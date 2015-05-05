May 5 The world is becoming a bigger, not a
smaller place, a process financial markets and investors may not
enjoy.
A number of the biggest stories for markets - from the UK
elections on Thursday to Greece's default drama to new
opposition to the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade
agreement - have de-globalization at their core.
De-globalization is the partial unwinding of the
long-running shift to arrangements that allow capital, goods and
services to move more freely around the world.
A complex array of forces and interests in opposition to
globalization has emerged since the financial crisis. They range
from national governments seeking more control over the banks
whose risks they insure to politicians and labor unions in
richer nations arguing that globalization threatens the jobs and
incomes of those in the middle while concentrating gains at the
top.
Evidence that globalization is under fire is easy to find.
Britain's May 7 election, unlikely to return a majority for any
party, embeds within it twin threats: to British membership in
the European Union or to Scotland remaining within the United
Kingdom. Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged a referendum
on British membership in the EU by the end of 2017 should his
Conservatives win. Surging support for the Scottish National
Party, which is pledged to independence, makes it a more likely
power broker and may raise the now slim chances of another vote
on Scottish independence.
Britain's biggest bank, HSBC, said it may move its
headquarters out of the country in the wake of "regulatory and
structural reforms" imposed after the 2008 financial crisis. The
bank also cited concern over whether Britain will stay in the
EU. Those reforms, which left Britain with some of the tightest
banking regulations, were themselves a form of retreat from
globalization, as would be leaving the EU.
The wrangling between Greece and its euro zone partners over
its debts may ultimately result in its exit from the single
currency, a project that is partly predicated on the desire to
capitalize on the forces of globalization.
Or consider the sudden run of play against the TPP in the
United States. The idea of easier and growing trade as a force
for good is central to globalization, whose backers believe that
the economic growth trade brings can benefit all segments of an
economy. An unusual coalition of left-of-center Democrats and
right-wing Republicans has emerged to threaten the TPP, which
would cover 40 percent of the global economy if President Obama
can push it through. Opponents offer a variety of arguments
depending on their orientation, notably fear that U.S. jobs and
incomes will suffer due to heightened global competition.
LESS TIGHTLY INTEGRATED
Growth in global trade, a key indicator of the pace of
globalization, is slowing. Trade volumes fell 0.9 percent in
February and 1.6 percent in January, according to the
Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis. What's more,
trade has expanded at only about the rate of global economic
growth since the financial crisis, having usually comfortably
exceeded GDP growth in previous years.
Cross-border capital flows have also not returned to their
pre-crisis peaks, an indicator that the world's financial system
is less fully integrated. That's partly because that integration
was partially a result of risk-taking now deemed unwise, and
partially because of the kinds of regulations that concern HSBC.
Countries now have better reason to erect gates around their
financial systems. This is both to limit their own liability in
the event of crisis, but also to better route funds toward their
own ends and financing needs.
If globalization led to stronger growth but less-equal
distribution of the proceeds, then de-globalization may well
produce the reverse. That is, slower growth but more equal
distribution may or may not be desirable, depending on your
point of view. It almost certainly is not if you are an investor
or financial market operator and want to maximize profits.
If the forces of de-globalization succeed, two implications
for investors are easy to tab. Firstly, growth will be lower,
which will have a read-across to asset prices, very likely
forcing them lower. As well, more equal distribution means lower
corporate profit margins, which also will force asset values
down.
Secondly, if the world's economies and markets become less
tightly connected, they will become less tightly correlated. A
capital market with higher barriers to entry will have a
tendency to go its own way. That may improve the benefits of
diversification.
De-globalization, if it happens, will be a slow, bumpy, and
for investors, painful process.
