noted sadly.
For critics, the site's demise marks the end of a flawed
theory and more generally the fact the commodity supercycle has
turned.
"Peak oil theory has basically gone the way of the
California Condor, from widespread existence and acceptance ...
to near extinction," Forbes magazine wrote in a polemical column
("As fracking rises, peak oil theory slowly dies" July 26).
"Today, given the new abundance of shale oil, almost no real
industry leaders are peak oil proponents," Forbes added,
dismissing peak oil as "a theory based on lack of imagination."
According to the magazine, proponents underestimated the
huge role advancing technology plays in allowing industry to
discover new sources of oil and recover deposits previously
thought to be inaccessible.
The site's authors have hit back, insisting it is not
folding for lack of interest. Instead peak oil has gone
mainstream. "Repetition of the basic information, beyond a
certain point, was counter-productive," the site claimed.
DRUM BEATS NO MORE
The life and death of The Oil Drum, which began in 2005 and
is set to end in 2013, neatly corresponds with fears about oil
supplies running out.
If one name has been associated with the modern revival of
interest in peak oil, it has been that of Colin Campbell, a
veteran oil-industry geologist.
After presenting a conference paper on oil depletion in
2001, Campbell went on to found the Association for the Study of
Peak Oil (ASPO), a network of scientists and others interested
in determining the date and impact of peaking world oil and gas
production.
The Oil Drum became the popular front-end for a growing
community of experts. They succeeded in pushing concerns about
peaking oil supplies back up the agenda for policymakers after
almost two decades when it had been absent.
In 2000, the phrase "peak oil" occurred just 2.5 times in
every billion words published in English, according to Google's
N-gram language-analysis tool, which can search an enormous
corpus of books, articles and websites published in English and
other languages. By 2008, the number of references had risen
65-fold to 160 occurrences per billion words (Chart 1).
It is not the first time that concerns about oil supplies
have risen. Similar though much smaller alarms occurred in the
late 1940s and again in the 1970s and 1980s (Chart 2).
***************************************
Chart 1: link.reuters.com/dav79t
Chart 2: link.reuters.com/fav79t
Chart 3: link.reuters.com/hav79t
***************************************
More recently, interest seems to have cooled. The
web-version of Google's N-gram does not support searches after
2008. But the British Library's UK Web Archive, which tracks the
content of British websites, shows references to peak oil rose
steadily from just over 1,000 in 2004 to a high of 115,000 in
2010 but had more than halved to just 42,000 by 2012 (Chart 3).
FROM SCARCITY TO ABUNDANCE
Interest in peak oil rose to fever pitch in 2008 as prices
rose relentlessly to reach more than $147 per barrel.
Later that year, the International Energy Agency (IEA),
devoted its flagship publication, the annual World Economic
Outlook, to analysing the accelerating decline rates at many of
the world's oil fields.
"The world is not running short of oil or gas just yet," the
IEA observed carefully, but "field by field declines in oil
production are accelerating." The industry would need to run
faster and faster just to stand still, the agency warned.
By 2013, oil and gas prices had fallen, in large part
because of the North American shale revolution. The IEA could
predict confidently that oil, gas and coal resources "are
sufficiently abundant" to fuel the world until cleaner
alternatives have been developed.
Instead, the IEA and environmentalists have become worried
about the climate effects of burning all the fossil fuel
deposits already discovered.
If governments are serious about limiting the rise in
average global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius by 2020,
two-thirds of the world's currently known oil, gas and coal
reserves will have to remain in the ground, according to the
IEA.
Climate campaigner Bill McKibbin's 350.org, and other
organisations like the Grantham Institute's Carbon Tracker
Initiative, are pushing for oil companies to cut their spending
on new exploration and production, arguing new reserves are not
needed and most of the existing ones must remain "unburnable" to
avoid catastrophic climate change.
THE UNQUIET SHADE OF MALTHUS
Commentators have been worried about food and fuel shortages
since at least the 18th century.
The prototype worrier was Thomas Malthus, who believed food
shortages must eventually limit population growth.
Writing in his famous "Essay on the Principle of
Population", published between 1798 and 1803, Malthus warned
population would grow geometrically, while the means of
subsistence would grow only arithmetically.
"Misery and vice", in the form of war, disease and famine
would keep the population in check, Malthus argued.
By the 1860s, concern had switched from food to fuel.
Economist William Stanley Jevons worried the exhaustion of
Britain's "present cheap supplies of coal" would eventually
threaten the country's industrial pre-eminence.
"The exhaustion of our mines will be marked ... by a rising
cost or value of coal, and when the price has risen to a certain
amount comparatively to the price in other countries, our main
branches of trade will be doomed," Jevons noted gloomily in his
unlikely bestseller on "The Coal Question: an Inquiry Concerning
the Progress of the Nation and the Probable Exhaustion of our
Coal Mines", which was first published in 1866.
Of course, coal was eventually replaced by oil, and the
forecast shortages never appeared. By 1919, however, concerns
were being expressed about the adequacy of oil supplies.
The United States is facing "a serious shortage of
petroleum," geologist Carl Hugh Beal wrote in a report that year
for the U.S. Bureau of Mines on "The Decline and Ultimate
Production of Oil Wells."
"The limit of production in this country is being
approached, however, and although new fields undoubtedly await
discovery, the yearly output must inevitably decline, because
the maintenance of a given output each year necessitates the
drilling of an increasing number of wells," Beal warned.
"Such an increase becomes impossible after a certain point
is reached, not only because of a lack of acreage to be drilled,
but because of the great number of wells that will ultimately
have to be drilled."
Less than a decade later, U.S. oil production was
outstripping demand, and states began to introduce conservation
and proration to limit output and stabilise prices.
U.S. oil production surged again during World War Two. But
fears about peaking oil production resurfaced in the 1950s when
Shell research scientist M King Hubbert predicted U.S. oil
production would peak around 1970.
"It is impossible to delay the peak for more than a few
years," Hubbert claimed in his famous 1956 paper on "Nuclear
Energy and the Fossil Fuels."
By the early 1970s, Hubbert's prediction appeared to come
true, when U.S. domestic oil output peaked right on cue in 1970
then began to fall sharply.
LIMITS TO GROWTH, HIRSCH REPORT
The 1970s saw a surge in commodity prices, and marked a
high-point about fears about scarcity. Hubbert appeared to have
been correct. Meanwhile, the first oil shock sent oil prices
soaring and heightened fears about the dependence on imported
oil from the Middle East.
Responding to concerns from lawmakers, the Congressional
Research Service warned: "Even at the current high price of oil,
John D Moody, president-elect of the American Association of
Petroleum Geologists, has projected that world oil production
must necessarily decline by the late 1980s to the early 1990s."
Three years earlier, in 1972, experts from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology had warned that the rapidly rising
global population, as well as its demands for food and fuel,
were unsustainable, in a controversial report on "The Limits to
Growth", which became another bestseller.
But by the early to mid-1980s, high oil prices had spurred
so much new exploration and production in areas like the North
Sea and the Soviet Union, the world was left awash in excess oil
production and prices collapsed.
Fears about peak oil remained quiescent throughout the late
1980s and during the 1990s, when policymakers appeared more
preoccupied by excess production capacity.
But Campbell and those who agreed with him succeeded in
forcing the issue back onto the agenda. Spurred by steadily
rising oil prices between 2002 and 2008, policymakers were again
ready to listen.
In a 2005 report to the U.S. Department of Energy, Robert
Hirsch warned: "The peaking of world oil production presents the
U.S. and the world with an unprecedented risk management
problem."
"As peaking is approached, liquid fuel prices and price
volatility will increase dramatically, and, without timely
mitigation, the economic, social and political costs will be
unprecedented," Hirsch cautioned.
Hirsch tabulated the views of a list of industry experts -
all of whom forecast global oil production would peak between
2007 and 2016.
PHYSICAL EXHAUSTION, RISING PRICES
All these panics about food and fuel running out have many
aspects in common.
In most cases, proponents noted the real problem is not that
the resource will run out physically, but would become
increasingly expensive as the easy opportunities for production
are exhausted.
Jevons warned: "Many persons perhaps entertain a vague
notion that someday our coal seams will be found emptied to the
bottom and swept clean like a coal-cellar."
"Our fires and furnaces, they think, will then be suddenly
extinguished, and cold and darkness will be left to reign over a
depopulated country."
But this was wrong. According to Jevons: "Our mines are
literally inexhaustible. We cannot get to the bottom of them;
and although we may someday have to pay dear for fuel, it will
never be positively wanting."
Instead, Jevons worried the easiest seams, those thickest
and closest to the surface, would be used up, forcing miners to
dig ever deeper for thinner and poorer quality seams. "The price
of coal must rise in a very extreme degree, that an unworked
thin seam should, at a future time, pay," he warned.
The sentiments were echoed almost exactly 140 years later in
the Hirsch Report. "When world oil production peaks, there will
still be large reserves remaining," Hirsch explained. But
sharply rising prices would still cause immense disruption.
Most remaining peak oil proponents insist they never said
oil supplies would run dry, just that the industry would have to
invest more and more, and prices would have to keep rising.
The problem is that even this more sophisticated version,
anticipated by Jevons, Hubbert and Hirsch, has turned out to be
too gloomy. Oil prices remain far below the peak hit in 2008,
and most in the market think they will remain flat or fall in
the years ahead.
FAILURE OF THE IMAGINATION
Every one of these predictions was made by a leading expert.
Jevons, Beal, Hubbert and Hirsch had all studied carefully the
industries they wrote about. Their predictions were treated with
deference.
But in every case they made the same fundamental mistake:
failing to appreciate how technology can transform the outlook
for both supply and demand.
Many of the doomsters showed a glimmering of understanding
about the transformative potential of new technologies - only to
dismiss it too easily.
Jevons, for example, was aware the oil could theoretically
replace coal:
"Petroleum has of late years become the matter of a most
extensive trade, and has even been proposed by American
inventors for use in marine steam-engine boilers. It is
undoubtedly superior to coal for many purposes, and is capable
of replacing it."
But he quickly dismissed the possibility: "What is petroleum
but the essence of coal, distilled from it by terrestrial or
artificial heat? It's natural supply is far more limited."
In the same way, the two technologies which have underpinned
the shale revolution, hydraulic fracturing and horizontal
drilling, were both already around when the Hirsch Report was
written.
The first oil well was hydraulically fractured in 1947. By
the end of the century, hydraulic fracturing had been employed
more than a million times in the United States. Directional
drilling has been possible since the 1920s.
Mitchell Energy had employed them together to wring
unconventional gas from Texas' Barnett shale in the late 1990s.
When the Hirsch Report was written, in 2004/2005, shale gas
output was already starting to rise swiftly.
Yet the report failed to appreciate how far, and how
quickly, it could transform the outlook for the entire gas
industry, and then do the same for oil.
As the author of the Forbes article put it, it was a failure
of imagination.
Failed predictions about peaking oil supplies, and steep
rises in the price of other commodities, all stem from the same
error: assuming a world of roughly constant technology, rather
than one where technology is constantly changing, sometimes
slowly, at other times in large disruptive jumps.
Malthus, Jevons, Beal, Hubbert, the authors of Limits to
Growth, Hirsch and the modern peak-oilers all failed to see how
technology was already changing the world even as they wrote,
and would alter it beyond recognition within just a few years.
We are likely to hear much less about food and fuel running
out, at least for a little while. But if the past is anything to
go by, sometime in the 2020s or 2030s, as memories fade, fears
about resource scarcity will be resurrected, in another subtle
variation on an old theme.
When they do, commentators would do well to remember
predictions about food and fuel scarcities have come and gone in
waves for almost 250 years - and been proved wrong repeatedly.
(Editing by David Evans)