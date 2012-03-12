By John Kemp
LONDON, March 12 Only intense lobbying by
the president himself ensured the latest congressional bid to
approve the Keystone XL pipeline was defeated in the U.S. Senate
last week.
But if Keystone's opponents won the latest skirmish, it
appears they are losing the war. The vote revealed deep
divisions among Senate Democrats as well as the waning influence
of environmentalists and the growing power of the oil and gas
lobby in Congress.
It seems only a matter of time before the controversial
northern section of Keystone, which goes from Canada to Cushing,
Oklahoma, is given the go-ahead. It will probably happen once
the November elections are out of the way.
But Keystone's approval may be only the first salvo in a
broader post-election effort to roll back ambitious
environmental regulations enforced by the Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) and other parts of the federal
government, which critics blame for hampering the development of
domestic oil, gas and coal resources.
Senate Republicans, many of whom are deeply hostile to the
agency's policies on pollution control and climate change, are
likely to find a growing number of allies among Democrats from
industrial, energy-producing and conservative states who have
broken with environmentalists over Keystone (2011) and cap and
trade (2010) and are becoming disenchanted with the broad
economic effects of EPA rule-making.
HOEVEN AMENDMENT
On March 8, senators voted by 56 to 42 in favour of an
amendment (S Amdt 1537) to the highway construction bill (S
1813) proposed by North Dakota Republican John Hoeven that would
have authorised TransCanada to build and operate a pipeline
crossing the border.
The Hoeven amendment invoked Congress's power under the
foreign commerce clause (Article 1 Section 8 of the U.S.
Constitution) to authorise the pipeline, bypassing the need for
the president to issue a permit to cross the U.S.-Canada border.
Despite being endorsed by a clear majority, the amendment
was rejected because it had been put to a vote under a unanimous
consent agreement between the two parties stipulating it needed
60 "yes" votes to pass.
The agreement was the only way to ensure the chamber could
discuss a series of amendments to the bill without the threat of
a filibuster, which would have needed 60 votes to break. But the
condition for the agreement was an increased threshold of 60
votes to adopting the more controversial amendments.
In effect, the agreement allowed senators to cast symbolic
votes on a series of controversial topics important to
constituents and lobbyists without giving up the normal
requirement for a 60-vote super-majority to break the deadlock.
DEMOCRATS SPLINTER
Hoeven's amendment received solid support from fellow
Republicans. Of 47 members of the Republican caucus, 45 backed
the Hoeven language and the other two were not present.
But Senate Democrats splintered. Of 53 Democrats and their
allies, 42 followed the advice of the leadership and White
House, voting against the amendment. But 11 defied party
leaders, joining the Republicans voting to approve the pipeline.
Of the 11 rebels, six are up for election in November (out
of a total of 23 Democrats facing the voters this year):
Missouri's Claire McCaskill, Montana's Jon Tester, North
Dakota's Kent Conrad, Pennsylvania's Robert Casey, Virginia's
Jim Webb and West Virginia's Joe Manchin.
Of those six, three are considered vulnerable, according to
the latest survey published by the non-partisan Cook Political
Report ():
McCaskill in Missouri, Tester in Montana and Conrad in North
Dakota. All are Democrats in conservative states that voted for
John McCain rather than Barack Obama in 2008.
Of the five rebels not on the ballot this year, Mark Begich
of Alaska, Mark Pryor of Arizona, Louisiana's Mary Landrieu, and
Max Baucus of Montana all represent conservative or toss-up
states that voted for McCain.
The last rebel, Kay Hagan, sits for North Carolina, a state
which Obama narrowly carried in 2008 but which went for George
W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004 and has voted for the Republican
in eight of the last 10 presidential contests.
ISOLATED AND VULNERABLE
Environmental groups and the president were able to rally
only 42 senators to uphold the president's decision to refuse
Keystone a permit.
That is barely enough to block legislation approving
Keystone by using the filibuster (which needs just 41 senators),
though plenty to sustain a presidential veto (which needs 34
senators).
But the margin is a lot less secure than it looks. Even
small losses in November could wipe out the extra Democrats
willing to block Keystone using a filibuster. And Republicans
will keep searching for a piece of legislation that is vital to
the president to attach the pipeline language to in a bid to
prevent him from vetoing it.
Keystone got very close to being approved. It is only a
matter of time before it finds the extra couple of votes needed
to pass, and Republican strategists find a piece of legislation
the president will not want to lose.
The problem for pipeline opponents is that they have become
isolated politically. They still have a powerful friend in the
White House. But they have increasingly lost the argument in
Congress.
The entire congressional Republican Party has swung behind
the oil and gas industry in making Keystone approval a symbolic
priority. Democrats are split. Many continue to support the
arguments of environmental and clean energy groups opposing the
line. But those from conservative and energy-producing states
have clearly decided that supporting the line is a matter of
survival.
The president and environmental groups have turned Keystone
into a high-profile partisan issue. But instead of running
between the two major parties, the dividing line runs through
the middle of the Democratic Party itself, undermining the
party's internal cohesion and threatening to exact a price in
the voting booth.
Democrats like Conrad, Tester and McCaskill have done their
best to immunise themselves by casting a vote in favour of the
line; whether it will be enough to protect them remains to be
seen.
OVER-REACHING AGAIN?
There is a real danger environmental groups and clean energy
lobbyists are over-reaching and risking a major setback. On
Keystone, as with a host of other energy and environment issues,
they have earned the wholehearted enmity of the congressional
Republican Party without securing total support from the full
spectrum of Democrats.
This is the second time the environmental movement has
over-reached and split the Democratic Party. It did the same
thing during the cap-and-trade debate, when Democrats from
industrial and coal states joined many Republicans in
successfully blocking the signature energy and climate bill back
in 2010.
Therein lies the danger. Many coal-state and
industrial-state Democrats who broke with the environmental
movement to vote against emission controls have nonetheless
supported the president and voted against Keystone.
If the Democrats who oppose emission controls were to make
common cause with those who favour the pipeline and
congressional Republicans, they have a filibuster-proof and
probably veto-proof super-majority.
All three groups have reason to be suspicious of some
rule-making by the EPA and rigorous enforcement of other
environmental regulations. Between them they have the votes to
curb the EPA's authority and provide greater protection for
fossil-fuel producing and consuming industries. The question is
whether they will use it.
EPA and environmental lobby groups have made a lot of
enemies. So far they have been able to stave off congressional
attempts to curb the agency's powers and overturn scientific
environmental assessments. But isolation is perilous.
On Keystone, environmental opponents will probably lose the
battle once the election is out of the way. But unless they
start building bridges to Republicans and sceptical Democrats by
showing a greater willingness to compromise, the loss on
Keystone may be the least of their problems.