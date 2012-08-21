By James Saft
Aug 21 To understand why financial market
volatility is so low, it helps to remember that other volatility
miracle of recent years, the Great Moderation.
Despite Europe, despite the fiscal cliff, despite the
upcoming U.S. elections the VIX, the so-called fear index, hit
its lowest levels on Friday since before the financial crisis
began in 2007. The VIX, which gauges investor perceptions of how
jumpy trading in the S&P 500 will be in the coming month, hit
14.25 and has nearly halved since June.
Given how uncertain so many things are currently, and given
how financial markets usually react to uncertainty and surprise
with volatility, that's an astounding fall, something which
could, on face value, look reassuring, a new Great Moderation
but this time in financial markets.
The Great Moderation was the name economists gave to a
period starting roughly in the mid-1980s and ending, quite
roughly, in 2007, in which the laws of the business cycle seemed
to have been relaxed, if not abolished outright. Rather than
alternating between periods of rapid expansion and contraction,
GDP growth in the industrialized economies moderated in pattern,
to everyone's great relief and self-satisfaction.
The idea of the Great Moderation is now an anachronism, a
bit like the War to End All Wars, but at any rate we believed it
for a while, and more importantly behaved as if it were true.
This helped the idea to become a self-sustaining, if
time-limited, phenomena; Households and businesses took on more
risk, and more debt, because they were less fearful of being
caught short in a violent recession or financial crisis.
During the period the credit for the new era was generally
given to central banks, many of whom were given new independence
from political control. The idea was that technocrats had
finally cracked it, and if left to manage the economy, could
lead us into a new world in which recessions would be few and
short and depressions unknown.
Perhaps the high point of this millennial thinking was a
2003 lecture to the America Economic Association by Nobelist
Robert Lucas in which he declared:
"Macroeconomics in this original sense has succeeded: Its
central problem of depression-prevention has been solved for all
practical purposes, and has in fact been solved for many
decades."
ASSYMETRIC POLICY AND THE VIX
That was all poppycock, of course. While policy-makers were
instrumental in the Great Moderation, it was as enablers of
dubious risk-taking. The Federal Reserve was the leading
practitioner, easing policy when financial markets became
jittery or the economy stalled, but failing to remove the punch
bowl during what were self-evident bubbles.
The underlying reality of the Great Moderation was that it
was driven by a massive build-up of debt, which did indeed help
to smooth growth and consumption but which built up in its wake
huge risks. As we saw in 2007 and 2008 economic volatility, a
bit like energy, cannot be destroyed, only switched from one
form to another.
So what does all this have to do with the Vix, and with that
lovely sipping cool drinks on the beach while our stocks rise in
value feeling so many of us have? The fall in the VIX comes from
the very same locus as the rise of the Great Moderation, and
therefore must have a real risk of meeting the very same type of
outcome.
Financial markets are not calm, or returned to normal; they
have been pacified with the very same central bank medicine,
though with slightly different delivery systems, as was the
global economy up until 2006.
The VIX is low because belief in extraordinary monetary
policy, in the near future, is high. Debt in the global economy
has only gone up, though more of it is on government balance
sheets than before. Governments and central banks are absorbing
and issuing debt in an attempt, partly successful, to blunt the
impact of the Great Moderation-induced quasi-depression.
It is, of course, possible that what we are witnessing is
simply the result of the socialization of private risk taking.
Leverage has come out of the financial system as a direct result
of the crisis, and so perhaps the reaction to future instability
will be less.
That logic only holds, however, for as long as governments
can successfully continue to absorb, and issue, debt. If that
comes into question, for whatever reason, the volatility will be
back and much bigger than what we've seen before, both in market
and economic terms.
We may be a long way away from that, and the time of
worry-free speculation may continue, but it's important to
remember that even governments can't absorb unlimited risk.
At some point the suppressed energy of volatility will come
out.