By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 26 North Dakota's oil wells are some
of the most expensive in the country, costing more than $8
million each to drill and complete. But the returns are among
the highest, thanks partly to the valuable natural gas liquids
(NGLs) being recovered alongside the crude and natural gas.
The associated gas bubbling up to the surface from the
thousands of crude oil wells being drilled into the Bakken
formation is laden with ethane, propane, butane and natural
gasoline, that can be stripped out and sold separately from the
methane put into the gas pipeline network.
Bakken gas is some of the richest in these liquids anywhere
in the country, according to new data on gas quality published
this month by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) as
part of its triennial survey of capacity at natural gas
processing plants.
As a result, Bakken gas is worth far more than the $3.40 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu) quoted for dry pipeline
quality gas at Henry Hub.
NGL ECONOMICS
Pipeline-quality natural gas in the interstate transmission
network and supplied to residential and industrial consumers had
a typical energy content of 1,023 Btu per cubic foot in 2011,
according to EIA. Pipeline gas is almost exclusively methane,
which has an energy content of 1,011 Btu.
But gas produced from gas fields, or in association with
crude from oil wells, also contains heavier molecules with two,
three or even four times as much heating value: ethane (1,783
Btu), propane (2,572 Btu), butane (3,225 Btu) and pentane or
natural gasoline (3,981 Btu).
Prices for some of these molecules can be much higher than
methane, especially for the heavier ones, which tend to be
linked more closely to the price of oil.
If well-head gas contains a significant proportion of large
molecules, and the price of oil is substantially above gas on a
Btu-equivalent basis, it can be cost-effective to separate the
NGLs from the pipeline gas and sell them separately.
Pentane and butane are liquid at normal temperatures so
separating them from the natural gas stream is relatively
inexpensive. Propane and especially ethane can only be separated
by deep refrigeration which is energy intensive and therefore
more costly.
Shallow cut separation facilities aim to recover most of the
butane, pentane and heavier molecules. Deep cut facilities also
recover propane and most of the ethane by expensive extra
refrigeration.
If propane and particularly ethane prices drop too low, it
may be more economical to leave them in the natural gas stream
and claim a higher price for the gas.
Natural gas is sold on a Btu basis. Leaving ethane and even
some propane in the gas sold into the pipeline network will
therefore raise the Btu content and hence the sale price of the
gas.
Ethane and propane left with the pipeline gas may be
recovered downstream, for example from straddle plants further
down the network. Or it can be left in the gas and sold to end
customers to raise the heating value.
Small residual amounts of ethane explain why pipeline gas
generally has a slightly higher energy content than methane
alone.
But pipeline operators impose strict limits on the amount of
this "ethane rejection" for safety reasons - to prevent
corrosion or clogging up of the pipeline network, and limit the
temperature at which gas sold to domestic and industrial
customers burns, preventing damage to their equipment.
***************************************
Chart 1: link.reuters.com/tyq33t
Chart 2: link.reuters.com/veh63t
***************************************
In recent months, surging production from wet gas plays like
Eagle Ford and condensate-rich oilfields like Bakken has
resulted in massive oversupply of natural gas liquids, pushing
prices sharply lower.
Prices for pentanes and butane have held up because of their
use in the booming oil industry (for instance as diluents for
Canadian tar sands production or as gasoline blending
components). But prices for ethane have collapsed.
Ethane rejection has risen sharply. As ethane rejection
nears operational and safety limits, however, the problem with
what to do with all the unwanted ethane is becoming acute, and
downward pressure on prices has intensified.
Ethane ETH-USG has slid almost continuously this year,
from 82 cents per gallon at the beginning of January to just 32
cents in late October, unaffected by the partial recovery in
pipeline gas.
Because ethane rejection is nearing absolute limits, ethane
has decoupled from natural gas prices and been unable to benefit
much from the gas rally.
BAKKEN BOUNTY
Notwithstanding problems in the ethane market, and to a
lesser extent in propane, the high NGL content of Bakken gas
provides a significant uplift to returns from wells in North
Dakota.
The EIA's most recent survey (Form EIA 757/A) established
there are currently 517 active gas processing plants in the
Lower 48 states. Processing plants in North Dakota are fairly
small, but they process some of the richest gas in the country
according to the study, reflecting the high NGL content of
Bakken gas.
North Dakota's Robinson Lake Gas Plant processes 48 million
cubic feet of raw gas per day, with an average energy content of
1,550 Btu - 50 percent higher than pure methane. Garden Creek
processes 95 million cubic feet with an average Btu content of
1,465. Watford City handles 30 million cubic feet with an
average of 1,450 Btu.
These plants process some of the highest Btu gas in the
country, according to the EIA survey (Chart 2).
As the state drills more and more oil wells, associated gas
production is surging. Many wells are isolated from the gas
network, at least at first, and have been forced to flare off
gas initially. But the NGL content makes flaring wasteful and
provides a strong incentive to build out the network of
gas-gathering pipelines and separation plants to maximize value
recovery.
It's Bakken's high yield of NGLs that helps make the wells
some of the most valuable in the country, and will ensure the
state remains an important gas producer even when oil recovery
begins to decline.