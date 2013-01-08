(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 8 Bankers may just have gotten another
golden ticket.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, a global group
of central bankers and regulators, unveiled on Sunday newly
diluted plans intended to make banks capable of withstanding the
next crisis, giving banks more time to meet softer requirements
and, critically, hugely loosening proposed rules over the kinds
of assets banks will be encouraged to hold.
This will fuel demand for riskier debt, such as
mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and takes the
financial world a substantial step backwards towards its
pre-crisis set of incentives.
But what fuels a boom for banks, capital markets issuance
and riskier assets may not translate into a boon for the actual
economy, as the new regulations may prove a disincentive to
making loans, especially to smaller companies.
Part of an accord originally announced in 2010, and since
much weakened, Sunday's rules cover the amount and types of
assets banks must carry as a backstop against a potential
depositor run in the event of a crisis.
Assumptions about how quickly and how much depositors would
pull from banks in a crisis have been shaved. Banks are also to
be given an extra four years, until 2019, to come into
compliance with the new regulations.
Even more significantly, a much wider, and riskier, array of
assets will now be counted as liquid and assumed to be available
to meet demands for withdrawals. Whereas originally only
government bonds and cash on deposit with central banks were
allowed, now some stock, mortgage bonds and corporate bonds
rated all the way down to BBB- make the grade, though all are
subject to discounts on face values.
That is a stunning loosening, especially given the role
doubtful securities played in the last crisis. Lehman Brothers
has quite a lot of stuff which met these criteria, but the
market for mortgage debt, even highly rated mortgage debt,
simply was not there during in the dark days of 2008.
The regulators, for their part, were responding in part to
objections from the financial services industry that proposed
tighter regulations would be too costly and would tend to hurt
growth by forcing banks to take less risk.
"Nobody set out to make it stronger or weaker," Mervyn King,
head of the group and outgoing governor of the Bank of England,
told reporters about the package of rules, "but to make it more
realistic."
THE DISCREET CHARM OF REALISM
Taking King's realism as our cue, it is best not to mourn
the tighter regulation we did not get but to prepare for the
world as it will be.
If you are a banker, especially one working in capital
markets, and especially at a bank in Europe, this is great news.
This is going to help drive demand for the kinds of securities -
think corporate debt and mortgage bonds - which make the cut.
Shares in banks with big exposure to those businesses rallied
sharply, as did banks thought to face difficulties complying
with the earlier proposals.
And remember - as it was in 2005 - demand for safer bonds
helps to drive demand for riskier debt, driving down yields and
forcing would-be risk takers further out on a limb.
This also will help to underpin the market for funds
provided to banks, in part because it helps to entrench the
correct view that, when push comes to shove, those banks now
standing and now huge, will be officially supported through
regulation and through direct intervention if need be.
Banks, in essence, are being encouraged to do what they did
before the crisis, pull back from lending to the real economy
and act instead as a mix between a hedge fund and an investment
bank, earning fees by originating securities deals and holding
some of those securities on their balance sheets.
A snap-back rally in bank shares makes sense, maybe even a
sustained one, but the sector, from investors' point of view, is
still haunted by a similar set of bad incentives and risks.
What is a lot less clear is what this will do for the
broader economy, particularly small and medium-sized companies.
Banks simply will have less capacity and desire to originate and
service the kinds of direct and illiquid loans small firms need.
This is especially important in the euro zone, which is in the
midst of a loan drought and which tends to have smaller
companies less able to issue bonds.
If you are a bank employee - and those are the people
deciding how to run banks, the play is still to keep capital at
a minimum and try to make as much as possible during market
upswings.
Let the wild misallocation of capital begin (again)!
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)