(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 28 President Barack Obama's
convoluted policy on the proposed Keystone XL pipeline from
Canada to the U.S. Gulf is less an exercise in smart politics
and more an increasingly incomprehensible demonstration of
everything wrong with the administration's energy policy.
White House policy on energy might (charitably) be described
as consisting of two strands: (1) focus on the long-term
transformational potential of clean energy technologies like
wind and solar power while acknowledging the need to develop
more domestic gas and oil sources in the short-term and keeping
quiet about coal; (2) get re-elected by taking the symbolic
question of Keystone off the agenda until after November.
The president needs to secure support from environmentalists
keen on clean tech while convincing his working-class supporters
in the industrial heartlands and the middle class he will not do
anything that will push up energy prices. The result has been a
bewildering series of policy shifts that look exceptionally
cynical.
"ALL OF THE ABOVE"
On January 18, Obama personally announced he would not grant
Keystone a presidential permit to cross the U.S.-Canadian border
because there was not time to complete full assessment of its
impact on health and the environment. The president blamed the
accelerated timetable legislated by Congress - something which
he himself had signed into law less than three weeks before.
The president's decision delighted environmental groups.
Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) President Frances
Beinecke hailed Obama's "commitment to combating the threats of
climate change, air pollution and oil addition" ("Obama Rejects
the Keystone XL Pipeline and Protects America's National
Interest," Jan 18). NRDC organised a write in campaign to thank
the president for his leadership on the issue.
But the rejection drew furious protests from the American
Petroleum Institute and other parts of the oil and gas industry,
as well as most of the congressional Republican Party and the
party's candidates for president, who threatened to turn
Keystone and high gasoline prices into a campaign issue.
So the president's advisers twinned his commitment to clean
tech with a hymn in praise of shale gas in the State of the
Union address, and again in a long speech in Florida last week.
This inclusive policy, characterised by the phrase "all of
the above", was meant to offer something for everyone. Well all
except coal, about which the president was conspicuously silent,
since coal is too dirty for the administration to embrace
openly.
The administration has a hierarchy. Coal is (unspeakably)
bad. Oil is better. Gas is good. Wind and solar are best.
Nuclear is just confusing.
In tackling criticism of the administration's energy policy
head-on, the president's advisers seem to have calculated they
could chart a middle course - taking heat out of the issue ahead
of presidential and congressional elections in November, when
the president's record on jobs, competitiveness and the cost of
gasoline will be on the ballot along with his support for clean
energy.
SUPPORTING HALF A PIPELINE
In another piece of Clinton-like triangulation, the White
House has issued a statement on February 27 welcoming news that
TransCanada plans to build the southern section of Keystone from
Cushing to the Gulf of Mexico.
"We look forward to working with TransCanada to ensure that
it is built in a safe, responsible and timely manner, and we
commit to take every step possible to expedite the necessary
federal permits," according to the statement.
Because the southern section of the pipeline is entirely
within the United States, it does not actually need a permit
from the president.
The ones it does need will come from the independent Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) neither of
which are likely to pose an obstacle that needs White House
input. The promise to help expedite the necessary permits was
therefore meaningless.
The one permit the pipeline does need from the president is
the presidential authorisation to cross the U.S.-Canadian
border, which is the one Obama would not issue, and still won't
promise in future, so the northern section of the pipeline
remains in limbo.
But to take the farce to a whole new level, the White House
press statement announced TransCanada has given "notice of its
intention to submit a new application" for that section once a
route through Nebraska has been identified.
"The president's decision in January in no way prejudged
future applications. We will ensure any project receives the
important assessment it deserves, and will base a decision to
provide a permit on the completion of that review."
The president decided not to deliver the bad news to his
environmental supporters personally. Instead the announcement
was attributed to the White House press secretary.
DISAPPOINTING EVERYONE?
Quite what NRDC and Obama's other enthusiastic supporters
are meant to make of this is not clear. Having hailed the
president's leadership a month ago, they now have to explain why
the president is supporting the southern section of the pipeline
but not the northern one. They must hope once the president is
safely re-elected, he will block the northern section of the
line, leaving TransCanada with a pipeline with a gap in the
middle.
Meanwhile, the pipeline's advocates in the energy industry
are being told another application will be made (though it is
still at the rather vague "notice of intention to submit a new
application" stage).
When it is eventually submitted they must hope it will
somehow win presidential approval in the teeth of continuing
opposition from environmental groups who will lobby the
president furiously to deny the permit.
NRDC is unequivocal: "Texans, Nebraskans, and folks all
across the country are saying that whether in a hundred pieces
or one piece, the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline is not in the
national interest" ("Keystone XL tar sands pipeline: splitting
the project means double the trouble," Feb 27).
But the White House is making no promises about what will
happen if TransCanada can ever agree on a route and submit an
application.
The White House can't even make up its mind if the paperwork
and environmental impact assessments for the parts of the line
that remain unchanged from the original plans will be accepted
second time around, or whether the pipeline promoters will be
made to redo them from scratch.
Someone is going to be mightily disappointed after November.
Politics is the art of the possible. There is some merit in
trying to split differences and leaving no one completely
satisfied. It is the art of political survival.
But it is a terrible way to make energy policy. Whether the
future belongs to clean technology, as NRDC advocates, or fossil
fuels, as API claims, or "all of the above", as the White House
believes, no industry that must invest tens of billions of
dollars in assets that last 30, 40 years or more, can operate
successfully with this level of regulatory uncertainty and
political opportunism.