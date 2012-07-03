By A. Michael Lipper

July 3 The job of most securities analysts is to focus on the probabilities of future security price movements. Once in a while, good analysts should consider the possibilities, no matter how unlikely, of the unexpected.

This is exactly why I am considering a potential bond fund balloon bust or major leak.

For 33 months, my old firm, Lipper Inc - now a unit of Thomson has been reporting net inflows into bond funds. As we know, no tree grows to the sky, at least on Wall Street. As interest rates are historically low, the appeal must be perceived relative stability of bond fund prices.

The Federal Reserve Bank has promised to keep interest rates low until possibly 2015. Is this like the sports coach promising a winning season after losing for several years? Perhaps, since economically we have not significantly moved ahead in five years.

There are several key considerations that make swallowing the Fed's pabulum difficult. The first is that the history of interest rates has alternating chart patterns. For long periods of time, the line representing interest rates is flat or gently rising or falling.

At other times, there is explosive volatility. For example, in the first three months of 1987, short-term rates jumped 382 basis points. Since it is 25 years later and we live in a faster-moving world, it is just possible that when rates move this time, it could again be explosive.

At the moment, the major acceptable collateral for much of the lending and trading of securities and commodities are U.S. Treasuries. The world is not as calm as it may seem.

While I am not predicting another MF Global collapse, recent commodity price moves suggest that some disruption is possible. In the current market, a rapid and unexpected dumping of commodities could prove to be destabilizing to bond fund pricing and could scare owners into redeeming their portfolios.

FLASH POINTS

One of the flash points for this kind of instability will be money market funds - especially U.S. Treasury money market funds and, further, the 204 U.S. Treasury money market exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Some people do not recognize that ETFs are part of the whole culture of derivatives. All derivatives are designed to move in lock step with some other indicated price. As J.P. Morgan and others have seen recently, this is not always the case.

ETF owners are much more sensitive to price movements than ordinary mutual fund holders. Under normal conditions with rates going up and ETF prices declining, the market makers and the issuing houses could handle a jump in sales and redemptions.

However, the definition of a crisis is that not "all other things being equal" and thus market maker capital and ETF liquidity could be temporarily exhausted at the very instant that incomplete news and rumors could constrain the redemption process. "News" of these problems could make them worse.

Remember: I'm focused on the possibility, not the probability.