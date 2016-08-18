(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK, Aug. 18 Until a month ago, Andrew
Lampert was moving up the career ladder in New York City as a
pricing manager at an auto parts company.
Now, national parks are what Lampert, 28, and his girlfriend
Elise Murphy, 24, call home.
"The high cost of New York City can make it seem impossible
to get by without an income and money on top," Lampert said.
"I'm staying in national parks for free, cooking on an open
campfire - no rent, no cable, no utilities."
Like many millennials, Lampert is fed up with traditional
9-to-5 jobs. A recent study by Wells Fargo found that fewer than
half of millennials (ages 22 to 35) are employed in their
preferred career. Given a choice, one in four would leave their
current employer to join a new organization or do something
different, according to the 2016 Deloitte Millennial study.
But before you step off an established career track, you
need to review your finances carefully. Saving for retirement
and making sure you have healthcare coverage should be a top
priority, experts say.
The key, of course, is not to let an employment break derail
your longer-term financial plan. Millennial workplace expert
Lindsey Pollak points out that many millennials can now stay on
their parents' health insurance until age 26. And because of
federally mandated healthcare, coverage is available with
subsidies, if your income should drop.
Lampert is on a Cobra health-benefits plan from his previous
employer, paying a monthly premium of $500, up from $125 in his
workplace plan. He plans to get catastrophic insurance when that
runs out.
It is equally important to also stay on track with other
financial priorities, like retirement planning.
A Wells Fargo study found that 85 percent of millennials
believe saving for retirement is an important part of becoming a
financial adult, but fewer than half (45 percent) have an
established routine.
Lampert was saving in his company's 401(k) retirement plan
and has moved his savings to an Individual 401(k) plan.
The decision to stop working for a while is a personal one.
"If you intend to return to the workforce after the break,
it's a good idea to maintain your professional contacts, and be
prepared to have a succinct, positive answer when future
employers ask why and how you took the break," Pollak notes.
Job changes and career breaks are becoming more of the norm,
though. The average millennial will change jobs an estimated
four times in the first decade of work after college, according
to LinkedIn.
One reason why it's so hard for more millennials to pursue
truly fulfilling careers is that they find themselves focused on
financial realities, such as paying back record amounts of
student debt.
As a result, they do not have the opportunity to consider
passion for their work the way members of previous generations
have in their early career years.
"The cold, harsh reality of the economy is really affecting
their lives," Pollak says. "In any career decision, finances are
at the top of the list."
In contrast, previous generations had more leeway to pursue
their passions. That explains the popularity of the classic
book, "What Color is Your Parachute" by Richard Bolles, Pollak
says.
As for Lampert, his journey is technically open-ended, but
he expects to travel for about six months to a year, and then
settle down in a more affordable part of the United States.
Along the way, he plans to look for intermittent work as a
consultant to have some income and stay in touch with business
contacts.
"The plan has been to visit both points of interest and
potential new homes to get a sense of the different lifestyles
of different places," Lampert says.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Bernadette Baum)