(The writer is Head of UK and Cross-Border Research at fund
research firm Lipper. The views expressed are his own.)
By Ed Moisson
LONDON, July 9 "Wouldn't you rather your
donations achieve a lot rather than a little? Then you'll need
to get serious and proactive. If you do it wrong, you can easily
waste your entire donation."
Caroline Fiennes is not one to pull her punches when talking
about charitable giving, but the more I talk to her, or read her
new book - 'It Ain't What You Give It's The Way That You Give
It' - the more it becomes apparent that her philosophy is not
all that different from that of a professional fund manager.
No self-respecting fund manager would invest in a company
just because they were asked to. A fund manager will choose to
invest (or disinvest) because they believe it will help their
fund perform well and that the investment fits within their
investment objectives. Fiennes, who advises companies and
individuals on their giving, advocates a similar approach for
any donor: be clear about your objective and find organisations
that have done a good job of achieving this, not just the ones
that market themselves well.
This is just the start. As James Caan, entrepreneur and
philanthropist, puts it, "Finding, investing and supporting good
businesses is hard, but identifying, donating and supporting
great charities poses the same challenges." This is all the more
apt as Caan has also been the chairman of a fund manager,
Insynergy Investment Management.
This is not to say that giving and fund management are
natural bedfellows. A collaborative exercise between several
fund groups created the Invest & Give fund (tiny.cc/xyu0gw),
but sadly it did not generate significant investment and was
eventually closed. Lipper data reveals that socially responsible
investment (SRI) equity mutual funds in Europe have healthy
assets of just over 50 billion euros, but this still accounts
for less than 3 percent of the equity fund universe (1.8
trillion euros).
Yet investing and giving can learn from each other, despite
their differences. Those fund managers who avoid hugging an
index are clearly pro-active in their selection of investments.
By contrast, charitable donations are typically made reactively.
At a simple level, most people are more likely to give to
those charities that shake a tin on the high street rather than
tracking down a cause they really care about. While relevant for
anyone, for those giving more sizeable sums it is all the more
important to make a pro-active decision.
"Start with your heart and then engage your mind," as
Rebecca Eastmond, Head of Philanthropic Services at JPMorgan
Private Bank puts it. This emotional dimension is crucial: which
cause really matters to you and what sort of impact are you
hoping to have?
DONKEY DONATIONS
Fiennes urges potential donors not to follow the herd - a
classic dictum for many fund managers. For example, she cites
data which show the Donkey Sanctuary spending over 2,000 pounds
a year per donkey, while mental health charities in the UK only
get 714 pounds for each of their beneficiaries. Is this really
where our priorities lie?
Having decided where you want your money to go, you should
then decide how you want to give, or in other words, the type of
change you hope to make. Fiennes illustrates the dilemma by
citing the work of New Philanthropy Capital, which attempts to
give potential donors a better understanding of the difficult
relationship between identifiable, and satisfying, outcomes for
individuals (or donkeys) and the more nebulous pursuit of a
wider, and potentially more useful, impact on society. The fact
is, one tends to diminish the likelihood of the other.
Listening to this being explained, I could not help but hear
echoes of different fund managers' relative emphasis on 'top
down' versus 'bottom up' investment (i.e. macro vs
stock-picking) and the consequences of getting these calls right
- or wrong. It is also apparent that 'bad' giving can be equally
wasteful.
Such echoes could also be heard when discussing investment
objectives. Fiennes' advice is to give with no strings attached,
echoing the unconstrained approach which has come increasingly
to the fore in the investment industry, moving beyond hedge
funds to the likes of PIMCO, for example. See tiny.cc/rtv0gw
and tiny.cc/2tv0gw
She also warns against making too many demands of charities,
with comments that will chime with fund companies sometimes
weighed down by a constant cycle of completing requests for
proposals (RFPs).
Having to complete a bespoke assessment of their activity
for each major donor can be a massive burden for charities. As
Fiennes says: "For sure, a charity should report on its overall
effectiveness, but don't make it write a long report just for
you."
COST COMPARISON
Parallels are not always appropriate. The relative
importance of costs remains hotly debated in the funds industry,
where they are inevitably a drag on returns to investors. But
for charities the evidence seems to be pretty clear that
administration costs are no indicator of whether a charity is
any good. GiveWell, an independent charity evaluator, has gone
so far as to describe costs (specifically the overhead ratio) as
"the worst way to pick a charity" (tiny.cc/gxx0gw)
Picking a charity is no easy task. If you thought it was
difficult to decide which mutual fund to invest in (there are
about 2,500 domiciled in the UK and 35,000 across Europe), spare
a thought for the charities vying for your attention - there are
more than 160,000 of them, according to the Charity Commission.
The relative pressures on small charities compared to small
funds in the UK can be seen in the following charts.
Charity incomes: link.reuters.com/bak39s - Fund
assets: link.reuters.com/cak39s
Fiennes makes me squirm in my chair for suggesting that my
donations aren't big enough to make much of a difference,
pointing out that over half of personal giving in the UK is by
people giving less than 100 pounds a month. She argues against
diversification, suggesting that I give more to fewer charities
(akin to those 'high conviction' portfolio managers that hold a
concentrated portfolio of stocks), clubbing together with others
(very apt for 'mutual' fund comparisons), or giving something
other than hard cash.
On this last aspect, such views have recently been given
shape with Miller Philanthropy's launch of the Goodwill Exchange
(www.goodwillexchange.co.uk), a not-for-profit forum where
professionals can register their area of expertise to provide
small charities support on a project basis. Founder Gina Miller
urges people to "give smarter, not just give more" with the
specific aim of helping the smallest charities struggling to
attract the money they need to undertake their work. In turn,
spending more time on raising money can only undermine their
efforts to concentrate on their charitable works.
Of course big donors can make a big difference -
particularly if they give smarter. Fiennes cites the example of
the Shell Foundation, which initially provided short-term,
project-based support to many charities. Its grants failed 80
percent of the time. It then shifted its way of giving to
finding a few charities, each of which was given a substantial
investment (around 10 million pounds) over a longer period of
time (normally five to seven years). The Foundation's track
record was transformed to succeeding 80 percent of the time.
Such an example shows that numbers can speak louder than
words. Although what makes the numbers say what they do in this
case was Shell's change in approach, away from a quick tick in
the charity box, to making their charitable giving a long-term
investment. Or as Fiennes concludes, "to get your giving to
achieve all it can, approach it as strategically and
intelligently as you approach investing."
(Editing by Joel Dimmock)