It is oddly perfect that news of Facebook's much anticipated initial public offering is top of the agenda just as the European Union holds yet another summit.

That's because the summit and Facebook have one important thing in common: they are places rife with displacement activity, the stuff you do in order to avoid doing the stuff you ought.

Whereas Facebook has cleverly turned our collective desire to avoid getting on with things into a business model, the EU appears to mistake indulging in this same urge for a crisis resolution strategy.

Defined more narrowly, displacement activities are the repetitive and apparently pointless behaviors we engage in when we are conflicted about what to do next. Sound familiar, Facebookers and EU delegates?

Facebook has done quite nicely for itself out of providing students and workers with a place to go when they just can't bear to begin that essay or PowerPoint presentation.

Facebook is reported to be close to filing papers with the SEC ahead of a springtime offering of about $10 billion of stock, assigning a valuation of up to $100 billion on the company. On those numbers, it would be the fourth largest IPO ever and give the company a gross valuation about on par with McDonalds.

With 2011 operating profits of only about a reported $1.5 billion and operating revenues less than $4 billion, the valuation seems extraordinarily optimistic, implying as it does that Facebook will see off competitors yet unborn and manage to monetize our idle hours. On those numbers, investors will be valuing Facebook on a price-to-sales basis almost three times richer than Google's.

Actually on that basis, the investment bank which snags the deal should be running tours of skeptical investors to EU summits so they can observe at first hand the trance-inducing power of fiddling around while ignoring the mess of non-virtual life.

I do not know if Angela Merkel or Nicolas Sarkozy silently switch over to checking out each other's holiday snaps whenever the words "Greece" and "default" come in rapid succession, but based on their track record it seems more than possible.

GROWTH-FRIENDLY?

Monday's 27-nation summit in Brussels, held against the backdrop of a national transport strike in Belgium, was a hotbed of endless talk about the piles of muck on the floor rather than the elephant making them.

The 17th-such summit in just two years, the meeting was ostensibly held to sign off on a 500 billion euro rescue fund and a German-driven treaty intended to apply automatic fiscal brakes to deficit spending.

Here is where the displacement activity comes in. European Union states are there to finalize a treaty that, in effect, vastly limits euro member states' ability to engage in Keynesian counter-cyclical stimulative spending. It's a rules-based system, and the system is strict.

However, they are signing off on this while all around evidence mounts that the underlying notion - that a country can diet its way to economic growth - is simply not true.

Greece needs another 15 billion euros added to its latest bailout, though obviously Greece has issues with tax collection. France just halved its growth forecast for this year to a measly 0.5 percent. Spain admitted what we all already knew - that it won't grow at the promised 2.3 percent clip this year, meaning that it too will need relief from budget deficit targets. Meanwhile Portugal spins out towards a Greek outcome, with investors losing faith in its ability to repay its debts.

So what does the EU want to talk about? What is, as they say, the "narrative"? It is all about growth, evidently. Oh yes, and jobs. Growth and jobs, that's the ticket. "Towards growth-friendly consolidation and job-friendly growth" was the title of the post-summit communique, despite the signal lack of policies that might encourage those results.

So rather than deal with Greece, or Portugal, or the likelihood that more German money will be needed to keep them in the euro, we instead discuss how better to target unspent subsidies, of which there are precious few, while we actually sign off on a bill that will ensure only a slow and painful recovery from Europe's almost-here recession.

Really the "growth-friendly, job-friendly" new policies must have about the same material impact as pressing Facebook's "like" button when someone posts an end-world-hunger link.

To keep Greece, Portugal and probably Spain and Italy in the game is going to require more money, from the ECB via the back door or from Germany over the transom. The optimistic view is that Germany is running a massive bluff against its partners and will, when it has extracted the maximum concessions on discipline, will come over with the cash.

Let's hope so, because we can't all "like" each other back to prosperity.

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns here)