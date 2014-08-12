(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 12 Italy's recession is a neat illustration
not just of the unrelenting pressure on the European Central
Bank to take radical steps to stave off deflation, but of why
those steps may well work poorly.
Data last week showed the Italian economy contracting for
the second straight quarter in April through June, entering its
third recession since 2008, and a possible sign of the early and
incomplete effects of sanctions against Russia.
Not only does Italy face fallout from the Russia/Ukraine
fracas, notably a drop in demand for its luxury goods, but it is
also hamstrung by poor demographics and efforts to enact
economic reforms will be slowed by its famously intransigent
political process.
This reality, in combination with a sobering fall in German
industrial orders, raised expectations - fruitlessly, as it
turned out - that the ECB would at its policy meeting last week
move forward much-debated proposals to begin quantitative easing
by buying up asset-backed bonds. The ECB instead chose to
temporize, announcing it was in the process of hiring a
consultant to help it design such a program and the market
changes which it says would need to accompany it.
The backdrop here is that despite this talk, and the ECB
having unveiled in June a raft of policy measures, the market is
showing an alarming lack of faith in either its ability or
willingness to arrest the euro zone's fall in inflation, which
now stands at just 0.4 percent. While the ECB takes comfort from
what consumers say they expect inflation to be over the long
term, a look at expectations as expressed in the bond markets
shows a different picture.
Not only are Italian bond prices showing an expectation of
outright deflation over one year, similar prices for three- and
five-year inflation have moved lower in recent months for major
economies such as Germany and France.
A lot of this doubt may be because of structural issues over
which the ECB has only limited control. Quantitative easing is a
deeply divisive issue in the euro zone, bringing up thorny
issues about how the ECB would divide up the stimulus among
member states. As well, compared to the U.S., the market which
would create the asset-backed bonds the ECB would buy is small
and thinly traded, making a rapid acceleration in purchases
difficult.
ALL ELSE IS NOT EQUAL
All else being equal one would expect that not only would
the ECB move smartly ahead with quantitative easing, but that it
would direct more of the force of its asset buying at economies
like Italy which are struggling the most.
All else of course is rarely equal, and there is good reason
to think the ECB does not want the pace of its support for the
weakened economies to exceed that of the structural reforms it
has so often argued for. Do too much on the monetary policy side
and perhaps those needed reforms never arrive. That's a sensible
game tactic, but one with impact on several players on the
fringes of the game. Investors rightly see this as delaying and
diluting the stimulus. Their bets in financial markets, in turn,
will eventually dampen medium- and longer-term consumer
expectations.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has chosen to prioritize
constitutional reforms, arguing that if achieved they will bring
political stability which will allow for faster economic
reforms. He may well succeed but what is clear is that the
process will be slow and halting and potentially involve a
referendum.
The pace of reforms has contributed to the recession,
Societe Generale economist Yacine Rouimi argues.
"Progress on structural reforms, as well as on institutional
reforms (Senate reform and electoral law), has been limited
since prime minister Renzi came to power in March. The result is
a drop in confidence, acting as a strong disincentive for
businesses to invest and hire," he wrote in a note to clients.
An index of economic policy uncertainty, which had been
falling since Renzi came to power in March, recently began to
rise again, underlining just how tough a fight he faces.
(here)
And the problem with recessions is that they ruin budgets,
cutting tax receipts and raising other calls on the treasury.
Based on a forecast of 0.2 percent contraction for the full
year, Socgen's Rouimi sees a public deficit in Italy of 3.4
percent this year, above the 3.0 percent limit. That brings with
it its own risks, as Renzi may be forced to pass a new budget,
which like all contractionary budgets in a recession will be
politically unpopular and may be stymied.
Both Italy and the ECB suffer from structural weaknesses,
all of which serve to weaken both and make both less effective.
Quantitative easing, if it comes, won't change that.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)