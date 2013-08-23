(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 23 The United States has emerged as
a big net exporter of propane and other liquefied petroleum
gases (LPGs), thanks to the shale revolution, becoming a prime
supplier of heating, cooking and motor fuel for countries across
Latin America.
Where once massive gas tankers arrived importing LPG from
Algeria, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, to help meet
winter heating demand in the United States, now an increasingly
large fleet of LPG tankers is taking U.S.-produced LPG south to
Brazil, Chile and Mexico, and even across the Atlantic to
Europe.
As recently as 2006, the United States imported 276,000
barrels (11.6 million gallons) of LPG per day, net of exports,
typically between late summer and the middle of winter, as the
country built up stocks to cope with winter demand (Chart 1).
Even today, more than 5.6 million homes still rely on LPG as
their main source of heating, most of them in the Midwest (2.1
million) and South (1.9 million), concentrated in rural areas
away from the gas grid (4.6 million).
But while demand has been flat, the shale revolution has
transformed supply. Natural gas processing plants are now
separating more than 24 million barrels of propane and 42
million barrels of other LPGs every month from the wet gas
produced from liquids-rich shale formations like Eagle Ford in
Texas (Chart 2).
In 2012, the United States became a small net exporter of
LPG for the first time in decades. Exports have continued to
soar, hitting a record 45 million barrels in the first half of
the year, up by nearly 60 percent from 28 million barrels in the
same period in 2012, and less than 15 million barrels in
January-June 2008 (Chart 3).
The booming export trade has drawn a growing fleet of Very
Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and other specialist LPG tankers to
the hemisphere, many operated by traders like Vitol, to ferry
LPG from loading terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast to consumer
markets in Latin America and further afield to Europe.
CO-PRODUCT
Like its lighter cousin ethane and heavier cousin butane,
propane is a by-product of natural gas production and crude oil
refining.
Together with even heavier molecules like pentane, these
products are collectively known as either natural gas plant
liquids (NGPLs) when they come from a gas processing plant, or
liquefied refinery gases (LRGs) when they come an oil refinery.
Most U.S. propane production comes from gas processing
plants. Raw gas contains a mix of methane, natural gas liquids
and even heavier hydrocarbons. Before the gas is sold into the
interstate pipeline system, the liquids are separated by
chilling the raw gas or employing an absorption oil which
preferentially absorbs the liquid components from the methane.
The remainder comes from oil refineries, where ethane,
propane and butane are separated at the top of the atmospheric
distillation column and certain other processing units.
In 2005, propane production was split evenly between gas
processing plants and refineries, but the split has shifted to
nearly 60:40 in favour of processing plants as a result of the
shale boom.
MARKETING
Propane has hundreds of applications, but the largest
quantities are used for home heating, portable stoves and motor
fuel - where propane makes up the largest component of LPG and
autogas. Propane becomes liquid with only moderate
pressurisation or refrigeration, making it easy to handle,
transport and store.
While propane is produced year-round, U.S. demand tends to
be seasonal, driven by its use in off-grid home heating. The
market is oversupplied from about April to September, then
under-supplied from October to March. Large volumes of propane
are stored in underground caverns during the spring and summer
before the stocks are draw down in autumn and winter (Chart 4).
Monthly consumption can swing from as little as 23 million
barrels (May 2009) to as much as 54 million barrels (Jan 2011).
On balance, however, domestic production has not been quite high
enough to satisfy peak winter demand, so the United States has
relied on imports to supplement the annual seasonal stock draw.
Shale has changed all that.
SHALE BOOM
Domestic propane consumption has been basically flat for the
last decade and may be gently falling. Consumption averaged
1.173 million barrels per day between 2008 and 2012, little
changed from 1.198 million between 1998 and 2002.
U.S. homes consumed around 5.4 billion gallons of propane as
heating and cooking fuel in 2009, up from 4 billion gallons in
1997, but down from 5.7 billion in 2005 (Chart 5).
However, propane, sold as LPG for road use, has become less
popular as a motor fuel in the United States. The number of
LPG-fuelled vehicles on U.S. highways peaked at 190,000 in 2003.
Seven years later the number of LPG road vehicles had fallen to
143,000, according to the U.S. Department of Energy's
Alternative Fuels Data Center.
The number of refuelling stations dispensing LPG was down
from almost 4,000 to 2,650. The quantity of LPG actually
consumed fell from 225 million gallons of gasoline equivalent in
2003 to just 126 million gallons in 2010 (Chart 6).
But as domestic propane demand has stagnated or fallen,
output has soared, thanks to shale. With gas producers targeting
the most liquids-rich parts of shale formations to maximise
revenues and offset depressed prices for pipeline gas, the
United States has found itself awash with propane and other
LPGs.
Propane prices cratered. From almost $1.50 per gallon in May
2011, prices slid to a low of just 51 cents in June 2012.
SALVATION
The only solution to the glut was to boost exports. Unlike
crude oil and heavier condensates, propane can be exported
without restriction.
Propane produced in an oil refinery is treated as a refined
product, like gasoline or diesel, so escapes the ban on the
export of crudes like Bakken. The stuff that comes from natural
gas processing plants is treated as a gas, rather than an oil,
because it is gaseous at standard temperatures and pressures
when they come out of the ground (15 CFR 754.2(a)).
In the first six months of 2013, the largest volumes of
propane were exported to the Mexico (7.8 million barrels),
Netherlands (6.8 million), Japan (4.4 million), Dominican
Republican (4.1 million), Chile (4.0 million) Panama (2.8
million), Venezuela (2.5 million) and Honduras (2.4 million)
(Chart 7).
Unlike in the United States, the main use of propane
overseas is as a motor fuel. There were more than 17.4 million
road vehicles using LPG in 2010, consuming nearly 23 million
tonnes of LPG, according to the World LPG Association, which
lobbies on behalf of the industry. The number of autogas
vehicles has been growing at a compound annual rate of 8.8
percent, from just 11.5 million in 2005.
Trading houses like Vitol as well as oil and gas
producers like BP and Shell are heavily involved
in the global LPG market. With 27 pressurized vessels and 9
fully refrigerated VLGCs, Vitol claims the largest fleet of LPG
carriers in the world, and to be one of the largest LPG traders.
The export boom has helped reverse the normal LPG flows into
the United States, and drawn an increasing number of tankers to
the region to ply the trade routes between the Gulf Coast and
the Caribbean and South America.
Heavy exporting has eliminated U.S. oversupply in the first
half of this year and brought the market back to balance.
At the end of May, refiners, processors and distributors had
just under 48 million barrels of propane in storage, less than 3
million barrels over the five-year average, and down from 56
million barrels at the same point in 2012. Wholesale prices have
doubled over the past year to $1 per gallon.
