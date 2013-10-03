(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
Oct 3 The interaction of financial markets and
debt standoff shows how by worshipping markets, we've crippled
them.
Stan Collender, who knows Washington politics, sees a 25
percent chance the debt ceiling is not raised in time which
implies a slightly lower chance of default or partial default.
This is not mild stuff: a U.S. sovereign default is the
market equivalent of frogs raining out of the sky and zombies
cruising the malls.
"In the event that a debt limit impasse were to lead to a
default, it could have a catastrophic effect on not just
financial markets but also on job creation, consumer spending
and economic growth," the U.S. Treasury said in a report.
"Credit markets could freeze, the value of the dollar could
plummet, U.S. interest rates could skyrocket, the negative
spillovers could reverberate around the world, and there might
be a financial crisis and recession that could echo the events
of 2008 or worse."
Now, that analysis is obviously part of a political
negotiation, but it's also not far off the mark.
And yet, look at markets: Stocks are off mildly, with the
S&P 500 only about 2 percent off its recent highs. The
Vix, the so-called fear index, has risen sharply in the
past week, but is at levels which if viewed historically don't
indicate anything approaching panic. Treasuries too
have been calm, with some indications that investors are
positioning themselves for the possibility of a near miss, but
nothing extreme.
Why?
Well it might be because we cynically think the two sides
will reach a deal before the zero hour, but I doubt it. While
equities are showing sensitivity to debt negotiation news, they
simply aren't that galvanized by it.
Markets aren't reacting to the story because markets just
don't work any more. We have become so obsessed with inflating
false wealth through markets that they no longer function
properly and can no longer send us meaningful signals.
Throughout the crisis and its aftermath all manner of
policies have been justified or put in place in order to stop
markets from falling, or to eke out some economic activity from
the wealth effect, the portion of paper gains which finds itself
recirculating through the economy. Anything to keep the market
happy and buoyant. Unfortunately, while those policies work on
markets they've not worked so well on the underlying economy.
BERNANKE PUT VS WASHINGTON DEFAULT SHUFFLE
Exhibit A in this phenomenon, and how it is working right
now, is the Federal Reserve's decision to delay (or abandon) the
taper in September. That was taken in part because the U.S.
central bank feared the economic impact of the budget impasse.
And while they were correct to do so, repeated attempts to
cushion markets from negative economic news has conditioned
investors to believe in a "heads I win, tails the Fed eases"
world.
The market believes in the Bernanke put more than the
Washington default shuffle.
There are two main implications which flow from this
analysis.
First, it is not wise to believe in prices, which give a
washed-out reading of the risks involved. That in part may
explain the huge gap between high equity prices and low
corporate investment. Usually you would expect high investment
during times of rising and high equity prices. Executives
themselves aren't taking the normal signal from public markets.
Second, there is more of a chance of a default because the
public markets provide less accurate feedback to lawmakers and
voters about the nature of the risks they face. We also won't
see the kind of early warning signs of trouble that often bubble
up through financial markets. They simply won't be there.
A default, if it comes or if it comes to be anticipated,
will be good for longer-term Treasuries and bad for virtually
everything else. As a default is about gridlock rather than
ability to pay, and as Treasuries get riskier but will remain
the safest investment on the planet (scary thought), large
investors will rebalance away from other assets to maintain
their overall risk profiles.
If we do get a default, all the volatility which has been
suppressed, all of the price action which has been dampened,
will come out in one great bang.
If not, it will be saved up for another event.
