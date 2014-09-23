(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Sept 23 Is it a) funny, b) disturbing, or c)
irrelevant that Alibaba went public at a sky-high
valuation just at the point at which the red-hot economy which
spawned it seems content to settle into a creaky middle age?
Few of the investors throwing money at Alibaba hand over
fist last week seemed to notice, but China really is now
presenting a new version of itself to the world. Rather than
riding to the rescue when growth slows, as recent industrial
production data, the worst since 2008, shows it most clearly is
doing, China now is taking a more cautious, passive stance.
"China will not make major policy adjustments due to a
change in any one economic indicator," Finance Minister Lou
Jiwei said on Sunday, adding that the country can't rely on
government spending to speed infrastructure investment.
However you cut it, this raises questions for investors in
Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce company which executed the biggest
ever initial public offering totaling $25 billion and saw its
shares surge 38 percent in their first day of trading.
Those who do back the Alibaba online marketplace will
doubtless make an argument along the lines that it isn't
happening (China's still booming! Well, comparatively.) and it
doesn't matter that it is (Alibaba can grow independent of
China!), but of course financial markets aren't simply about
truth; they also involve the valuation of uncertainty.
Investors of a skeptical bent have thus far focused on two
areas of potential vulnerability for outside stakeholders in
Alibaba, which is run by Jack Ma, a charismatic (I use this word
in its modern sense of billionaire) former teacher of English.
The first boils down to corporate governance and the second
to politics.
Ma has been straightforward about where shareholders come in
his estimation, saying they rank third behind customers and
employees. While that might be a good strategy, of more
detriment to investors is a corporate structure which
effectively insulates executives from outside pressure. Combine
this with the fact that the IPO was of a holding company in the
Cayman Islands which only has a contract that entitles it to
Alibaba's profits, a matter about which there is some
uncertainty in Chinese law.
That brings in the political angle, which is that companies
in China, even globally famous ones, operate only at the
pleasure of those in power. Laws can change, as can their
enforcement. And while on the positive side Ma is China's
richest man, and clearly has enough influence to be where he is
today, on the negative side Ma is, well, China's richest man.
LEVERAGING GROWTH
To be sure, Alibaba, which acts as a marketplace and
therefore carries little inventory, unlike, say, Amazon.com
, is fabulously capital-efficient and makes tremendous
margins.
And while those margins aren't dependent on growth, the
valuation investors have placed on them, which is in a word
enormous, is. Part of the way you get to a very large valuation
is by discounting future growth, especially in Chinese
e-commerce, which Alibaba dominates.
Part of that is a secular story: e-commerce is winning
market share in a China without a great retail infrastructure,
and China itself is rebalancing its economy more towards
domestic consumption. All of that still holds true. Note too
that part of the reason Alibaba has thrived, and been allowed
to, is that it speeds this needed transition away from exports
and investment and towards consumption.
The problem, and markets may be slow to recognize this, is
that part of the expected growth of Alibaba is from growth in
the Chinese economy itself. While China will surely grow quickly
this year by developed world standards, perhaps 7 percent, that
represents a quite rapid decline both from forecasts and from
recent experience.
A look at the industrial production data shows a rapid
slowing in investment-driven sectors, like concrete, steel and
property. That is backed up by data on energy generation and
consumption. China's growth is slowing rapidly, and to judge by
recent remarks from officials, they don't intend to do very much
about that.
It has to be stressed that both the slowdown and the
sanguine response are a big surprise. My guess is that these
twin surprises did not get much weighting in the minds of those
selling and buying Alibaba's IPO.
If we are looking at a slower-growing China run by officials
less willing to lever up in order to support that growth, we may
well see Alibaba having to operate in the kind of market and
against the kind of backdrop of which it has no experience.
Alibaba investors may discover that high stock market
valuations based on future growth are very much like any kind of
leverage: it only takes a small change in assumptions about that
growth to have a big impact.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
