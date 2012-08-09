By James Saft
Aug 9 Things are tough in Britain, and
meaningful help most certainly is not on the way.
There were three main messages coming out of the Bank of
England's gloomy Inflation Report, and Mervyn King's press
conference afterwards:
First - growth and inflation are falling sharply, with zero
growth expected this year and every chance inflation over the
medium term will fail to hit the Bank of England's 2 percent
target.
Second - the BOE is both puzzled by this and intends to do
very little about it.
Third - the BOE doubts, in some respects, the value of the
steps it could take.
This simply goes to show the limits of monetary policy
during a massive global deleveraging, especially one, like our
own, in which banks are being kept on life support rather than
allowed to sink or float on their own merits.
"We will get back but it's quite impossible to know over
what time period. There is no historical precedent of an event
of this kind leading permanently to the end of economic growth
and I don't think it will here either," King told reporters, but
added: "There is still a long way to go".
The bank's forecasts have certainly come a long way in a
short time. In May it was predicting 0.8 percent growth for the
year. Its mid-range forecast for inflation now shows it below
the 2 percent target for most of the next three years, a figure
that takes as an input a market assumption of one more cut in
rates next year, from a half a percent to 0.25 percent.
Even King is not so sure this will help: "I don't think a
change in Bank rate is going to make much of a difference. It's
going to be more counterproductive than not at this point."
He expressed concern that lower rates would hurt margins at
some banks, further impairing them and theoretically making
loans, already scarce, that much harder to get. That's because
many loans in Britain are tied to the official rate, but bank
funding in the markets, rather than tracking the base rate, is
being driven by perceptions of bank risk. Monetary policy
transmission is impaired, and gets worse every time markets
begin to worry more about the state of the euro zone.
HIGH DEBTS, HIGH PAIN
That makes more quantitative easing a more likely outcome,
but neither the report nor the press conference gave the
impression that much was on the way.
There is also the question as to how effective QE has been
and can be. The BOE is extremely reluctant to infringe on
government's right to run fiscal policy, and so direct
Zimbabwe-style financing of the deficit seems unlikely. While it
is debatable how much of a buffer QE has provided, the fact
remains that growth since the onset of the great financial
crisis has been abysmal in Britain. A Bank of England study from
earlier this year maintains that QE has pushed rates down by
about 150 basis points and increased asset values by 20 percent
over what they already would have been, implying a peak impact
on real GDP of about 2 percent by the middle of 2011.
That's impressive, but only underscores exactly how
difficult Britain's position is. It is in the midst of an
austerity which is certainly making things worse in the near
term. Moreover the size of its debts, public and private, and
the composition of its economy make it particularly vulnerable.
On a total debt-to-GDP basis Britain is carrying a heavier
load than Spain and Greece, much less the U.S. Its financial
sector, which is much too large for its economy, desperately
needs to shrink, both because the rest of the world is no longer
interested in providing it with cheap funding, and as a matter
of safety for the economy. While its manufacturing sector has
done well recently, the threat of a euro-led slowdown in global
demand is real. Households too are neck deep in debt and not
able to serve as the engine of growth.
To be sure, Britain is no Greece or Spain. It has its own
currency to devalue, and its own central bank to serve as a
lender of last resort. That makes a euro-style financing crisis
less likely. It does not make the road back to sustainability
all that much less long.
Britain isn't just trying to come to terms with its own debt
burden and banking system, it is trying to do it while the rest
of the world does the exact same thing.