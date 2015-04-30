(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, April 30 Should you stay or should you
go? That will be a key question in an aging America, as people
try to decide if their homes and communities still work for them
as they grow old.
A new online tool from AARP can help with answers. The free
Livability Index grades every neighborhood and city in the
United States on a zero-to-100 scale as a place to live when you
are getting older (bit.ly/1bLudgT).
There is no shortage of lists and rankings of places to live
in retirement. Many are superficial, measuring factors such as
sunshine, low tax rates or the number of golf courses. More
thoughtful studies reframe the question to consider
quality-of-life issues that affect everyone - affordability,
health care, public safety, public transportation, education and
culture (See Reuters' versiat reut.rs/13Bcl4h).
The new AARP tool adds value by making it possible to score
any neighborhood and community in the country - and drill down
into the details. Just plug in an address to see how a location
scores for seven key attributes: housing, neighborhood,
transportation, environment, health, civic engagement and
opportunity.
Overall, the highest-ranking large city is San Francisco
with a score of 66 and rose to the top due to its availability
and cost of public transportation, walkability and overall
levels of health. The top medium city is Madison, Wisconsin (68)
and the top small town is La Crosse, Wisconsin (70).
It is telling that even the top-ranked locations get just
mediocre scores. "The numbers are telling us that no community
is perfect - and most are far from perfect," says Rodney
Harrell, director of livable communities at the AARP Public
Policy Institute. "The goal here is to provide a tool that helps
people make their communities better."
The timing is right for discussions to get under way about
making communities better places to age. The number of
households headed by someone age 70 or older will surge 42
percent by 2025, according to the Joint Center for Housing
Studies of Harvard University. Most of those households will be
aging in place, not downsizing or moving to retirement
communities.
What exactly is aging in place? The Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention defines it as "the ability to live in
one's own home and community safely, independently, and
comfortably, regardless of age, income or ability level."
Of course, that definition does not oblige you to age in
your current place. The smart move is to assess your current
location - and make a move if necessary.
That is the plan recommended by gerontologist Stephen M.
Golant in his new book "Aging in the Right Place" (Health
Professions Press, February 2015).
He challenges the orthodoxy about aging in place,
explaining why it is not always realistic to stay where you are.
In particular, he makes the case that a home must get a
cold-eyed assessment as a financial asset, with an eye toward
the cost of living in it (mortgage, taxes and insurance) and any
possible repairs or remodeling that might be needed to adapt the
home as you age.
But that can be a tall order, considering the emotional ties
to place that we all develop.
"It's one of the biggest issues people face, and they don't
have a lot of information about these issues," Harrell says.
"People do build emotional ties to friends and community, but
they also need information to help them make sound choices."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Cynthia Osterman)