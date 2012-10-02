By James Saft
Oct 2 Maybe it is time to accept that there is
no such thing, really, as a free and independent inter-bank
lending market.
That's because a genuine bank loan market, at least one
which would be allowed by regulators and participants to exist,
must be founded on some combination of good collateral, which is
vanishingly scarce, and faith, which has gone away on a long
trip.
Understanding why puts us a bit closer to reckoning with
exactly how false and officially supported financing markets
are, a realization which manages to be both terrifying and
strangely reassuring.
Interbank lending, the lifeblood of financing, is, where it
is functioning, increasingly based on doubtful or illiquid
collateral swapped among banks which are often acceptable only
because they have government backing and access to central bank
funding. This is particularly true in the euro area, where the
European Central Bank seems to go ever further to support bank
liquidity.
Against this background, the proposed reforms of the London
Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) take on a kind of bitter irony,
even necessary and well-intentioned as they are.
Reuters parent company Thomson Reuters Corp collects
information from banks and uses it to calculate Libor rates
according to specifications drawn up by lobby group the British
Bankers Association, which will no longer be involved.
Britain's Financial Services Authority will try to salvage
Libor, which has been deeply damaged by a rate-fixing scandal,
taking responsibility for direct oversight, widening the number
of banks which participate and making manipulation of the rate
for financial gain a criminal offense.
Libor was manipulated in at least two ways: kept too low by
banks which lied about the rate at which they could borrow in
order to appear more sound; and jigged this way and that by a
couple of basis points by traders seeking to profit privately.
Euribor-EBF, which sets the euro zone version of Libor, is
considering similar reforms, but is exploring using actual
borrowing rates, rather than a bank's own estimates of its cost
of funding.
The reforms are all well and good, but like most lies, the
London Interbank Offered Rate required assistance from all sides
- banks, investors and regulators.
Credit, or the lack of it, is a vicious or virtual cycle,
depending on your outlook. In pre-crisis days banks raised funds
freely and cheaply in the interbank market. The realization that
some banks might be, or shortly become, bust froze that market,
requiring government and central bank backing and intervention.
COLLATERAL SCARCITY
Nowhere has this intervention been more stark than in the
euro zone, where the ECB has taken on increasing amounts of both
banking and sovereign risk in its efforts to make up for the
failures of securitization and the interbank market.
Now it has always been true that in a system with banking
insurance and fiat money, one where the government creates money
without holding collateral, banks ultimately are creatures of
government, only able to exist with government backing, and
subject to rates of borrowing which are dominated by government
policy.
The ECB has gone further and further to support its banks,
and in a circular way, their weakened sovereign backers,
accepting a wider array of collateral, pledges against promises,
doing funding for unlimited amounts and longer periods and now
even taking collateral in foreign currencies.
Despite all of this, the amount of "good" collateral
available in the system has been in short supply, as lenders
increasingly insist on higher-quality pledges and as more of it
ends up parked with the ECB in exchange for cash.
"There is a difference between scarcity and shortage.
Scarcity is a fact and not a problem per se. Allocating scarce
resources through prices is the way our economies work. The
problem would be a shortage of collateral and/or an impaired
price mechanism," Benoît C÷uré, member of the Executive Board of
the ECB, said in a speech on Monday.
He argues that this is not the case, but the facts tend to
argue back. There has been a huge growth in non-marketable
securities - mostly bank loans - pledged to the ECB in recent
years. The other huge growth area of collateral pledged to the
ECB has been covered bank bonds, a type of over-collateralized
bond accepted by the central bank as part of its long-term
refinancings.
This is really the definition of a false market, one held
together and dictated largely by fiat from on high, rather than
real price discovery at ground level. Libor too, though it may
be on a tighter leash, will still at a very real level be
dependent and determined by government and still set against a
backdrop of manipulation.