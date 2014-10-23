(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Oct 23 Social Security's annual
inflation adjustment is one of the program's most valuable
features. But it's time to adjust the adjustment.
Retirees will get a 1.7 percent bump in their Social
Security benefit next year, according to the Social Security
Administration, which announced the annual cost-of-living
adjustment (COLA) on Wednesday. Recipients of disability
benefits and Supplemental Security Income also will receive the
COLA.
That reflects continuing slow inflation in the economy - the
COLA has averaged 1.6 percent over the past four years - but
it's not enough to keep up with the higher inflation retirees
face.
My in-box fills up with angry e-mail messages about the COLA
every year. So if you're gearing up to accuse Washington
politicians of conspiring against seniors, please note: By law,
the COLA is determined by a formula that ties it to the Consumer
Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W),
which is compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
There is good news about this year's COLA: Beneficiaries will
keep every penny. There won't be any offset for a higher
Medicare Part B premium, which typically is deducted from Social
Security payments. The premium will stay at $104.90 for the
third consecutive year.
Still, the COLA formula should be revised as part of the
broader Social Security reform that Congress must tackle. Many
economists and policymakers say the CPI-W doesn't measure
retiree inflation accurately.
"From an ideal math perspective, what you want is a
calculation based on an index that matches retirees' cost of
living," says Polina Vlasenko, a senior research fellow at the
American Institute for Economic Research. "The CPI-W is
constructed to measure spending patterns of urban wage earners,
and it's pretty clear that retired people spend differently than
wage earners."
A recent national survey by the Senior Citizens League
illustrates the cost pressures seniors, especially those living
on fixed, lower amounts of income, face. Half of retirees said
their monthly expenses rose more than $119 this year, while an
even higher percentage (65 percent) said their benefits rose by
less than $19 per month.
Other research by the group, based on BLS data, shows that
Social Security beneficiaries have lost 31 percent of their
buying power since 2000. Among big-ticket items, the largest
price hikes were for property taxes (104 percent), gasoline (160
percent), some types of food and healthcare expenses.
Low COLAs also cut into future benefits for Americans who
are eligible for benefits (ages 62 to 70) but haven't yet filed.
When you delay taking benefits until a later age - say, full
retirement age (66) - you get full benefits increased by the
COLAs awarded for the intervening years.
COLAs are prominent in the debate over Social Security
reform that is likely to be rekindled in the next Congress (reut.rs/1omD5yq).
COLA reform could involve more generous adjustments - or a
benefit cut. A cut would be achieved by adopting the "chained
CPI," which some say more accurately measures changes in
consumer spending by reflecting substitution of purchases that
they make when prices rise. The Social Security Administration
has estimated the chained CPI would reduce COLAs by three-tenths
of a percent annually.
A more generous COLA would come via the CPI-E (for
"elderly"), an alternative, experimental index maintained by the
BLS that is more sensitive to retirees' spending. That index
generally rises two-tenths of a percent faster than the CPI-W.
Congress has been gridlocked on Social Security, but public
opinion is clear. The National Academy of Social Insurance
(NASI) released a national poll Thursday that shows 72 percent
support raising benefits. The survey also asks Americans to say
how reform should be paid for. The most popular options (71
percent) included a gradual elimination of the cap on income
taxed for Social Security ($117,000 this year, and $118,500 in
2015) and a gradual increase over 20 years on the payroll tax
rates workers and employers both pay, from 6.2 percent to 7.2
percent.
Poll respondents also backed adoption of a more generous
COLA, such as the CPI-E.
"Seniors are noticing the very small COLAs, and they just
have a feeling that prices are going up more than that," says
Virginia Reno, NASI's vice president for income security policy.
"If you measure the market basket separately for seniors,
average inflation has been a bit higher because they spend a
larger share of their money on healthcare, and for things like
housing and heating."
For more from Mark Miller, see link.reuters.com/qyk97s
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here.
Editing by Douglas Royalty)