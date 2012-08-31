(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Aug 31 Good financial advice is hard to
find -- and it's getting harder.
The ranks of financial advisers are shrinking as the
profession goes through a rocky transition brought on by
difficult financial markets and tougher regulation.
We should wind up with a more professional industry a few
years from now, but current problems underscore the importance
of shopping carefully when you're looking for help with your
retirement plan.
First, the big picture: There are two types of advisers
available to help retirement savers. Many people get assistance
from planners at brokerage firms, banks, and insurance companies
- but that's mainly investment advice about how to manage your
portfolio. To get the bigger picture, you need a fee-only expert
who will examine your full financial picture--insurance, debt,
estate planning and taxes, as well as saving and investing.
Fee-only planners deliver another key advantage: As
registered investment advisers (RIAs), they are required to meet
the so-called fiduciary standard, which makes them legally
responsible for putting the best interest of their clients ahead
of all else. Just as importantly, RIAs are compensated by fees
that clients pay rather than by commission - which means they
have no vested interest in the financial products they
recommend.
The total number of financial advisers in the U.S. fell 2.3
percent last year, according to research firm Cerulli
Associates. Their ranks are expected to continue shrinking over
the next five years. The biggest decline is among independent
broker-dealers, who trade on behalf of clients as well as their
own accounts. Their numbers fell 14 percent in 2011. Cerulli
chalks it up to rocky financial market conditions that make it
especially difficult for new entrants to find clients, and also
to retirements among older advisers.
But the ranks of registered investment advisers are growing
- up 4.4 percent in 2011 from the year earlier, if you include
advisers who are dually-registered both as an RIA and as a
broker-dealer. A key factor driving this shift is the Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law, which directs the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to create a fiduciary standard covering all
advisers, brokers included. That initiative is stuck in the
regulatory mud right now, but Cerulli's numbers suggest the
industry is headed that way anyway, in anticipation of the
future fiduciary rule.
Dodd-Frank is responsible for another key trend in the
financial advice profession: a major crackdown against bad
practice. Enforcement actions by state regulators brought
against RIA firms nearly doubled in 2011, according to an annual
study by the the North American Securities Administrators
Association (NASAA). And for the first time, "inappropriate
advice or practices from investment advisors" made NASAA's
annual list of the top 10 threats to investors.
The increased enforcement activity stems, in part, from a
provision in Dodd-Frank that aims to boost oversight of
mid-sized investment advisory firms by shifting regulatory
responsibility to states. And it points toward a much-needed
clean-up of the industry over the next several years.
Before Dodd-Frank, states had regulatory responsibility only
for firms with $25 million or less in assets under management;
under the new law, states will have primary responsibility for
examining and auditing firms with up to $100 million in assets,
starting this year.
The shift moves 2,400 firms to state oversight, says Matt
Kitzi, Missouri's securities commissioner and chair of NASAA's
enforcement section. That means firms that haven't been audited
in years could be checked far more frequently.
Even though those firms are just now coming under the
purview of state securities regulators, Kitzi thinks the
doubling of enforcement actions last year reflects a ramping up
in advance of the change.
"We've all known for two years that we'd be getting a new
group of advisors to supervise, and we've been paying more
attention," Kitzi says. The pace of enforcement can only pick up
as the new state regulatory regime gets underway this year.
Among the most common problems reported to NASAA are
outright fraud involving misleading sales pitches or diversion
of funds; marketing of investments by individual advisers that
aren't approved by their firms, such as real estate deals; and
abusive sales practices such as free lunches targeting seniors
that turn into hard sells for financial products that may or may
not be appropriate for an investor.
Enforcement officials are also seeing a rising number of
schemes perpetrated by sales people who aren't licensed to sell
securities. Especially high on the radar screen are pitches by
insurance companies or agents aimed at convincing seniors to
liquidate securities in order to fund purchase of insurance
products, such as annuities.
If you're in the market for an adviser, it's best to get
recommendations and character references of several candidates
who are known and trusted by other professionals you've used -
like an attorney, accountant or elder care specialist.
* You can find candidates by searching the National
Association of Personal Financial Advisors online directory (here).
* There are similar searchable databases from The Certified
Financial Planner Board of Standards (www.cfp.net/).
* There is Brightscope, a company that monitors retirement
plans and financial advisers (here).
Make sure that you are comfortable with the adviser's
approach to working with you - and their investment philosophy.
It's also critical to understand how the adviser will be paid.
Most RIAs are compensated via a percentage of assets under
management, although some receive retainer fees or hourly fees.
Finally, run a due diligence check on your finalist to see
if they've been subject to any professional disciplinary action
or other potentially disqualifying problems. If you're not sure
whom to contact in your state, check NASAA's list of state
regulators (here).
If you're considering someone at a large brokerage firm,
check the SEC's online database (sec.gov/investor/brokers.htm),
which contains information about most brokers. For smaller
firms, contact your state's regulatory agency, which can tell
you if an adviser is registered to sell securities, if they have
passed required examinations, or have been the subject of
enforcement actions in the past.
Even with the decline in the total number of financial
advisers, there's still plenty of competent professionals with
clean records. There's no use going to someone who already has a
spotty past.
