(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Oct 22 There is no contradiction: Jamie Dimon
remains at JP Morgan not despite it being in line for a record
$13 billion fine, but because of what that fine demonstrates.
Dimon, the JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO, has negotiated a
tentative $13 billion payoff to settle a number of U.S.
investigations into mortgage bonds the bank, and banks it bought
during the meltdown, sold to investors.
Though much has been made of the apparent contradiction
between leading a bank while it is doing such wrong and holding
on to your job after such an expensive penance, the answer is
simple: both the before and after are what he is paid to do.
Banks, and don't let anyone tell you differently, are
creatures of government, existing within the current system only
because they are granted a license and enjoy the backing of
regulators.
If you are a too-big-to-fail bank like JP Morgan you get
special privileges; a borrowing rate subsidized by an implied
government guarantee and the confidence of knowing that, as your
downfall would sow havoc, you are immune to the ultimate
sanction.
Jamie Dimon didn't make this world, he is just playing by
its rules, a fact which his board and shareholders are honest
enough with themselves to acknowledge.
If you run a TBTF bank your job, therefore, is to extract
the maximum advantage from your bank's special position without
going so far as to undermine the whole arrangement.
That Dimon has done that is easy to see, both in the bank's
financial performance since the crisis and in the stock market
reaction to news of the fine negotiations. JPM shares have
rallied strongly on the news and shareholders and analysts have
been quick to pledge support for Dimon's continued leadership.
To be sure, reports have said that the fine agreement will
not contain a clause for there to be no criminal charges,
something the bank is said to have pushed hard to achieve. Even
so, it is unlikely, in the extreme, that even criminal charges,
if they come, would be enough to jeopardize JP Morgan's
franchise.
How do we know? Well, for one thing Attorney General Eric
Holder told us so in 2012, testifying before Congress that:
"I am concerned that the size of some of these institutions
becomes so large that it does become difficult for us to
prosecute them when we are hit with indications that if you do
prosecute, if you do bring a criminal charge, it will have a
negative impact on the national economy, perhaps even the world
economy.
"And I think that is a function of the fact that some of
these institutions have become too large."
TOWN HALLS, BUT WHOSE TOWN?
Because that positional advantage may not last forever, and
because the careers of its employees certainly won't, the
imperative is to make hay while the sun shines. That, as we have
seen, sometimes breeds lawlessness, and if this is exposed, it
is the CEO's job to manage the consequences.
Even Dimon's attempts to make nice to regulators have an
imperial air. He's held what the bank calls 'Town Halls', events
at which regulators are given the opportunity to raise
questions. While I am sure calling them Town Halls is meant to
imply sunny openness and transparency, the fact is that a town
hall is held by the people who run a town to give the rest a
chance to have their say. Regulators shouldn't attend town
halls, they should hold examinations.
Or consider Dimon's visit to the Justice Department to meet
Holder and negotiate. This evokes Holy Roman Emperor Henry IV's
barefoot trudge through the snow to beg pardon of the Pope. Yes,
Dimon is entreating his adversary, and yes, he is making a show
of being seen to do so, but he comes as one power acknowledging
the province of another.
That is exactly what he is paid to do, and his shareholders
and the rest of the investment world generally hold he does it
as well as anyone.
If you want that to change, and you should, you have to
change not Dimon but the system. In the 19th century, bank
presidents couldn't survive this kind of ignominy because the
public would lose confidence in the bank and withdraw support
via a run on deposits. Now the public which supplies bank
capital need only watch the regulators. As JPM and other TBTF
banks so clearly have them over a barrel, investors are happy to
continue their support, betting that future takings will, like
those of recent years, hugely outweigh costs of doing business
like $13 billion fines.
End TBTF, and Holder, Dimon and investors will all quickly
change their behavior.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
