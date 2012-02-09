By Lucy P. Marcus
LONDON Feb 9 On Tuesday, the California
State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS), the second-largest
pension fund in the United States, wrote to Facebook to
address the fact that the company has an unusually small,
insular board with no women. With this bold and public step,
CalSTRS brought to the fore an issue of genuine concern:
diversity in the boardroom.
Most of the press will pick up the part about the absence of
women board members, and that is vital - there is no doubt that
women are severely underrepresented in the boardroom. The lack
of women on boards, however, is a reflection of a wider problem
with diversity: It is one of color, age, international
perspective and more. The Facebook boardroom has virtually no
variety, and that is a serious issue. Boards that don't
represent the stakeholders of the business and the environment
in which companies operate are not able to do their jobs as
capably.
A lack of diversity is not simply a problem of "optics." In
the modern world, it does look odd not to have it, but does
diversity make a difference in real economic terms? Does it
actually affect the bottom line? To my mind the answer is a
resounding yes. We do not need diversity for diversity's sake,
but because diversity on the board contributes to the
profitability of the business.
Diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, understanding,
perspective and age means that a board is more capable of seeing
and understanding risks and coming up with robust solutions to
address them. Businesses led by diverse boards that reflect the
whole breadth of their stakeholders and their business
environment will be more successful businesses. They are more in
touch with their customers' demands, their investors'
expectations, their staffs' concerns, and they have a forum in
the boardroom where these different perspectives come together
and successful business strategies can be devised.
Some fear that too much diversity and independence of
thought can be damaging to the cohesion of the board. Given the
iron grip that Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has on the
Facebook board, that may be a concern that is driving him. Yet
for healthy boards with capable independent chairs, the very
opposite is true. The modern board requires that there be room
for open, constructive, dynamic discussion, with respect and
regard for the people around the table. In my experience, the
result is a more capable and better functioning board, one that
can withstand the challenges of the ever-shifting landscape in
which the organization operates. Diversity then becomes part of
the very DNA that marks a business as healthy and ready to face
the future.
GLOBAL VISION
Healthy businesses need comprehensive diversity. Without it
there is no independence of thought or action, and no way to
hear what is happening outside of what would otherwise be an
echo chamber. Also, diversity is not a static, one-time result
that boards need to achieve, but one that poses a constant
challenge of renewal. Good corporate governance in this sense
also requires "turnover" in the boardroom so that organizations
are capable of dealing with today and tomorrow.
You can see my previous column on board room clingers-on
clicking here:
In an ever-more-global business environment, diversity also
has an international dimension that extends beyond gender,
culture, age, etc. Every board needs to keep a finger on the
pulse of what is happening around the world, and given the
exceptionally global nature of Facebook's business, the absence
of international expertise is that much starker. International
diversity is required to broaden a board's knowledge and
understanding of what is happening in the rest of the world and
how this affects the environment in which the organization it
serves operates. International diversity in this sense also
means that the best boards will be able to be proactive in
instituting these changes, striving to live up to the highest
standards of corporate governance from around the world, not
simply waiting for the world to force them to do so.
When I see a business with a board that has a preponderance
of people with similar, if not identical, profiles, this is a
signal that it is not a healthy business built for the long
term. It is the canary in the coal mine - the warning that
business fundamentals are not being looked after. If a board is
not diverse, it makes me wonder about the business as a whole.
If Facebook wants to continue to grow, now is the time when Mark
Zuckerberg needs to be willing to release a little bit of his
grip and open his boardroom to new voices and ideas.