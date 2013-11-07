(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Nov 7 The bad news is: we are going to have
another crisis.
The good news is that by then promoted messages on Twitter
will make it easy to find bankruptcy attorneys.
Yes, this was the week that Twitter went public at
a stratospheric valuation and the Federal Reserve, in two
papers, set the stage for yet more aggressive monetary policy.
Those events are linked, of course, and though it may take a
while, both will bear some bitter fruit.
Twitter, a great but overvalued company, is likely to
ultimately disappoint investors. That may well happen when an
overly confident and aggressive Fed finally gets its
comeuppance. Or rather gets the latest in a repeating series of
comeuppances.
First, let's look at Twitter, which opened at $45.10 per
share, 73 percent above its IPO price. That put its market cap
at about $32 billion, or 53 times sales, making it the most
expensive single technology stock on a price-to-sales basis.
Even if we forecast stupendous growth, this is a stock which
will struggle in the next couple of years to produce sufficient
profit to justify even current pricing.
Not only is it considerably more expensive than Facebook
and Linkedin, for the $32 billion you could buy
cereal maker Kellogg and semiconductor company Advanced
Micro Devices and have another $10 billion or so to play
with.
I can't shake the feeling that technology shares are
suffering from, for want of a better phrase, irrational
exuberance.
You never get a bubble without a good story, and rarely
without some earth-shaking change in technology, but it also
helps if you have one more thing: loose monetary policy.
That we have, in abundance. Judging from the noises coming
out of the Fed, we may well soon be about to make a great leap
forward in radical monetary policy.
FORWARD GUIDANCE AND TOTAL CREDIBILITY
Two significant papers by Fed economists were released in
conjunction with a conference this week.
The one which got the most attention, by William B. English,
J. David Lopez-Salido and Robert J. Tetlow, argued that the Fed
can cause unemployment to drop more quickly by pledging to hold
interest rates pinned to zero for longer than they do now. (here)
Called forward guidance, this is a policy under which the
Fed simply tells the market what it will do and waits for the
market to duly reprice credit in response.
The paper argues that the Fed could use a lower unemployment
threshold for rate rises than its current 6.5 percent, perhaps
5.5 percent.
But will investors genuinely believe a forward commitment by
the Fed, or any other central bank, for that matter?
"Forward guidance is a stupid academic fantasy grabbed by
those who wish to escape making real policy," former Bank of
England policymaker Adam Posen said on Twitter.
"Cheap talk is not credible, especially given uncertainty
and committees."
(Yes, I do see how perfect it is that policy is being panned
on the genuinely wonderful but overpriced Twitter on the day of
its IPO, which Fed policy helped make so successful.)
And though markets are not behaving as if the Fed will be
looser for longer, I have my doubts about how much they will
believe it when they pledge to become less loose.
The second paper, by David Reifschneider, William W. Wascher
and David Wilcox, posits that following a damaging crisis a
central bank might do less damage to the economy by fomenting a
second crisis by holding rates low than by raising them to avoid
a bubble and bust. (here)
This paper centers on the concept of 'optimal control,'
essentially specifying what you will tolerate as a central
banker in terms of inflation, unemployment and other variables,
and then making assumptions about how policy and the economy
will interact. This is, significantly, a technique which has
been approvingly cited by Fed chief-to-be Janet Yellen in the
past.
Again, this only works if, first, people believe the Fed
will do what it says it will, and, second, that the Fed is
actually good at forecasting and understands how the economy
works.
Neither point is believable.
It is impossible to know if this is simply musing, or if
this represents an evolution of thought at the center of the
Fed. Nor can we know how successful Yellen might be at pushing
forward guidance and lower target unemployment as policy.
What seems clear, and you only need look at Twitter to see,
is that the markets believe that monetary policy will be good
for risk assets.
Two financial busts in 13 years apparently aren't enough.
