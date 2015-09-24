(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Sept 24 Would you like some advice with
that 401(k) plan?
Two of the leading companies in online investment advice
launched initiatives this month aimed at getting more
personalized financial advice to workplace retirement savers.
Betterment, a leader in the "robo-advisory" automated
portfolio market for retail investors, announced plans this
month for a new technology-driven offering for 401(k) plans.
Meanwhile, Financial Engines - the current leader in 401(k)
financial advisory services - is giving more workers access to
its network of human advisers.
Robo-advisory services like Betterment have been focusing on
the retail market, helping people manage their IRAs and taxable
brokerage accounts. These services use algorithms to select a
mix of investments based on your tolerance for risk and other
preferences, and then automate the account management.
Betterment ( betterment.com ) reports that its client
base has more than doubled just this year to 110,000 customers.
The 401(k) market is a different story than IRAs and taxable
brokerage accounts.
Workplace plans have shifted dramatically toward automated
account management in recent years. But most of the action has
been in target-date funds (TDFs), which are designed to adjust
an investor's risk as retirement age approaches, through what is
called a glide path. The farther out the fund's end date, the
higher the stock allocation.
TDFs are helping 401(k) investors obtain better outcomes -
asset-weighted average investor returns in TDFs are 1.1
percentage points higher than the funds' average total returns,
according to a Morningstar study published earlier this year.
But a TDF is a one-size-fits all solution, and there is
potential to do more. That is where managed account services
like the one Betterment envisions enter the picture.
Managed account providers offer individually tailored help
with retirement planning. Typically, they eschew more expensive
actively managed funds, using very low-cost passive vehicles
such as index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) - and then
add on a fee for the advice.
They can answer questions that go beyond asset allocation -
everything from Social Security claiming strategies to advice
about drawing down funds. Managed account advisers can even do
some hand-holding when markets take a nosedive.
Managed account services have not seen much traction in the
market yet. Eighty-six percent of plan sponsors pick TDFs as
their default option for participants who do not make investment
elections on their own, according to a survey by Towers Watson;
managed account services make up just 3 percent of default plan
sponsor choices.
Betterment is facing an uphill climb, says Mike Alfred,
chief executive officer of Brightscope, which tracks and
analyzes 401(k) plans. "What they are pitching is an Apple
experience for financial services. But they will find out
quickly it's a tough market to disrupt."
COSTS
Expense has been the big barrier. Towers Watson reports that
managed account fees for large 401(k) plans often start around
50 basis points, and they run higher for smaller plans.
Those fees come on top of what is charged for underlying
funds.
Betterment is entering a market dominated by several
well-established players. The market leader is Financial
Engines, with $102 billion in assets under management, according
to Cerulli Associates. Morningstar ranks second ($36 billion),
followed by GuidedChoice ($10 billion) and Fidelity Investments
($10 billion). Some of these offer one-on-one personal help as
well as technology-guided assistance.
Betterment is betting on its reputation for industry-leading
technology, and it claims that it will get costs down. It also
plans to focus on small plans, where costs tend to run higher
and may be more ripe for innovation.
All-in costs (managed account services and fund costs) from
Betterment will range from 20 basis points for large plans to 70
for small businesses. For that, investors will receive
investment management for their 401(k)s and any IRAs or taxable
brokerage accounts, plus recommendations on asset location -
that is, how to invest in each account type to take best
advantage of their taxability.
"These are things most wealthy investors have - but everyone
should have it, because it has a significant impact on returns,"
said Jon Stein, Betterment's chief executive officer.
Stein thinks TDFs have benefited investors, but that managed
accounts can do much more. "We'll do the glide path but
personalize it for you - so you're not in a bucket with 10
million other people. It will be exactly optimized for your
retirement goals."
Another key difference: Betterment will be offering plan
sponsors an all-or-nothing proposition. Unlike its competitors,
which offer managed account services as an option inside plans,
companies that sign up for Betterment's service will
automatically enroll all of their employees. That means
investors will be paying the individual's fees for the service
whether they need it or not.
Most industry experts acknowledge that sophisticated
guidance options are most valuable for workers getting close to
retirement age; for younger workers just getting started saving,
the best solution is to just sock away as much money as possible
in the lowest-cost passive investment offered in the plan.
