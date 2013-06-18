(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 18 U.S. refiners' efforts to boost
output of diesel and other middle distillates, now the most
profitable products from oil refining, are being complicated by
soaring production of shale crudes.
In 2012 distillate fuel oil accounted for a record 29
percent of output from U.S. refineries, up from less than 22
percent in 1993.
Rising production of distillate fuel oil to meet increasing
demand for road diesel has come mostly at the expense of
residual fuel oil and gasoline, according to the Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
But growing output from shale formations, which produce
light crudes more suitable for making gasoline than diesel,
threatens to throw the diesel maximisation process into
reverse.
CRUDE SLATE
In the last two decades, U.S. refiners have improved their
processes to maximise diesel production without major capital
expenditure. Some have also invested in expensive hydrocrackers,
able to break up heavy molecules destined for bunker fuel into
lighter and more valuable molecules suitable for use in diesel
or gasoline.
But the crudes they use are more important than a plant's
process configuration in determining diesel yields, according to
a study prepared by the EIA on "Increasing distillation
production at U.S. refineries" published in December 2010.
The EIA concluded that refiners could boost distillate
yields (including jet fuel) up to a theoretical maximum of 49
percent by processing heavy crudes, optimising their processes
and employing a hydrocracker. Light crudes such as those from
shale would yield a maximum of only 37 percent under the same
conditions.
These are ideal yields. Actual distillate yields would be
lower. But the study illustrates the advantages of processing
medium and heavy crudes to maximise diesel.
EVERY LAST DROP
For more than 50 years, U.S. refiners almost always sold
gasoline at a higher price than diesel and have focussed on
maximising gasoline production. By 1993, refiners were producing
twice as much gasoline as distillate fuel oil.
But over the past two decades, the demand for diesel outside
the United States has been growing much more rapidly than for
gasoline and other refined products.
Dieselisation has been especially pronounced in Europe,
where favourable fuel taxes have pushed the proportion of diesel
cars from 13.8 percent in 1990 to 32 percent in 2000 and 46
percent in 2009.
Dieselisation has unbalanced the world fuel market and left
refineries struggling to produce enough distillate while they
make too much gasoline.
The European Union is set to phase out the tax preferences
for diesel after recognising the constraints on the refining
system.
Meanwhile, U.S. refiners have responded by becoming major
distillate exporters. Between 2004 and 2012, distillate exports
have risen every year, climbing from 110,000 barrels per day to
over 1 million.
U.S. distillate prices have moved to a premium over gasoline
prices since 2005, and refiners have scrambled to wring every
last drop of diesel from the crude they refine (Chart 1).
****************************************
Chart 1: link.reuters.com/pub98t
Chart 2: link.reuters.com/rub98t
****************************************
HYDROCRACKING
The simplest way to boost diesel production is to invest in
a hydrocracking unit. Hydrocrackers take heavy molecules left
over from vacuum distillation, catalytic cracking or coking and
break them apart into smaller molecules by applying heat and
tremendous pressure in the presence of a catalyst and hydrogen.
Hydrocrackers were originally installed to maximise gasoline
production. But by turning down the temperature and selecting
the right catalyst, refiners have been able to repurpose them to
boost distillate.
As a bonus, the hydrogen reacts with any sulphur contained
in the feedstock to form hydrogen sulphide, which can be
removed, so the hydrocracker produces very clean fuel that meets
specifications for ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD).
Hydrocrackers have become one of the most useful units in a
modern refinery. U.S. refiners have doubled their hydrocracking
capacity from 900,000 barrels per day in 1982 to 1.9 million in
2012, according to EIA.
In 1982, hydrocrackers could be employed to upgrade just
five barrels out of every 100 fed into a U.S. refinery. By 2012,
that had doubled to 10.5 barrels (Chart 2).
In its "World Oil Outlook 2012," OPEC predicted the
utilisation rate for hydrocrackers around the world would be
over 90 percent through 2020 to meet the strong demand for
diesel.
Installing a hydrocracker can boost a refinery's distillate
yield by 4 to 8 percentage points, according to Valero, the
largest independent refiner in the United States.
Unfortunately, hydrocrackers are very expensive. Special
steels are needed to contain the severe conditions needed for
the reaction (up to 2,000 pounds per square inch at 750 degrees
Fahrenheit) and resist intrusion by the hydrogen leading to
brittleness and failure.
Hydrocrackers also give off large amounts of heat, so
careful controls and elaborate quenching systems are needed to
prevent runaway cracking.
PROCESS IMPROVEMENTS
In the short term, many refiners have focused on process
improvements, which can boost diesel yields by 3 to 5 percentage
points without the need for significant capital expenditure.
The simplest change is to expand the range of liquids sent
for middle distillate production, rather than gasoline or heavy
gasoil production, by changing the "cut points" in the
distillation tower and downstream conversion units.
Normally, middle distillates include all streams with a true
boiling point between 400 degrees and 650 degrees Fahrenheit. By
expanding the range slightly to include liquids that boil
between 360 and 700 degrees, some of the liquids previously sent
to gasoline production and heavy gasoil can be retained as
distillates instead.
The problems are potential loss of quality and the need to
have enough hydrotreating capacity to remove sulphur from all
the extra distillate being made so that it meets the
specifications to be sold as road fuel.
Diesel production can also been improved by better
fractionation.
In theory, middle distillates include all molecules boiling
between about 400 and 650 degrees. In practice "the quality of
distillation in commercial refinery units is sloppy", according
to the EIA. Large numbers of molecules that should be retained
as distillates instead end up in the gasoline pool or as heavy
gasoil.
More accurate separation can boost diesel yields while
improving the quality of gasoline. European refiners have long
had an incentive to squeeze every drop of diesel they can from
the distillation and downstream units. U.S. refiners are still
some way behind.
Nonetheless, in response to a spike in distillate prices in
summer 2008, U.S. refiners have raised diesel yields mostly by
process improvements and cut gasoline yields, according to the
EIA.
MISFIT SHALE
In 2008, refiners squeezed more extra diesel from medium and
heavy crudes than from light ones. Refineries processing light
crudes with an average density of 35 degrees API raised their
distillate yield by 3 percent, but refineries processing heavy
crudes under 28 degrees API boosted their yield by 5 percent.
Shale oil from formations such as Bakken is even lighter
than Brent and WTI, averaging more than 40 degrees API, so it is
not a good fit for refiners aiming to maximise diesel output.
Bakken yields much more gasoline and far less distillate
than other domestic crudes such as Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS)
and Alaska North Slope, according to Continental Resources, one
of the Bakken pioneers.
Process improvements can go only so far to offset the impact
of changes in the crude slate.
U.S. refiners continue to blend shale oil with imported
medium and heavy crudes from Saudi Arabia and other countries to
improve diesel yields. But it may not be enough to produce as
much diesel as they would like to sell.
