(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
June 9 With the prospect of a U.S. interest rate
rise this year becoming more realistic, emerging markets will
throw, if not quite yet a tantrum, then a sulk.
Emerging market stocks suffered their 11th consecutive
losing day Monday, the longest such streak since 1990.
Reminiscent of, if less intense than, the 'taper tantrum' of
2013, when the prospect of slowing Fed bond purchases upset
emerging markets.
While uncertainty in the wake of an upset election result in
Turkey did not help, Friday's better-than-expected U.S.
employment report and the ongoing dawning that interest rates
are on the way up were the underlying cause of the sell-off.
The arc of the fall so far is not too terrible, with the
MSCI emerging markets index down a bit less than 10
percent from its recent peak. If the Fed does next week give
indications that a 2015 rate rise is in the offing, perhaps as
early as September, emerging markets will face something they
like very little: a tightening cycle with global monetary
conditions becoming increasingly less welcoming.
That's especially true for countries such as Brazil, India,
Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey which depend on attracting
global capital flows to finance themselves.
"Rising U.S. interest rates will tend to put the most
pressure on those countries with significant external imbalances
and weak institutional frameworks. However, it is the pace of
any tightening that will be most critical. As long as policy
accommodation is withdrawn slowly and long-term interest rates
increase only gradually, the probability of a systemic crisis
should remain low," economists Jeremy Lawson and Nicolas Jaquier
of Edinburgh-based fund manager Standard Life said in a recent
update to institutional investors.
Market interest rates have risen pretty quickly in recent
weeks, taking the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
yield to 2.38 percent from 1.85 percent since
mid-April. Yet financial markets may still have a ways to go to
catch up to reality when it comes to discounting the pace at
which the Fed will be forced, and forced is a reasonable term
here, to raise rates.
Emerging market investors are clearly already starting to
discount such a possibility, though thus far they are showing
some sensitivity to which particular nations would suffer most
as money becomes tighter.
SECOND-WORST NIGHTMARE
Steven Englander, currency strategist at Citi, argues that
the Fed's "second-worst nightmare," after a recession while
rates are at zero, is being forced to play catch-up if both
employment and inflation approach their targets more quickly
than investors are now betting.
"The implication would be that they would have to get to
neutral policy rates faster than they or the market now expect.
That would be disruptive to asset markets, leading to much
higher volatility and very likely to lower returns. It would
also concern the Fed since it is much harder to calibrate an
abrupt move in policy rates than the slow and gentle that they
hope to achieve," Englander wrote in a note to clients.
Should investors move to discount this we would not only see
capital flow-dependent emerging markets suffer, but potentially
a bit of an indiscriminate sell-off.
Given that all of this is in the air, Turkey chose a
particularly poor moment to slide into political uncertainty,
even if the weekend's upset elections eventually bring positive
policy developments. Turkey labors under the largest short-term
foreign debt, as compared to its foreign currency reserves, of
all emerging markets.
Longer term, the election, being a setback for President
Tayyip Erdogan, who espouses unconventional ideas about how
monetary policy works, may have positive implications for
Turkish institutions and its economy. Despite high inflation,
Erdogan had been badgering the central bank for a large cut in
rates to boost growth. Turkey's central bank did cut rates after
the election, but only on foreign currency deposits and chiefly
to stem the fall in the value of the lira.
As is so often the case with emerging markets, the real
action will now happen in arenas entirely outside their control.
The Federal Reserve meets June 16-17, and while there is little
chance of a hike, Fed Chair Janet Yellen's press conference and
the release of new economic forecasts carry the potential to
move emerging market asset prices even more sharply than those
in the U.S.
A bit of a recovery rally in emerging markets is quite
possible, especially if the Fed hints at a 2015 rate rise but
reassures about its subsequent pace of hikes.
If, however, the U.S. employment data continues strong and
inflation shows up, the sulk will rapidly turn into an emerging
markets tantrum.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)