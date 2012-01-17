(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Jim Saft

As Greece slouches ever closer to a disorderly default and euro exit we see how the more one thinks the unthinkable the more thinkable it becomes.

Athens on Monday sent representatives on an emergency trip to Washington for talks with the International Monetary Fund after talks with its creditors broke down. Facing 14.5 billion euro of loans coming due in March, Greece must agree a bond swap with its creditors before it can begin planned negotiations later this week with the ECB, IMF and EU for a second 130 billion euro bailout.

The problem, in short, is that a continuing deterioration in its economy means Greece cannot live with the terms of the deal it struck last year to write down half of its debts with private creditors. Someone needs to pony up more money and none of the obvious candidates feel able or willing to cooperate.

That deal, tortuously structured so as not to be a default and not to impair the ECB and euro zone national central banks' massive holdings of Greek debt, left Greece too little wriggle room and few tools short of a default to improve its situation.

Avoiding a default means credit default swap contracts don't trigger payment, something that would instantly and unpredictably hurt those banks and insurers, many in the U.S., which wrote the protection.

As for the ECB and its member central banks, they are sitting on so much exposure to rickety Greek bonds that forcing them to recognize that impairment very likely would leave them without sufficient capital.

Thus Greece, and some of the hedge funds who own its debt, have both the motivation and means to use and quite possibly employ default, either as a negotiating technique or a means to a perversely better outcome.

At the time the 50 percent debt swap was negotiated, banks and other private sector creditors expected that the new debt they would receive would carry an interest rate of about 4.0 percent. That is no longer seen as sustainable for Greece, and now a coupon closer to 2.0 percent is on offer. That will punish both banks, most of whom have already written down their exposure, and hedge funds who bought in at lower prices, usually using borrowed money. While the banks may prove susceptible to official pressure, some hedge funds may be less biddable.

CENTRAL BANK RECAPITALIZATION

The obvious solution, but not perhaps not the likely one, is for the EU, IMF and ECB to cut Greece yet another break, giving it leeway to give the banks a better deal, avoiding the hornet's nest of a default and a CDS payout. It is unclear how far, exactly, down the road of debt forgiveness we can go without central bank's recognizing that their holdings have lost value and will not be repaid in full. As well better terms for Greece will immediately be met by calls for better terms from Dublin, Lisbon, Madrid and even Rome.

If things go the other way and Greece defaults, things will be worse still, likely for Greece , but most definitely for the ECB. The ECB is holding something on the order of 50 billion euros of Greek debt. Far more still has been pledged as collateral by banks. Should Greece leave the euro, Greek banks will likely instantly and en masse default, an event that means the vast majority of the 100 billion or so euros the Greek central bank owes other euro zone central banks will not be recovered.

That may well leave the ECB and some of its peers needing an injection of capital, something that would be all the more crucial because a Greek euro exit and the effective vaporization of the Greek banking system would leave some European banks in need of support from those same central banks.

Remember too that all of the debate about Greek write downs is part of a plan which has as its goal getting Greece's ratio of debt-to-gross domestic product down to 120 percent by 2020, from about 180 percent now. That seems naively ambitious, given the brutal cuts to expenditure Greece is being asked to make, as well as the impact of a likely euro zone recession.

Given all of these alternatives, look for ECB participation in Greek debt write downs to be more hotly debated. It would be best if the ECB paid its share and stopped pretending that it was only acting as a sober central bank lending against good collateral. One risk in ECB participation is that it takes the loss, and like some banks, fails to buttress its capital. That might mean the central bank will eventually lose a lot more than face and a few billion.

(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund.)