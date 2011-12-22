By James Saft December 22 It's the single most important indicator in the world, and it has probably never been harder to understand, much less forecast. Ten-year U.S. Treasuries were yielding a spectacularly low 1.97 percent on Wednesday as they moved toward the end of their 30th straight year in a bull market. The 10-year yield has been the keystone of the global financial system, an indicator of the economic outlook, of risk appetite and the yard-stick by which all other risks are measured. That, at least, is how we've thought of it, but the events of 2011 have illustrated amply that Treasury yields are telling you everything and nothing, all at the same time. As such, perhaps we can forgive just this once bond king Bill Gross, who was caught out when he made a massive bet earlier this year that Treasuries would suffer when the Fed's bond buying program ended in June. Despite it all Treasuries have had a stonking year, returning almost 10 percent over all, and 23 percent for long term bonds. On the surface, the reason was pretty straightforward: Europe. Despite the U.S. being too deeply in debt, unable to get its act together politically and suffering sluggish growth, the world's faith in Treasuries ensured a huge and supportive flow of funds. That's because, outside of theology, faith is a relative concept, and compared to Europe, whose currency area just may fracture, the U.S. is looking good. In other words, investors are willing to hold Treasuries because everything else looks so risky, even though Treasuries themselves now must carry default risk. That allowed U.S. debt to perform despite a summer which featured a political fiasco in which Congress could not agree a debt reduction plan worthy of the name, and during which the U.S. finally lost its AAA credit rating. While you'd think political dysfunction and declining credit-worthiness would send a country's bonds sprawling, it didn't. First off, the death of the concept of risk-free Treasuries simply leaves investors without an idea of how to measure risk. That makes them even hungrier for safe assets, and so long as the U.S. is the safest in an increasingly dangerous world, investors are driven to Treasuries. Secondly, political disarray thus far has been read by markets as being both temporary and a drag on economic growth. The betting is that the U.S. will address its debt issues, but only after the 2012 elections. That consensus view could easily be undermined in the next year, and may be a source of risk for Treasuries. As well, so far the results of US fiscal infighting have all been negative for the economy. Consider the likely expiry of extended unemployment benefits and a payroll tax break, which may shave as much as a half a percent from GDP next year. CHINA, EUROPE AND RISK China's economy and economic foreign policy are another wild card for 2012. China's mercantilist policy of suppressing its own currency's value through massive purchases of Treasuries has really meant that we've not known for years what the Treasury rate actually means. It's not the sum total of market expectations, but something that is manipulated for the benefit of Chinese exporters. As well, as bond manager Mike Riddell of M&G Investments in London points out, Treasury rates are very highly correlated with Chines stock prices, with Treasury rates falling as Chinese stocks rise. If China is heading into a euro-induced slowdown of its own, perhaps the Chinese tail will stop wagging the dog of the U.S. bond market, something that could accelerate a sell-off in Treasuries and damage the global economy. The strongest argument for a continued bull run for Treasuries are the fundamental forces of a balance sheet recession, one in which everyone is trying to repay debt at the same time. That is bad for housing, bad for growth and makes deflation the risk. In the end, the outlook for Treasuries in 2012 probably depends on Europe. The Federal Reserve has been careful to highlight Europe as a risk, and a blow up in the euro zone could easily be met by another round of Fed quantitative easing. Treasuries look good if Europe looks bad, but only up to the point at which investors have faith that central banks can influence events. While another round of bond buying by the Fed would support Treasuries in the beginning, the medium term impact is mixed. QE will drive up food and energy prices, and with them inflation, undermining the value of the already low yields. Ultimately we come back to Bill Gross' failed bet, which may have just been too early. Another round of QE may just succeed in driving the U.S. dollar down and inflation up, something that could prompt investors to look elsewhere for security and safety.