By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Feb. 13 When you change jobs, do you
take the money and run? A large and growing number of young and
low-income workers do just that with their 401(k)s, and it's
damaging their chances of building adequate retirement savings
down the road.
Data released today by Fidelity Investments shows that 35
percent of all participants in plans it administers cashed out
their 401(k) balances when leaving their jobs last year, and the
trend was even worse for young and lower-income workers. Four
out of 10 workers (41 percent) age 20 to 39 cashed out, and 51
percent of workers who left jobs grossing under $30,000 cashed
out.
Fidelity has been tracking cash-out data only since 2009,
but a study of the overall retirement market released last year
shows an accelerating trend. HelloWallet, a firm that provides
software-based financial guidance tools for employers and
employees, analyzed Federal Reserve data and found that $60
billion was cashed out from workplace plans in 2010, up from $36
billion in 2004.
"The overall trend is a large and systematic increase in the
rate of money coming out of 401(k) accounts for non-retirement
spending," says Matt Fellowes, HelloWallet's chief executive
officer. The firm's study found that 401(k) breaches were most
likely to occur in low-income households living on the financial
edge - that is, those that had no liquid emergency savings,
sometimes missed bill payments, lacked health insurance or
carried credit card balances.
The 401(k) business continues to be a tale of two cities.
Fidelity, the plan administrator with the country's largest
base of participants, noted strong growth in its account
holders' 401(k) balances. That was largely the result of the
stock market's surge last year. The average balance at the end
of the fourth quarter was a record high of $89,300, up 15.5
percent from a year earlier. For pre-retirees age 55 and older,
the average balance was $165,200. A full 78 percent of the
increase was due to market gains.
But the cash-out data underscores how economic stress is
preventing a major segment of American workers from saving -
even when they have access to a retirement plan at work. (Just
58 percent of full-time workers ages 25 to 64 were offered some
form of pension at work in 2010, according to the Center for
Retirement Research at Boston College.)
Cashing out - compared with leaving savings in a former
employer's plan or rolling over to an IRA - comes with major
downsides. Cash-outs before age 59 1/2 are subject to a 10
percent penalty in most cases. (One exception: The 10 percent
penalty isn't applied to savers at least 55 years old who
retire, quit or are are laid off under the 72(t) section of the
IRS code.)
Withdrawn sums also are taxed as ordinary income. Together,
penalties and taxes can eat up a substantial portion of the
withdrawn funds. Fidelity provides this example: A 36-year-old
saver cashes out a $16,000 nest egg. Assuming 20 percent federal
and state tax withholding rates, $3,200 would be withheld by the
employer, and she would be hit with an additional $1,600 in
penalties - reducing her net withdrawal to $11,200.
Even more important, she will miss out on the compound
growth that would have accrued by leaving the money in a 401(k)
or IRA for the long haul. At age 67, the nest egg would be worth
$87,500 in today's dollars, Fidelity calculations show, assuming
a 4.7 percent annual real return and no additional
contributions. (The growth calculation doesn't include fees or
taxes that would be paid on withdrawal.)
Cash-out rates have been rising because of economic stress
facing retirement savers. "The population we really see cashing
out at higher rates are younger and lower-income participants,"
says Jeanne Thompson, a Fidelity vice president. "They're paying
off debt, especially student loans, or they want to buy a car or
first home. It looks like a source of quick cash to them."
A second HelloWallet study last year identified debt
pressures as a special worry among 401(k) savers. Debt loads
increased 9 percent from 1992 to 2010. Among near-retirement
households (age 50-65), debt soared 69 percent over that time
period.
WEIGHING THE OPTIONS
Problems with pension "leakage" have prompted some
policymakers to call for tighter rules aimed at preventing early
withdrawals. But some experts worry that might dampen
contributions by workers worried about gaining access to their
money in a tight spot.
Ramped-up education efforts by plan sponsors might help.
Most employers send out termination kits to departing workers
that lay out options, including leaving savings in the company
plan or rolling over to a new employer's plan or an independent
IRA. "Sponsors can elect to have one of our reps call to walk
through the options, although not all of them do," says
Thompson.
But the short-term nature of 401(k) accounts for some
workers raises questions about how these savings are invested.
Twenty-five percent of all 401(k) accounts are terminated after
just three years, and 50 percent are gone after seven years,
according to Federal Reserve data. Some have been rolled over,
but many have been cashed out.
With such a short tenure, most assets in these accounts are
accumulated through savings deferrals by workers and employer
matches - not market returns. Yet the lion's share of young
workers are auto-enrolled and invested by default in "target
date" funds with a heavy weighting toward risky equities.
Does that point to the need to rethink how workplace plans
are structured for some workers, who are less likely to stick
with their investments for the long term - perhaps defaulting
them into more conservative, guaranteed-return mutual funds?
"That's a very provocative point," says Fellowes.