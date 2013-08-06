(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 6 If the Federal Reserve does begin to taper
its purchases of bonds in September there is really only one way
to interpret the move: as a retreat.
Not a victory, because, as can be seen most clearly in last
Friday's U.S. July labor report, the employment market is not
strong, not creating high-quality jobs, and wages are actually
falling. If your dream is to flip burgers to pay off your
education debt, this is your economy.
Certainly not a victory, because, despite the undoubted
stimulus of low rates, the most important measure of core
inflation is well below the Fed's comfort zone and trending
lower.
The strong arguments for starting to taper purchases of
mortgage and government bonds are all about costs and risks.
Bond buying works by distorting prices, blunting the already
addled risk sensors of financial markets and leading to a
sizable, and ultimately costly, misallocation of capital.
In its own sweetly indirect way, the Fed has been upfront
about this, as can be seen in the statement released last week
along with its decision to keep current monetary policy in
place:
"In determining the size, pace, and composition of its asset
purchases, the Committee will continue to take appropriate
account of the likely efficacy and costs of such purchases as
well as the extent of progress toward its economic objectives."
Like most complex financial strategies, the efficacy has
been questionable and the costs all too real.
Now it is possible, just, to make a case that the economy is
making progress toward the Fed's employment goal. After all,
unemployment fell to 7.4 percent last month from 7.6 percent,
and may well hit, perhaps early next year, the 7 percent rate
seen as a flag for ending bond purchases. Unfortunately, the
fall in unemployment owes a good deal to demographics, as large
numbers of people age out of the work force every month. As
Japan shows, an aging population and persistent low growth and
inflation can easily go hand in hand.
And if we consider the quality of the jobs being created in
the recovery, there is less reason yet to declare victory and go
home. Fully 65 percent of the jobs created in July were part
time, while more than half came from the low-paying retail,
restaurant and bar sector.
DISTORTION
Wait, I hear you say, how can it be fair to hold monetary
policy responsible for low-quality job creation?
Exactly. In the absence of an irrational panic by employers
and businesses, monetary policy can do very little to create
better jobs. Government does have levers it can pull to help
that happen, but none of them have much to do with the
prevailing interest rate, much less with how rapidly the stock
market ascends.
In fact, the example of the last bubble is instructive. The
housing boom created many high-paying jobs, a lot of them the
kind you can do without a college degree. Unfortunately the
demand for those houses, partly created by very low interest
rates, was false. In the end, much economic damage was done by
capital and labor being pulled into housing only to be
unceremoniously dumped later.
And that kind of risk is exactly the reason we might want to
consider a taper a good thing. Financial markets, which exist
because they help to direct money where it can best be used,
have come to rely on financial intervention from the Federal
Reserve to constantly backstop the errors risk-takers make in
hopes of private gains.
"Some have come to expect the Fed to keep the markets
levitating indefinitely. This distorts the pricing of financial
assets, encourages lazy analysis and can set the groundwork for
serious misallocation of capital," Richard Fisher, president of
the Dallas Federal Reserve, said in a speech on Monday.
A taper would not only be a welcome reminder that in
investment not every kid goes home with a medal, it would also,
perhaps, help to reverse the distortions we can now see building
up again in the housing market.
As Fisher points out, the Fed now owns $1 out of every $5 of
Treasury notes and bonds currently in existence, and buys more
than a quarter of all new bonds as they are issued. When it
comes to mortgage debt, the gorilla that is the Fed weighs in at
a bit more than the proverbial 800 pounds: owning a quarter of
all outstanding mortgage-backed securities and buying more every
month than the market actually creates net of those which mature
or are redeemed.
A taper in September will be painful, and as such is by no
means a sure thing.
If it happens, let's be honest about why.
