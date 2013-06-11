(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
June 11 Already halfway to a bear market,
emerging market stocks face slumping commodities prices and what
looks very much like a global trade slowdown.
Benchmark shares in emerging markets are slumping, with the
MSCI Emerging Markets index down 10 percent from its January
peak, halfway to the 20 percent fall that qualifies as a bear
market.
While this is in contrast to strong gains in developed
markets, which have been well supported by quantitative easing
by major central banks, a quick look at data released by China
over the weekend reveals the underlying reasons.
Overall exports by China showed their lowest rate of growth
in nearly a year in May and, importantly, shipments to the U.S.
and the European Union fell outright for the third month
running. Imports into China also fell by 0.3 percent, against
expectations of a 6 percent rise.
And with less demand for exports from its major trading
partners, China is sucking in less raw commodities, with imports
into China of everything from copper to coal falling sharply. In
fact, China is struggling with its own brand of deflation, that
of producer prices, which fell at a 2.9 percent annual rate in
May. Producer prices in China have now been falling for 15
straight months, three months longer than a similar decline
during the financial crisis.
The overall picture is of slowing growth, and slowing
demand, both for China's products and for the things which have
benefited so much from its decades of frenetic development.
That's not just bad news for China, and unsurprisingly other
emerging markets are suffering alongside. India's rupee fell to
an all-time low on Monday, while the South African rand, which
is tightly correlated to demand for gold and other natural
resources, fell by 2.2 percent.
Much of the commentary on the emerging markets slump has
centered on the idea that they are being hurt by fears of a
withdrawal of stimulus by the Federal Reserve, the so-called
"taper" under which the U.S. central bank might later this year
shave back its monthly bond purchases. That would indeed hurt
emerging markets if it happened, but it is far from clear that
it will, as the U.S. is still struggling with under-employment
and falling and below-target inflation.
Bad news in the U.S. might therefore touch off a bit of an
emerging markets relief rally, but don't count on it being
sustained.
CARRY TRADES AND VOLATILITY
One culprit behind the poor recent performance of emerging
markets is growing bond market volatility and the knock-on
effect that that may be having on so-called carry trades, under
which investors borrow money cheaply in one currency and then
invest it for what they hope will be higher returns elsewhere.
Volatility is the enemy of the carry trade, making it
expensive and sometimes ruinous.
And volatility, which had been at rock-bottom lows, has been
rising in bond markets, in Japan, the U.S. and Germany. That is
especially true in Japan, which may have been a major source of
the carry trade and which has experienced a crisis in
confidence in the Abenomics campaign to reignite growth.
It is true too that some of the flagging in demand for
commodities and for cheap emerging markets exports may be a sign
of a longer-term change in the way the global economy functions,
with more manufacturing returning to the U.S., which now enjoys
cheaper energy.
If so, that might imply longer-term difficulties for the
commodity-intensive emerging market economies like South Africa,
Brazil and Indonesia, all of which have been able to put off
making arguably needed reforms and investments because they have
been so handsomely paid for simply growing stuff or digging it
out of the ground.
To be sure, even in a world with more U.S. manufacturing you
can make a fundamentally good case for long-term emerging market
investment. Not only are share market valuations lower there
than in the U.S. and Europe, but countries like China are
capable of launching self-sustaining consumer-based economies. A
disruption of the long-term pattern of concentrating on
commodities and exports might actually bring forward the
development of domestic markets. Indeed many expect China to
respond to a sustained slowdown in growth with stronger policies
aimed at just that.
Still, that transition won't be easy, not if the U.S.
recovers and the Fed tapers or if manufacturing migrates back
across the Pacific. Nor, ultimately, would another couple of
years of slow growth in the U.S. and Europe be very helpful,
even if it came along with monetary policy anesthetic.
Halfway to a bear market may end up looking pretty good to
emerging market investors in six months' time.
