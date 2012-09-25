By James Saft
Sept 25 What if animal spirits in the business
sector aren't so much low as totally changed?
Cash hoards are huge at corporations in the U.S. and
Britain, an economic puzzle which does much to explain why
growth is so low and joblessness so high. Conventional
explanations posit that corporate chieftains are failing to
invest because they are, depending on your prejudices, overly
bound by regulations, worried about uncertainty, simply not
seeing demand or confident that it will rise to meet new supply.
The trick, according to this line of thinking, is to raise
animal spirits in the business community. How one does this,
again, depends on your prejudices, with some arguing that
stripping away regulation will help while others believe that
deficit spending could jump-start investment.
Venerable economist Andrew Smithers, of asset allocation
advisor Smithers & Co, has looked at the issue closely in
Britain and argues that compensation targets have fundamentally
changed how corporations behave and that the unwillingness to
invest, twinned as it is with a penchant for buying back stock,
arises from a bonus regime which values short-term profit growth
in extreme and distorting ways over growth and sustainability.
If he is right, the implications are huge, making deficit
spending a less productive way to break the cycle of low
investment, low growth and high rates of unemployment. And
though this goes beyond Smithers' argument, theoretically the
same thing would be true about monetary policy. If companies are
passing on investment because it simply doesn't pay for
executives, cutting rates and buying bonds will be less
effective than assumed.
"We fully support the use of fiscal policy to prevent
depression but, because of the change in corporate behavior,
fiscal policy cannot now sensibly be used to engineer recovery,"
Smithers writes in a note to clients.
"The intended net savings surplus of the business sector is
not today a cyclical problem which will disappear when
'entrepreneurs recover their animal spirits' but a
semi-permanent structural one."
Corporate cash held onshore by U.S. nonfinancial companies
is now $1.728 trillion, a decline from Q1 of $21.5 billion but
still hugely up on recent years and near to an all-time peak.
Uncounted, and uncountable, trillions are also likely held
offshore by U.S. corporations. In Britain, corporations
effectively ran deficits from 1987 to 2001, at which point
behavior changed abruptly with large surpluses the norm since.
British companies had a cash flow surplus of 6 percent of
GDP in 2011, and did so while keeping corporate leverage at
relatively high levels, even compared to output, something which
implies they were not simply responding to weak demand. Remember
too that profit margins are at historically high levels,
implying again that we need to look beyond straight economics to
explain corporate behavior.
WHO GETS PAID AND HOW
So why might executives be passing up on investments which
carry a high chance of paying off? In short, because that is not
what they get paid to do.
Compensation structures, and levels, have changed
fundamentally over the past two decades, with a much higher
proportion of pay in shares or share options. Those options in
turn are linked to metrics of profitability, such as earnings
per share, return on equity or return to shareholders. All of
these metrics can be gamed by insiders, and most of the ways in
which they are gamed involve deferring long-term good in order
to look good on a quarter-by-quarter basis over a period of two
or three years.
This has, very likely, raised the bar considerably for what
is considered a worthwhile risk in terms of capital investment
or expansion into new markets. Earlier work by Smithers has tied
compensation to increasing volatility in profitability at
corporations, with the presumption being that there is good
reason for new executives to set the bar low so that they can be
sure of making their option targets later. Falling average
tenure in the top executive suite only exacerbates all of these
forces. Why invest for the long term when you won't be part of
it?
Remember too, this is often not in the best interest of
shareholders, who rightly hate profit volatility and who also
can be left holding the bag when companies which under-invest
lose market share over time.
In short, corporate behavior in the English-speaking world
has changed, and without outside influence, can't be counted on
as much to play its traditional role in taking an economy out of
recession or a malaise. With the household sector unlikely to
take up the slack, this implies that fiscal deficits won't be as
effective but will be far more persistent, raising a host of
risks.