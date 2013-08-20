(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By James Saft
Aug 20 India's imposition of capital controls
shows how the prospect of a rollback of U.S. monetary policy is
already starting a global war for capital.
India has rolled out a series of capital controls to help
support the partially convertible rupee, which has been hammered
13 percent lower so far this year and stands at an all-time low
against the dollar. Besides limits on the amounts Indian
individuals and business can shift out of the country, India on
Monday banned the duty-free import of flat-screen televisions by
airline passengers, a move that has the feel of clutching at
straws.
Financial markets have been unimpressed by the moves, which
started earlier this year, accelerating a shift in the wrong
direction as investors weigh the possibility of further capital
controls, perhaps even the capturing of foreign money.
Indian shares fell 1.6 percent on Monday, the rupee hit a
record low of 62.82 per dollar and 10-year government bond
yields rose to 9.23 percent.
To be sure, much of India's problems are of its own making.
The country suffers from slow growth, by emerging market
standards, high inflation and crucially, a high current account
deficit. Add to that a sclerotic and uncertain legal and
political system and development-slowing corruption, and it is
easy to understand why India is among the hardest-hit in the
emerging-markets selloff.
Although India has large reserves of foreign currency - more
than $270 billion - it also must sell or refinance bonds of
about $250 billion over the next year, leaving it highly
vulnerable to strong outflows of capital.
While India's problems may have been manufactured at home,
the recognition of them was touched off by events abroad, namely
the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve beginning to taper its
purchases of bonds.
As U.S. economic data improves and the chances of a taper
rise, the global repercussions have been strong. We've also seen
benchmark U.S. interest rates, which help to set the cost of
capital globally, rise dramatically, with yields on the U.S.
10-year bond rise sharply since early May, to 2.90 percent.
That rise makes it harder, and more expensive, for emerging
markets in need of cash to finance themselves, and can tend to
touch off the sort of vicious cycle - where doubt begets
currency weakness, which begets equity falls - that we are
seeing in India.
BEEN THERE, DONE THAT, GOT THE IMF T-SHIRT
We have been here before. The Latin American debt crisis of
the 1980s and the Asian crisis in the late 1990s both happened
in the wake of U.S. credit tightening cycles kicking off, and
both ended badly.
Indeed, India had its own crisis in 1991, when having
expended its own foreign reserves, it was forced to seek a $2.2
billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, complete with
a humiliating airlift of gold to Britain and Switzerland to
serve as collateral.
Lessons learned then, and during the Asian crisis later in
the decade, are part of the reason the country built up its
reserves of foreign currency.
India is, of course, stronger, more globally integrated and
more politically influential than it was in the 1990s, but other
conditions have changed as well.
Significantly, the IMF orthodoxy, which used to go for
hell-for-leather austerity when faced with a country in need of
cash, has become more pragmatic, perhaps because so many of its
powerful member states have undergone their own ordeal by
austerity.
While the IMF opposed Malaysia's move to impose capital
controls in 1998, it actually supported the tactic in Iceland
during the last crisis.
As India can see, both Iceland and Malaysia imposed capital
controls, both thumbed their noses at global markets and both
lived to tell the tale.
India is not alone. Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia have
also seen their currencies come under pressure.
All this is happening when the taper is at best a rumor,
though one whose existence is supported by hints from central
bankers and some positive U.S. economic data. India's problems,
in a bizarre and short-term way, would be most easily solved by
a bout of bad data out of the United States, taking the taper
off of the agenda.
That is not something India can count on, and the fact that
it realizes this can be seen in the evident alarm with which it
is reacting to events.
Perhaps the worst of all worlds for India and other emerging
markets would be any hint that the Fed will taper not because of
a recovery but despite one not appearing.
That would deal a blow to all markets, but an especially
damaging one to emerging nations.
