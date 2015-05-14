(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By James Saft
By James Saft
May 14 QE may or may not be working for Japan's
economy but it sure is doing equity investors there a world of
good.
Two years and 80 trillion yen ($665 billion) into the
quantitative easing component of Abenomics, the results for the
economy are decidedly mixed: perhaps a 1.5 percent growth clip
in the first quarter and core inflation, stripping out last
year's consumer tax hike, of just 0.2 percent.
Still Tokyo stocks seems to like it. The MSCI Japan index
is up 13.5 percent year to date in dollar
terms, against 2.2 percent for U.S. stocks, 8 percent for euro
area stocks and 8.1 percent for emerging markets.
As has been the case elsewhere QE is creating a world
investors like the look of, if not a paradise for workers and
consumers.
For one thing corporate earnings are running at record
levels. With about two thirds of the listed firms on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's first section having reported, analysts are
expecting record profits of more than 20 trillion yen ($167
billion) for fiscal 2014. Profits are especially strong among
electronics manufacturers and automakers, both of which benefit
from the weaker yen which is an integral part of the
Abenomics strategy.
Strangely, however, Japanese export volumes, the numbers of
cars or what have you, are down about 8 percent since 2012, when
now Prime Minister Shenzo Abe's rise and his enunciation of
strategy first sent the currency into a long-term decline. But
translated into yen, those lower exports are actually worth
about 11 percent more.
Rather than seizing on a cheaper yen as a means to
underprice and win market share, corporate Japan has instead
played it safely and profitably. That means fattening margins
while sweating existing capital investment. What it does not
mean is a boom in either domestic production or domestic capital
investment.
Why companies have adopted this strategy is impossible to
say. Perhaps they see the weak yen as a passing phenomenon, not
something on which to base major investment in new production.
Or perhaps their unwillingness to invest in Japan is a
reflection of Japan's gloomy demographic reality. Why not,
instead, make investments abroad, both to diversify, and as a
hedge against long-term trends in domestic consumption?
At any rate, investors love this kind of thing. Fat margins,
and without all the risk inherent in expansion.
FINANCIAL ENGINEERING IN ASCENDANT
Corporate Japan has taken advantage of low rates and capital
market funding to get their balance sheets in order, not to
mention piling up cash from those record profits. Japanese firms
held 217 trillion yen ($1.8 trillion) in cash at the end of last
year, a pile equal to about 40 percent of annual national
economic output.
Some of it is finding its way into share buybacks, with 3.7
trillion yen in buybacks last year, the most since the global
financial crisis. That will help to raise returns on equity,
which in Japan typically run just above half of those in the
U.S.
Some of the cash is also going to mergers and acquisitions
overseas, again hardly a vote of confidence in the prospects for
Japan or Abenomics. Thus far this year, Japanese firms have made
$41.8 billion in foreign deals, as compared to $53.4 billion for
all of 2014, according to Dealogic data.
Companies are also benefiting from something that should be
familiar in the U.S., namely very weak wage growth. Total cash
earnings in Japan rose just 0.1 percent in March and have been,
in real terms, declining for two years. Again, this is good for
corporate profitability but not great for the economy as a
whole.
Just another in the long series of lessons that a country's
stock market is not a very good indicator of its economic
health.
As for corporate investment, not only has it been weak, but
the most recent Tankan survey by the Bank of Japan shows a
gloomy mood among corporations. Big firms plan to cut capital
expenditure by 1.2 percent in the new fiscal year, according to
the survey.
The irony, or rather the reward for investors, is that all
of this gloomy economic news means that corporate Japan is
likely to get a big and increasing dose of more of the same
monetary policy. Many analysts expect the BOJ to announce
additional QE later this year.
Doing the same thing over and over and hoping for different
results may not work for Japan's economy, but it sure has
created a nice ride for investors.
