(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Sept 17 With the withdrawal of Larry Summers
from consideration to run the Fed we have that rare thing: an
alignment between what the market wants and the economy needs.
Markets celebrated on Monday after Summers, facing strong
opposition to his confirmation should he be appointed to succeed
Ben Bernanke as Federal Reserve chairman, wrote to President
Obama saying he no longer wished to be in the running. Equities
jumped and bond yields fell because investors see Summers' exit
as opening the way for Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, who in turn
they expect to hew closely to the policies followed by Bernanke.
Yellen is seen as a gradualist who would only very slowly
taper bond buying, a process that may well begin this week, and
who is less likely to rapidly withdraw other support from the
economy.
That's good for riskier investments in a strictly
mathematical way, in that the point of bond buying is to drive
investors to take the cash they get from the Fed for their bonds
and buy other, more speculative things.
Why the bond market grew to fear Summers so much is also
interesting, and sheds light on why we all ought to be glad he
won' be nominated. As the summer wore on and talk of his likely
nomination heated up, despite cries of despair from some
quarters, bond yields became quite tightly correlated with his
fortunes, rising when it looked good for Larry and falling when
it didn't.
That was partly, of course, due to Yellen, who would only
cautiously withdraw support, but it was unclear how much was to
do with Summers. After all, he has been very tight-mouthed about
his views on monetary policy, only hinting at concerns about
quantitative easing and low rates.
I think investors, having lived through the crisis,
recognized in Summers the kind of unrepentant over-confidence
which did so much to engender it in the first place. While
everyone acknowledges the man's brilliance, he has a strong
track record of staking too much on his own analytical ability,
and of failing miserably by so doing.
LARRY'S VERY BIG BET
Think, for example, of his wager on interest rates while
President of Harvard in the early part of the last decade.
During the crisis this bet came undone, costing the university
more than $1 billion, according to published estimates. (here)
That this was done with money from the operating budget,
which usually is treated far more conservatively, and was done
over the objections of more qualified staff, is only more
evidence that Summers is prone to taking the kind of big bets on
his own initiative that quite rightly terrify bond investors.
This is not the behavior you want from a central banker
running what is already highly experimental policy in extremely
uncertain times.
Put simply, we must hope Yellen, if she gets the job, is
appropriately cautious and appropriately humble about the limits
of a central banker's power and knowledge.
The very idea of the taper has to be seen as a tacit
acknowledgment that extraordinary monetary policy may not be
working, and that to the extent it does work, it unfairly
redistributes wealth while risking bubbles which act as a cost
on all.
There is simply no way to look at the Fed's dual mandates of
inflation and employment and conclude that a taper is justified
on the fundamentals. Both inflation and employment are well off
target and neither is doing a convincing imitation of an
indicator on the mend.
The taper, and it looks like we will get one either on
Wednesday or later this year, is a risk management exercise in
which the Fed, like a wise poker player, takes a bit off the
table because it is a bit less confident in its hand and in its
ability to read those of its opponents.
That's right and proper but by definition must be tentative.
First, once markets realize the Fed has doubts about bond buying
they may move too fast for comfort, driving up yields and
hitting equities in a damaging way.
Second, the Fed must give the impression that it will
respond appropriately in either direction as events unfold. Not
that they, Larry Summers-style, have brilliantly deduced the
answer and will beat the rest of us to the spot. Rather, that
they will move slowly and prudently. Yellen seems as well
equipped as anyone to play that role.
Quantitative easing may turn out to be like climbing a tree:
going up too far is unwise, but getting down too quickly is even
worse.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)