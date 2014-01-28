(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 28 What struggling emerging markets need
right about now is a big sell-off - in the U.S.
Without a substantial downdraft on Wall Street, the Federal
Reserve is highly likely to carry on trimming the amount of
bonds it buys every month, continuing at its meeting ending on
Wednesday by taking it down another $10 billion to $65 billion.
That tapering will accentuate pressure on emerging markets,
which have suffered substantial losses on currencies and
securities with investors increasingly less interested in
discriminating between the weak and the more stable.
Weakness in emerging markets, and mixed U.S. economic data,
have driven U.S. stocks down a somewhat paltry 4 percent or so
from recent highs. While that leaves Wall Street lower than it
was when the Fed commenced its quantitative easing rollback in
December, there is little reason to believe it will prompt the
U.S. central bank to stage an abrupt about-face, especially at
Ben Bernanke's farewell rate-setting meeting.
While that would immediately ease funding and market
conditions for emerging markets, it would cost the Fed much in
credibility, especially after it twice surprised investors in
September and December about the timing of the taper.
Tapering is bad for emerging markets assets in exactly the
opposite way the expansion of quantitative easing was good for
them: it tightens the global supply of money seeking a better
return, and sharpens investors' focus on creditworthiness. That
makes it harder for countries like South Africa, Turkey and
India to attract the money they need.
All that leaves for emerging markets is the wan hope that
the Fed will acknowledge, somehow, that tough times for emerging
markets figure into their thinking.
"The Fed has stressed its view that what is good for the
U.S. is good for the world, but that convinces no one abroad and
few domestically, so the only issue is whether the Fed can find
wording that simultaneously expresses serious concerns on
spillover risk and remains non-committal," Steven Englander, a
foreign exchange strategist at Citigroup in New York, wrote in a
note to clients.
"Irrespective of the wording, if investors walk away
thinking there is only rhetoric and little possibility of a Fed
reaction, asset markets will sell off."
OF BABIES AND BATHWATER
The Fed does have a track record on this in one respect
-tough trading in emerging markets over the summer partly drove
a Wall Street fall that directly led to the September surprise
in which tapering was delayed. Bond yields were actually rising
over the summer, however, while in recent days they've been
falling.
Though much has been made in recent years about the positive
developments within emerging markets, a buildup of foreign
currency reserves as a buffer and the development of new sources
of funding, this emerging market sell-off is playing out pretty
much like they used to in the old days. First the weakest
wobble, but shortly the entire asset class is under pressure.
"Right now we are in full-blown financial contagion mode,
and that means correlations have rushed towards the dreaded 100
percent," Benoit Anne, emerging market strategist at Societe
Generale in London, wrote in a note to clients.
"There is no point spending too much time trying to pick and
choose when faced with a severe market crisis like the one we
are witnessing in front of our screens. Right now, sell
everything."
That probably holds a lesson for investors in developed
markets. The provision of massive amounts of liquidity by global
central banks, especially the Federal Reserve, was done
precisely to make investors become less discriminating about
risks. That allowed emerging markets, particularly the weakest,
enough time, or rope if you prefer, to restructure and reform.
Some did, notably, but many did not.
What happens in emerging markets is probably small enough
not to drive global growth, but it is very likely similar to
what will happen in developed markets as the Fed continues to
remove stimulus.
There is plenty of evidence of excess in developed country
credit markets and, as the taper continues, those companies and
sectors, like housing, will come under stress. The key here is
to watch U.S. interest rates. When they rise, all manner of
companies and investments, from highly leveraged borrowers to
single-family rental homes, will look less sustainable.
We saw a bit of that selloff over the summer in the U.S.,
and that is probably what caused the Fed to pause. If a risky
asset selloff, a sizable one, starts in the U.S. in coming
months, it too, like emerging markets today, will prompt an
indiscriminate tumble.
That could cause the Fed to pause or reverse the taper, but
not in time to be much help to emerging markets.
