By Gavin Maguire
CHICAGO Aug 22 - Grain traders, preoccupied with trying to
guesstimate the size of the U.S. corn and soybean crops, should
take a close look at the steep declines in the currencies and
stock markets of emerging market countries.
Considering that these nations account for more than half of
all U.S. agricultural trade - and paid more than $70 billion for
American agricultural goods in 2012 alone - traders need to
start tracking the fallout from the emerging market meltdown.
There's a lot at stake if these economies continue to
contract.
TAPER TURMOIL
In recent weeks a slew of developing economies have been
rocked by large-scale capital withdrawals as global investors
pull out of emerging markets in anticipation of an end to the
easy money policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Low U.S. interest rates and large pools of cheap financing
have spurred investors to dial up exposure to emerging market
economies in recent years. Such economies offered strong
investment return potential relative to the anemic growth rates
in the United States and other developed nations.
But as a consensus emerges that the Fed will soon start to
taper its economic stimulus program, investors are starting to
unwind those emerging market bets and repatriate those funds
ahead of any potential upturn in U.S. lending rates.
India, Turkey, Mexico, Indonesia and Malaysia have all
suffered from steep declines in currency valuations lately as
slowdowns in economic growth rates hastened the pace of investor
withdrawals. Bloated currency account deficits and slowing
exports have added further headwinds to those economies.
The central banks of those countries have taken steps to
arrest the declines, but the downturns are part of a broader
shift in global capital flows as investors prepare for an end to
the era of cheap U.S. dollar borrowing rates.
So far, the shellacking that these emerging market
currencies are taking may appear to be merely a foreign exchange
phenomenon, unrelated to the day-to-day behavior of those
nations in the agricultural import/export arena.
But over time, the level and direction of a country's
currency have a meaningful impact on its trade balance, and a
weakening currency tends to snuff out import demand as goods and
services produced overseas become increasingly expensive.
'MIST' MATTERS
U.S. agricultural producers and exporters should be
particularly concerned about the recent turmoil in the
currencies of Indonesia and Turkey, as those two nations make up
half of the MIST group of nations (Mexico, Indonesia, South
Korea and Turkey), which collectively are the largest buyers of
American agricultural products in terms of both quantity and
value.
Each of those nations has relied heavily on access to cheap
U.S. dollars to fuel economic growth. As the cost of borrowing
the greenback rises, those nations may see additional
deterioration in both their current accounts and appetite for
American-made products.
And considering that Malaysia, India and Thailand have also
encountered steep currency devaluations lately, it is clear that
many of the world's most dynamic and significant growth
economies are currently under duress.
So far, these downturns have not sparked a downward spiral
in the aggregate demand of the world's top economies, such as
the United States, China and Europe.
But from an agricultural exporter's perspective, the latest
fallout in emerging markets should be a cause for concern, given
how strong their collective demand for U.S. crops and
agricultural products has been in recent years, and how sharply
weaker currencies in those countries will curtail import demand
going forward.
Combined with a projected strong rebound in U.S.
agricultural production in 2013, diminishing demand from top
importers will necessarily act as a drag on prices.
And if the diminished appetite for imports in emerging
markets starts to infect more established economies, this will
likely grow from a cause for concern into a potentially much
bigger problem.
