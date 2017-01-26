(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Mark Miller
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Jan 26 The marketing come-ons of
broker-dealers and insurance companies send this message: "We
are financial advisers you can trust." But dig through court
documents and the same companies argue something quite
different: "We are just sales people."
The language gap helps explain what is at stake in one of
the most important consumer protection initiatives of our time -
laying down rules of the road for conflict-free retirement
advice. That is the goal of the U.S. Department of Labor's (DoL)
new fiduciary rule, a key initiative of the Obama administration
that requires retirement advisers to put their clients'
interests ahead of their own by eliminating conflicts of
interest on retirement accounts.
And the rule has teeth - it permits consumers to sue
advisers if they do not think they have met their fiduciary
obligations.
Firms must comply with the new rule no later than April 10,
but financial services opponents have been sending up smoke
signals that they expect the new Trump administration to put on
the brakes or move to kill the rule. That certainly
would provoke a new round of legal battles.
The message that customer-centric advice is important is
slowly making its way into public consciousness (reut.rs/2k1nJ5k).
But absent a tough rule with enforcement mechanisms,
retirement investors will find it very difficult to understand
the protections they may - or may not - be getting from
financial services firms. That much is clear from a new report
by the Consumer Federation of America (CFA).
The study underscores the contradictions between the
marketing pledges of financial providers to put the best
interests of clients first with the positions they have taken in
legal challenges to the DoL rule.
The CFA reviewed marketing language on the websites of 25
brokerage and insurance firms, all of whom are members of two
key trade groups challenging the DoL rule - the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), and the
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI). The firms consistently
describe themselves as financial advisers or consultants, and
many claim they put the needs of clients first (Check to see if
a company you work with uses this type of pitch, see the full
report: bit.ly/2jz3afD).
But in court cases challenging the rule, the
self-descriptions of these firms are different. Take, for
example, the industry's legal challenge of the DoL rule in the
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, a
widely watched case. The plaintiff filings are riddled with
language arguing that what they really do is sell products,
rather than provide investment advice.
"The idea that they are financial advisers is a fiction,"
says Barbara Roper, director of investor protection at CFA.
"They are salespeople."
A WATERED-DOWN STANDARD
SIFMA and ACLI both claim they support a fiduciary standard
- but not the DoL rule. Instead, they have argued that the rules
should be the exclusive purview of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC).
"SIFMA has long supported a best interest standard for
broker-dealers across all retail investment accounts, not just
retirement accounts," a SIFMA representative said in response to
my query about the CFA study.
"We continue to believe that the SEC, not the DoL, is the
right agency to create a best-interest standard to protect
retail investors, and we will continue to advocate to make that
happen," the representative said.
An ACLI spokesman issued a similar statement, adding, "We
support consumer choice so that retirement savers maintain
access to the retirement products and services they want and
need."
But Roper notes that an SEC standard would not regulate
sales of insurance or other non-securities products, such as
annuities. And, she adds, the SEC has had plenty of time to take
action on a fiduciary standard, but has not done so. "It's been
10 years since the SEC said this was needed, and there's still
no rule," she said.
The SEC has become a highly political agency over the past
decade. The five commissioners are all appointed by the
president, including the chairperson, and no more than three
commissioners may belong to the same party. Since the SEC failed
to establish a new fiduciary rule during the Obama era, it is a
safe bet that handing the job to a Trump-dominated SEC would be
a death sentence.
Roper and other fiduciary advocates argue that what the
industry really wants is a watered-down fiduciary standard.
"They want something that gives lip service to best interests,
so long as it doesn't actually mean it, or require mitigation of
conflicts."
Which brings us back to those troubling marketing promises.
If the Trump administration does water down or kill the DoL
rule, we could wind up with a worst-of-both-worlds result:
consumers who absorbed the message that conflict-free advice is
important but have trouble determining that they are getting it
because the new standard lacks real teeth.
In that kind of buyer-beware environment, there is a simple
solution: retirement investors can demand the services of a
fiduciary, or take a walk. You can ask any prospective adviser
to sign the Fiduciary Oath, a simple, legally enforceable
contract created by the Committee for the Fiduciary Standard.
The adviser simply promises to put the client's interest first,
exercise skill, care and diligence, to not mislead you, and to
avoid conflicts of interest. You can download the oath here (bit.ly/1PtGy4w).
But consumer and investor education will not get the job
done in the face of misleading marketing pitches, Roper thinks.
"We can educate people to ask for a fiduciary adviser, but
people will misrepresent."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)