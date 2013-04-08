By John Kemp
LONDON, April 8 Power networks, pipelines, radio
communications and the global positioning system (GPS) are all
entering a period of increased risk of outages from geomagnetic
storms as the solar activity cycle peaks in 2013.
So far the increase in solar activity has been smaller than
expected.
Nevertheless, there is no reason for complacency. Major
geomagnetic storms are more frequent during the periods of
maximum solar activity that occur every 11 years but can occur
at any time, sometimes with serious results. Grid operators
might have just 30 minutes notice of an incoming storm to take
emergency action. ()
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's
(NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) in Boulder,
Colorado, classifies storms on a five-point scale.
Minor (G1) and moderate (G2) storms are relatively common,
occurring on about 1,200 days out of every 11-year cycle, but
are barely perceptible. Most cause only small voltage
fluctuations in power grids and faded signals on high-frequency
radio networks. For a lucky few, the northern lights (aurora
borealis) may be visible as far south as Idaho and New York.
Severe (G4) and extreme (G5) storms are less frequent,
occurring on just 60 and four days, respectively, in every 11
years but do much worse damage.
In an extreme storm, power systems experience widespread
voltage control problems, with the risk of blackouts or complete
collapse. Electric currents reaching hundreds of amperes surge
through pipelines. Satellite navigation may degrade or be
unavailable for days at a time, and the aurora is visible in
Florida and Texas, according to NOAA.
In March 1989, an extreme geomagnetic storm blacked out the
whole of Hydro-Quebec's power network in less than 90 seconds,
wiping out power to 6 million people for up to nine hours.
A series of geomagnetic squalls in late October and early
November 2003, known as the Halloween storm, knocked out two
transformers in southern England, a transformer in South Africa,
and caused blackouts in Sweden. Aircraft had to be re-routed
away from polar latitudes, and astronauts on the International
Space Station were ordered to take shelter as a precaution.
Far worse storms have occurred in the past. A massive storm
in 1921 halted telegraph service throughout the eastern United
States. If it were repeated today, it would leave 130 million
people without power and permanently damage 350 hard-to-replace
transformers, according to one estimate cited by the U.S.
National Research Council ("Severe Space Weather Events:
Understanding Societal and Economic Impacts" 2008).
The biggest storm of all occurred in 1859. Known as the
Carrington Event, it was really two massive blasts on Aug. 28
and Sept. 2. The northern lights were visible as far south as
Panama, so strong that they lit up the night sky as if it were
day in the Rockies and New York.
The Carrington Event took down the infant telegraph service
across North America, but power grids and radio broadcasting did
not yet exist, so its impact was limited. In today's fully
electrified society, dependent on mass communication and GPS,
the same storm would bring the economy to a standstill.
EARLY WARNING SYSTEM
Geomagnetic storms are triggered when a billion tonnes or
more of solar plasma erupts from the surface of the sun at
speeds of up to 3,000 kilometres per second, in what is known as
a coronal mass ejection (CME).
If the mass ejection occurs in the direction of Earth, it
can interact with the planet's own magnetic field and induce a
substantial voltage on the surface. Long man-made conducting
paths such as transmission lines, metallic pipelines, cables and
railways act as antennae, focusing and transferring the current.
NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center and Canada's Space
Weather Forecast Center both monitor CMEs and issue advisories
about geomagnetic storms through a series of short-term
forecasts as well as alerts and warnings in real time. Among the
main customers are electricity transmission companies.
But CMEs are difficult to predict. They often batter Earth
about four to five days after a solar flare is observed, but not
always. The Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE) satellite,
stationed a million miles from Earth, can detect the intensity
of an incoming storm but may give as little as 30 minutes
warning of its arrival. Forecasters issue a Sudden Impulse
Warning, which indicates the Earth's magnetic field will soon be
distorted by an incoming geomagnetic disturbance.
Demand for solar weather predictions and warnings has grown
rapidly from operators of power, communications and navigation
systems and airlines, but the crucial ACE satellite is aging and
nearing the end of its useful life.
NETWORK PERILS
Geomagnetic storms can damage the power grid in two ways.
The more likely (but less serious) problem is when a storm
destabilises voltage across the network, causing relays and
generating units to shut down as a precaution to prevent further
damage to the grid. This is essentially what happened in Quebec
and southern England.
The mass blackout across the Northeast United States and
into Canada in August 2003, which left 50 million people without
electricity for up to four days, was caused by tree growth
tangling with power lines rather than geomagnetic storms.
Nevertheless, it demonstrates how such a problem in one part of
the network can cascade across the grid if not controlled
properly.
Provided no serious physical damage is done, the network can
be restarted in a matter of hours or days. All grids have
procedures for a "black start" following complete collapse:
first by starting up specialist diesel generators, re-energising
selected power plants, connecting them to the grid, then
gradually bringing the rest of the power generating sets back
online and gradually restoring power to customers one area at a
time.
Less likely (but much more damaging) would be if a storm
caused some of the extra-high voltage (EHV) transformers on the
network to overheat and burn out. Most networks have only
limited supplies of EHV transformer components, and there would
be long lead-times for designing, manufacturing and installing
new ones.
If a large number of transformers were fried, it might take
months to restore power, according to a report on the "Effects
of Geomagnetic Disturbances on the Bulk Power System" published
by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) in
February 2012.
BRACING FOR THE BIG ONE
Risks to the network and transformers are heightened when
power lines and transformers are operating close to capacity.
The biggest danger comes in spring and autumn, when a relatively
small number of power plants are operating and transmission is
in high demand.
The simplest way to safeguard the network is to cut the
demand for transmission, which lowers the operating temperature
of the transformers so they have more room to rise safely
without causing permanent damage. Grid operators can cut
pressure on the network by increasing the amount of local
generation (calling up more units from standby). In extreme
cases, customers' power can be disconnected. Better a temporary
loss of supply than one that lasts for months.
Following the geomagnetic storms in Halloween 2003 and the
mass blackout in August 2003, the industry has been studying how
to improve grid control to isolate problems and reduce the
chance that failures will cascade across the network.
Upgrading to newer and more reliable transformers can also
harden the network against the risk of burn-out and failure.
Interest in space weather prediction is rising. The hope is
that even a few minutes notice about an incoming storm at level
G4 or G5 could allow networks to move to a safer operating mode
or temporarily shut down as a precaution.
The problem is that extreme geomagnetic storms are a classic
example of a "low-frequency, high-consequence" event. It is
difficult to say how much the industry should invest to avert
the risk of another 1921 or Carrington Event, or how often it
would be acceptable to ramp up generation or shut off customers
to minimise the risk.