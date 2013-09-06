(Repeats story issued late on Thursday, no change to text)
By James Saft
Sept 5 Enthusiasm for new Indian central bank
head Raghuram Rajan is understandable, but blind faith in him is
misplaced.
While Rajan, the former IMF chief economist who took over as
Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday, made
promising first steps, he simply doesn't have the tools or
levers to do what is needed.
Almost more to the point, the euphoria around Rajan is
evidence of the Great Man fallacy of central banking, an always
foolish belief that complex events can be bent to the will of
one magical civil servant.
Indian markets were jubilant, and media portrayed him as
James Bond, after Rajan unveiled a host of measures designed to
support the rupee. Bank shares soared by 9 percent, the main
Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex rose 2.2 percent and, best
of all, the rupee rose by as much as 2.3 percent.
Rajan's raft of measures were both clever and far-sighted.
Of most immediate impact was a plan to attract investment
from Indians living overseas by allowing banks access to
preferential swap rates at the central bank. India thereby gets
some of the money it needs to attract, banks make a nifty profit
and the central bank avoids taking assets onto its own balance
sheet.
By creating an essentially off-balance-sheet way for the
central bank to subsidize but not completely underwrite capital
flows, Rajan intelligently worked around his main problem. His
predecessors, faced with what could be a ruinous and
self-sustaining fall in the rupee, responded by tightening
conditions to attract flows, thereby risking a credit famine and
recession.
Rajan also indicated that banks should gradually be allowed
to cut their now mandatory holdings of government paper,
something which will make more funds available for loans to the
productive private sector while imposing a measure of discipline
on government borrowing decisions.
The RBI also reversed an earlier decision which further
limited overseas borrowing by Indian companies, which had been a
tightening of capital controls.
All of this is great, and it's easy to see why India enjoyed
such a strong relief rally. That said, faith in Rajan raises
some thorny issues, in and of itself.
One problem, of which Rajan is surely aware, is that the
more the market respects him, the more international capital
gives credit to his efforts, the easier it is for those in India
with the real responsibility for change to avoid making it.
STRUCTURAL REFORM
Central banks can, by keeping inflation stable and
regulating finance appropriately, create some of the
preconditions for economic growth, but no matter how much they
support asset prices, they do not actually create any wealth.
Thus Rajan can buy India some time, but the real task lies
elsewhere.
The immediate cause of India's distress comes from outside,
in the form of the expected tapering of bond purchases by the
U.S. Federal Reserve. But really that is only tightening
conditions which had been left unnaturally loose for much of the
world's economy.
That allowed India to limp along quite happily with a deep
current account deficit for which there was, seemingly, so long
as global liquidity was deep, little penalty.
Those times are apparently about to end.
Indian growth figures released last week showed
second-quarter GDP expanded at a 4.4 percent annual clip, down
from 4.8 percent the quarter before and less than half the
boom-time run rate. Manufacturing is shrinking, and recent steps
to tighten conditions will have caused credit to contract,
likely indicating that the third quarter will look even worse.
India's real problem is that it took a pass on deep reform
during its pre-financial-crisis boom and is now faced with what,
in the absence of a wider tax base, feels like a structural
government deficit. And India is heading into elections, never a
time for painful reform.
This is the huge problem with the Great Man fallacy of
central banking. It is used, by those who ought to know better,
as an excuse to avoid doing painful things. Fed by credit and
asset inflation under Greenspan, the U.S. failed to reckon with
the hollowing out of its middle class, creating instead an
economy too dependent on real estate jobs for those with fewer
skills, and financial intermediation jobs for those with more.
Similarly, Bernanke's creative work during the crisis has
allowed the U.S. to more painlessly avoid reforming its
financial system.
Rajan has been a perceptive and prescient critic of central
bankers before him.
It would be a terrible irony if he played a similar role in
India. I am betting he won't, which may be reason to steer clear
of the rupee.
