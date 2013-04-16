(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 16 Just as gold's rise never showed the
policies of central banks to be a failure, so its fall cannot
show they have succeeded.
Yes, the attraction to gold is driven by mistrust, its
principal virtue being that, unlike currencies, it can't be
created at will. No, the massive sell-off over two days in gold
is not a sign that trust is back and policy-makers can soon
declare victory over the crisis and make plans for restoring a
more normal balance of policy.
Monday marked the second day of gold's worst two-day tumble
since 1983, as it fell more than 9 percent amid huge volumes,
taking its total losses since Friday to 14 percent.
Because the rise in the price of gold is associated with
distrust in the global financial system and its minders, there
is a temptation to reason that its very abrupt fall shows
confidence that currencies won't be debased, and that growth
with mild inflation will shortly be back. Unfortunately, the
movement of most other financial markets on Monday was
consistent with spluttering growth and a rising risk of
deflation rather than a new-found and sudden belief that the
fiscal and monetary medicine is working.
It isn't simply that equities are falling, but more
importantly that gold's swoon has come at the same time as steep
falls in a number of economically sensitive commodities. Oil is
down nearly 6 percent since last week, copper fell to its lowest
in a year and a half and aluminum touched 3.5-year lows. Even
the prices of wheat, corn and soybeans are down.
What's more, 10-year Treasury bond yields are just over 1.7
percent and have been falling steadily for more than a month,
hardly a vote for growth, inflation and a tapering off of
quantitative easing.
You could make a better argument that trying to use the
price of gold as an indicator of the health of anything much is
bound to be futile. While greed and fear, trust and mistrust
have an influence over the price of many assets, like houses and
stocks, those ultimately produce some income which provides a
fundamental base from which markets can infer prices. Gold, on
the other hand, neither toils nor spins, but just sits there
looking pretty.
That means gold is far more volatile, with emotion and
short-term supply and demand driving sharp swings in prices.
Don't, then, be too impressed that Monday's tumble should only
happen once every two million years or so if gold trading
followed a normal bell-shaped distribution (a calculation
courtesy of John Kemp at Reuters). Like someone who spends too
much time in bars late at night, the unlikeliest things keep
happening to gold over and over again.
POOR RUN OF ECONOMIC DATA
Rather than worrying about the histrionics of gold, we
should be paying close attention to the economic data. It has
not been encouraging.
China, particularly, is no longer quite the engine of growth
and demand it once was. Economic growth fell unexpectedly to 7.7
percent in the first quarter, a figure which perhaps looks
better at first glance than on close examination.
Industrial production particularly has been crimped, growing
at an 8.9 percent clip in the month but missing estimates of 10
percent growth, in part due to falling demand from Europe and
elsewhere. Power generation, 90 percent of which is used by
industry, rose just 2.1 percent in March, which may give a more
accurate reading on the industrial sector.
Chinese imports of coal used for power generation may even
fall in 2013 for the first time since 2007-2008, according to
Goldman Sachs.
Neither are things humming very convincingly along in the
U.S., as shown by poor industrial and jobs data recently.
Inflation too seems tame globally, with little signs that
central banks will soon be forced to tighten conditions.
The assumption by many, at least in the U.S., has been that
growth is slowly recovering and that the summer and last part of
the year will be spent in preparing for a tapering of
quantitative easing.
If we reach summer and growth looks to be faltering, the
Federal Reserve will be in a difficult position. Will it
redouble its efforts to stimulate? Chairman Bernanke seems as
convinced as ever that QE helps and that Fed activism has been
justified. The longer extraordinary policy goes on, however, the
harder new versions become to justify.
If in July or August we are talking again about new and
looser Fed policy, gold may have yet another of its
one-in-two-million-year events.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)