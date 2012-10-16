By James Saft
Oct 16 Rather than peace, or even, at a stretch,
economics, perhaps the European Union should get a Nobel Prize
in literature, as it is a work of imagination, creation, and, at
least for a time, the suspension of disbelief.
This is not necessarily a criticism.
The Nobel Committee awarded the EU this year's peace prize,
citing what it said was the evolution from being "a continent of
war to a continent of peace."
That can't be gainsaid, but what is also remarkable is the
way in which, as we witnessed the knitting together of the euro
area, rational people, investors who prided themselves on only
acting in their own cold self-interest, failed to appreciate the
underlying structural absurdities.
We bought it, we believed the story; and for the best
explanation for how and why we must turn to Samuel Taylor
Coleridge, who in 1817 described how an author can coax the
reader into the "willing suspension of disbelief for a moment"
by imbuing romantic characters and unlikely events with what he
called "a semblance of truth."
How else do we account for all of those pension fund
managers and investors who bet on narrowing interest rate
differentials between Greece, Spain, Italy and Germany, despite
easy to obtain and real indications that the players had both
the ways and means to play one another for fools. And moreover,
that the EU itself had no adequate protection against this. "Ode
to Joy" was definitely playing in the background when they made
those allocations.
How do you credit the unworkable halfway house of a common
currency without common taxation and fiscal policy? How do you
have a common central bank which is expressly forbidden from
playing any central bank's ultimate trump card: financing its
government? How do you support a system in which banks rely on
governments, governments on the central bank but the central
bank, which is unelected, can neither fully support nor sanction
its clients?
To do this participants had to, in essence, close their eyes
and buy into a pleasant fiction, one which may have had peace as
a byproduct but which was in no way grounded in economics, even
if you define economics broadly as a very social science.
Big people were going to do big, important and good things
and there was more money to be made going along for the ride
than nitpicking.
HARD ROAD
This tells us a lot about the psychology of financial
markets, which can build confidence on confidence with little
foundation. It tells us a lot less about the future of the euro
area.
The EU, and with it the euro, is a fundamentally romantic
notion and enterprise, and as such it is extremely difficult to
judge what will happen from, as it were, outside the marriage.
Just consider, as we head towards this week's EU summit, all
of the huge uncertainty over what will be reformed, by whom, and
even which countries will participate.
Greece, rapidly running out of money, will probably be
unable to agree by the summit yet another package of measures
with its sponsors at the EU, ECB and IMF. Germany and France are
preparing to do battle yet again over austerity. Movement may
happen towards a needed central framework of bank supervision,
overseen by the ECB, but the workability of that is seriously
undermined by the fact that ultimately banks are guaranteed by
governments and ultimately, failing fiscal unity, governments
can still pursue divergent policies.
This is only underscored by the somewhat embarrassing
modesty of the proposal for a federal euro zone budget, which
would only be used as a cushion and which is already opposed by
Finland.
All of this is to say that the euro project faces huge and
complex difficulties getting from where it is to some place
where its continued existence in current form is not in serious
question. None of this is to say that won't happen: as a
romantic, and worthy, exercise it is less subject to the normal
distribution of probabilities.
What is worrying though is Coleridge's use of the phrase
"for a moment" to modify "willing suspension of disbelief." When
I covered the European bond market in the run-up to and after
the advent of the euro the structural problems which are now so
plain were the obsession of a minority. The rest went along with
the narrative. Now that the illusion is punctured it will be
much harder to get the majority to play along.