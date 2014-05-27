(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
May 27 If there is anything more sobering for a
central banker than failing to meet the bank's mandates, as the
European Central Bank arguably has, it is having one's very
legitimacy challenged.
The recent round of European Parliament elections were, if
not a disaster for supporters of the euro project, resounding
notice that many voters are deeply unhappy and suffering
economically, with eurosceptic parties more than doubling their
seats.
And given that an ECB-engineered weaker euro would help to
shelter hard-hit euro zone workers and bring inflation closer to
the bank's 2 percent target, that is exactly what we should
expect.
How to interpret the vote? At the very least a substantial
minority of EU voters are dubious of the sort of closer
integration which is needed to prevent another crisis. And at
the margin there is a small, but growing, rump of voters who
seem to have had enough of the project entirely. In short, the
ECB's constituency includes many who feel they'd be better off
with a different euro, a different currency altogether, or a
differently constituted central bank.
To be sure, mainstream pro-European parties will still hold
nearly 70 percent of parliament seats, and the results in Italy,
where Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party
scored a strong win, are somewhat reassuring.
Still, presiding, as the ECB does, over a currency zone in
which so many are disenchanted, face declining living standards
and the threat of falling prices, is an extremely strong
argument for strong central bank action.
With any luck, that is exactly what we will get when the ECB
meets on June 5, which may well result in both cuts in rates and
perhaps a plan to help channel credit towards small and
medium-sized businesses.
The ECB is of course unlikely to cite political disquiet as
part of its reason for acting, but need not; the economic
backdrop both justifies easing and provides a prime explanation
for the unhappiness. Euro zone inflation has been below 1
percent since last summer, standing at just 0.7 percent today. A
host of countries have prices which are falling outright. The
central bank's forecasts, which may well be optimistic, show
inflation only getting close to the 2 percent target by the end
of 2016. And while distorted by seasonal anomalies,
first-quarter economic growth was only 0.2 percent, half the
consensus forecast.
FIGHT WEAKNESS WITH WEAKNESS
ECB chief Mario Draghi himself gave perhaps the clearest
signal yet on Monday that the bank was primed to move, citing
the growing risk that falls in prices cause a self-reinforcing
deflationary spiral.
"There is a risk that disinflationary expectations take
hold," Draghi said at a conference in Portugal, prompting
consumers and businesses to put off investment and consumption
"in a classic deflationary cycle."
Draghi specifically cited the role of the euro in this,
maintaining that its rise against the dollar over the
past three years had driven down the price of energy and other
commodities.
Taking deposit rates into negative territory might help to
weaken the euro but from the signs in financial markets, Draghi
is going to have to surprise either with action or words, to
have much of an effect. The euro actually rose slightly on
Monday in the wake of his comments and as traders digested news
of the election.
At issue, ultimately, isn't so much the destination for the
euro zone, but the pace of change. High labor costs in parts of
the euro zone which had previously been sheltered from
competition are coming under intense pressure as countries like
Italy and Spain are forced to reform their economies without
recourse to their own currency which they can weaken.
"These less efficient sectors of insiders are coming under
global competitive pressures especially with emerging market
countries depressing their currencies," Sebastian Galy, foreign
exchange strategist at Societe Generale, said in an email
interview.
"Too rapid an adjustment in unit labor costs creates a
political backlash. One solution is to engineer a weaker euro or
at least cap it, something euro hawks may now agree to."
Simply slowing the rate of adjustment, as opposed to
permanently sheltering uncompetitive sectors, can help the euro
zone make the needed adjustments while at the same time building
consensus for other reforms, such as banking union, which are
desperately needed.
Many, inside and outside the ECB, would argue that greasing
the skids for political change is not the job of a central bank.
Strictly speaking that's true, but neither is it the job of a
central bank to force an overly disruptive downward move in
living standards, especially given anemic inflation and growth.
Politics and economics for the ECB are clearly in alignment.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)