By James Saft
Oct 30 Consumption is increasingly driving
China's economy, perhaps marking the country's much-needed
transition to a more sustainable model.
But even if China is moving away, slowly, from its old model
based on saving, investing, building and exporting, it is
important to realize that the change brings with it new
uncertainty, risks and the potential for disappointing growth.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the third quarter, down
from 7.6 percent in the preceding three months and marking the
seventh consecutive quarterly slowing in growth. Underlying
figures, however, gave some cause for optimism, particularly a
14.2 percent rise in September retail sales, a rise of a full
point from the month before.
In the first nine months of the year consumption contributed
55 percent of Chinese GDP growth, outpacing the share of
investment, which accounted for 50.5 percent (net exports
subtracted 5.5 percent).
That's welcome news: economists have long fretted about
China's growth model, which relied on capital investment at home
and, supported by an artificially cheap yuan, exports abroad.
While that helped to underwrite a stunning run of growth, it
also kept savings rates high and consumption at home relatively
low. It also helped to facilitate a build-up of debt which
leaves China structurally vulnerable and subject to asset and
investment bubbles.
That's sparked much comparison with Japan, which enjoyed its
own debt and investment-fueled period of growth, only to fall
into a morass of deflation and continued poor allocation of
capital.
With the rest of the world less willing and able to absorb
China's exports, and with real signs, such as in real estate,
that debt was financing less and less viable projects, any sign
of a transition to consumption at home is good news.
Like so much change for the good, however, it brings with it
real problems and risks during the transition period.
First off, it is probably wise not to get too excited, even
though 2012 would make the second straight year of consumption
providing the lion's share of growth. Chinese data is
notoriously unreliable, and consumption includes government
consumption as well as households, growth of which is both less
sustainable and valuable.
Secondly, the very idea of transition, even if inevitable,
brings up the possibility of totally unpredictable step changes
in the way in which China's economy operates. These changes,
again even if needed, might well be smooth but also might be
sudden and unsettling.
UNPREDICTABILITY
As Michael Pettis, a professor at Peking University's
Guanghua School of Management, argues, most of the economic
forecasting on China takes as its underlying assumption that
change will be fairly smooth and evolutionary, looking to
predict changes in inputs and outputs. If something, however, is
unsustainable - and much in China looks just that - then this
approach fails, rarely but spectacularly.
"If we are on the verge of a shift in the development model
- perhaps, and usually, because the existing model is
unsustainable and must be reversed, the analysis has no value at
all," Pettis wrote in a note to clients this month, before the
GDP data.
For a comparison, think about the relationship in the U.S.
during the middle part of the last decade between interest
rates, housing prices, construction employment and economic
growth. Those relationships didn't change little by little, but
all of a sudden, and when they did all sorts of other
relationships economists used to predict the future died with
them.
Therefore, at the very least, signs of a change towards a
domestic- and consumption-oriented economy in China means that
there may be quite a bit more uncertainty over the future. As
financial markets don't like uncertainty, to the extent that
they realize this, they will impose a larger discount on what
they are willing to pay for Chinese financial assets.
This also makes forecasting demand for the many things China
consumes much more difficult, at least in the short term. Over
the medium and long term the trend is more clear:
export-oriented investment for its own sake will diminish,
though probably not before more capital is expended, making
things even more difficult for industries abroad which must
compete with China.
To be sure, long term, China's transition away from an
export-at-all-costs model is both good news and inevitable.
Expecting the U.S., much less Europe, to continue to eat as
much as China cooks over the coming five or 10 years is simply
unrealistic. Both have their own transitional problems to
wrangle.