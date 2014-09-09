(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Sept 9 The prospect of Scottish independence is
further evidence that the era of increasing globalization, with
all its benefits to capital, is waning fast.
Support for independence, an issue to be put to a vote among
Scots on Sept. 18, has surged in recent days, with those in
favor registering their first opinion poll lead over the
weekend.
Not only would an independent Scotland have to come up with
some plan for a currency and monetary policy, an area in which
it has several options, each carrying its own dangers, but it
also would make more likely a British exit from the European
Union.
This is far from the only recent example of a retreat from
globalization, a word used to describe a process whereby the
movement of capital and goods, if not people, becomes more free
and trade tends to rise. Russia's aggression in Ukraine neatly
dispels the canard that tight banking and trade links mean the
end of military hostilities. Similarly Iceland's refusal to make
good the bubble era debts of its banks, and Argentina's
willingness to default yet again show an increased willingness
on the part of some to take their chances and forgo some of the
benefits of the global system of capital raising.
Scotland's case is distinct, being, broadly, that of an
electorate apparently being willing to exert more direct control
over their own conditions, over the objection of elites and
despite arguments that this higher level of control will bring
with it economic costs. That's pretty much the opposite of
globalization, the gospel of which has preached that by
surrendering local control in order to allow easier movement of
goods and capital we can achieve better growth all round.
Whatever you think of the merits of the two sides of this
argument (and I really would worry about the idea of being a
state without a central bank), some implications are clear: it
is bad for investors, who face more risks, for banking and
finance, and probably for growth.
Important to note too that even if de-globalizing can
achieve better or equal growth, as some contend, it is likely
that it imposes costs on investors, who are far more likely in a
de-globalizing world (as opposed to in Scotland specifically) to
face new hurdles on moving capital, and new taxes.
THE CASE OF BANKING
Remember too that Scottish independence would encourage
movements elsewhere, such as in Catalonia, to further press
their case, potentially putting further stress on the EU and
euro zone, the arrangements of which are already problematic.
A particularly interesting angle of the Scottish vote is
what would happen to the fairly large financial services
industry now operating there. Most likely many banks and
insurers, especially the largest, would retreat to London so as
to remain under the protective embrace of the Bank of England,
with its helpful ability to print money in an emergency.
While much has been made of the economic costs this would
impose on Scotland, there are mirror risks for the UK, which
might keep a roughly same-sized banking industry, but lose a
chunky portion of the people and assets which backstop any
sovereign guarantee.
It is of course possible that a smaller Britain goes full
out for finance, and becomes a sort of
Switzerland-Between-The-Seas, but just as the euro crisis
demonstrated how terrible it is to be Spain without its own
central bank, so did the great financial crisis show how risky
it is to be a moderate-sized economy with an enormous banking
sector.
Countries have reacted to this by pressuring banks,
especially those in Europe, to raise capital, which may have
contributed to the marked drop in cross-border capital flows
since the crisis. As of the end of 2013, cross-border capital
flows in the large G20 nations were still 70 percent below their
pre-crisis peak.
Regardless of the outcome of the vote in Scotland, the fact
that it is such a close call demonstrates, among many other
things, that the current set of arrangements, with all its
benefits for growth in aggregate, is less attractive than it
would appear to an economist. The way the gains of globalization
have been shared out, particularly in the developed west,
probably has much to do with this.
Of course, just as globalization wasn't inevitable, neither
is de-globalization, and it is quite possible that an uptick in
global growth, and in the wages of middle classes in developed
nations, might retard this process.
Generally though it is fair to expect that capital, and the
investors who own it, will have a tougher time in the next 20
years than in the 20 leading up to 2008.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)