By James Saft
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 15 Mario Draghi has saved the euro, for the
time being, but seems less inclined to help the economies in
which it is used.
After stepping in last summer to put the full faith and
power of the European Central Bank behind the vulnerable euro
zone common currency, Draghi's central bank has been strikingly
less aggressive than its peers in taking steps to address
unemployment and recession.
With central banks in the U.S. and Japan easing
aggressively, that leaves the euro liable to continue its recent
gains, making countries in the currency area less able to export
their way out of their problems.
The ECB voted unanimously last week to leave rates on hold
at 0.75 percent, and took no new steps to stimulate the economy.
What's more, Draghi was forthright in remarks following the
decision that no such stimulus is now being considered.
"If the decision was unanimous it implies there was no
request to have a rate cut," he said, adding later: "We are now
back in a normal situation from a financial viewpoint, but we
are not seeing an early and strong recovery."
This is despite the zone overall being in contraction,
unemployment approaching 12 percent (about double that in Spain)
and inflation a moderating, though above-target, 2.2 percent.
It all makes a stark contrast with the U.S. and Japan. In
the U.S. the Federal Reserve is experimenting with so-called
QE4, in essence pledging to, with conditions, keep expanding its
balance sheet with new bond purchases until unemployment falls
to an acceptable level.
Policy in Japan is about to get even more radical, with once
and now again Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pressuring the Bank of
Japan to double its self-created 1 percent inflation target, a
move which will likely involve large purchases of a variety of
assets by the central bank.
Since markets tend to downgrade currencies whose central
bank is creating money, that leaves the euro vulnerable to an
economy-sapping rise, despite the fact that its actual economy
is clearly less vibrant than that of the U.S. and even arguably
less stable than long-suffering Japan.
Indeed, the euro has already risen strikingly since last
summer when Draghi pledged to do everything necessary to support
the currency, a policy which has been strikingly successful in
galvanizing financial markets. Since July 24 the euro is up more
than 6 percent on a trade-weighted basis.
That really is just about the last thing that exporters in
the euro zone need. A survey of manufacturers' purchasing
intentions fell again in December, marking the 17th straight
month the sector has been in contraction.
SUCCESS AT A COST
Draghi can, and does, argue that his policies have been
successful, and looked at as preservation measures that is
absolutely true. Before his blanket underwriting of the euro,
peripheral countries were having tremendous difficulty financing
themselves and were suffering from surging effective official
borrowing rates.
Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds are now back at 2010
levels, having retreated sharply from their previous ruinous
highs, and government bond auctions among the weak have been
markedly successful. Some confidence is also returning to banks
in the weakest areas, with deposit outflows in some cases
reversing.
From that perspective, transmission of monetary policy has
improved and more of the benefit of record-low official rates is
finding its way where it is needed most.
And indeed Draghi argues that monetary policy is unable to
address the unwillingness or inability of a worker in Greece to
move to the Netherlands.
Even so, the fact remains that the ECB, in pledging to
uphold the currency, was only taking up the role that all
central banks must fulfill, backstopping a sovereign borrower
with its own currency, only really bringing it in line with its
peers. And further, the ECB is standing pat at a time when other
central banks are loosening conditions markedly.
It is very hard to see the Federal Reserve resting on its
heels with U.S. unemployment as high as it is in Europe, much
less so in a scenario when its economy was launching itself into
another year of recession. The two central banks have different
mandates, but the damage of long-term unemployment is pretty
similar if you are in Spokane or Seville.
To be sure, the steps the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan
will take in the next year carry with them their own set of
risks. There can be no assurance that inflation doesn't rekindle
uncomfortably quickly in the U.S., much less against any sharp
fall in the value of Japan's government debt, something that
could destabilize its banking system.
The cost of avoiding those risks is going to be a stronger
euro - a boon to the U.S., China and Japan but a huge cost to
Europe.
Jan 15
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)